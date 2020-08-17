CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020

_____

535 FPUS55 KVEF 170852

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-171100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of dry thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Highs

89 to 94.

$$

CAZ521-171100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. Highs

90 to 95.

$$

CAZ520-171100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 105 to 108. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

76 to 79. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 104 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

103 to 106.

$$

CAZ522-171100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78 in the mountains...

101 to 104 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in the mountains...around

130 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in the mountains...

99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in the mountains...126 to 129 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77 in the mountains...

99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 102 in the

mountains...122 to 125 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 80 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to

79 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

100 in the mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 in the mountains...around 122 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-171100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 81 to 84. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 110 to 113.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 110 to 113. Lows

84 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85. Highs

around 110.

$$

CAZ524-171100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

82 to 85. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 110. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 111 to 114. Lows

86 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 86.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87. Highs

109 to 112.

$$

CAZ525-526-171100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 86 to 89 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 110 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 90 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...104 to

107 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 90 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 113 to 116 in

Twentynine Palms...109 to 112 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...around 110 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather