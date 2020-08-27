CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

113 FPUS55 KVEF 270853

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

152 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-271100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

152 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 83 to

88. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

60 to 65.

$$

CAZ521-271100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

152 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 61 to

66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

$$

CAZ520-271100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

152 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 68.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 97. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows around

70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

$$

CAZ522-271100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

152 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to

118 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69 in the mountains...

around 89 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

112 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-271100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

152 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

74 to 77.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 73 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs

99 to 102.

$$

CAZ524-271100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

152 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

74 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

99 to 102.

$$

CAZ525-526-271100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

152 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 106 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...99 to 102 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather