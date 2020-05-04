CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-042300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

77 to 82.

CAZ521-042300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

81 to 86.

CAZ520-042300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64.

Highs 92 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69. Highs

93 to 96.

CAZ522-042300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...106 to 109 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around

110 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in

the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-042300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 95. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74. Highs

around 100.

CAZ524-042300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104.

Lows 70 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

CAZ525-526-042300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...85 to

88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73 in Twentynine

Palms...around 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to

107 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms...

around 94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

