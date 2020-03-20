CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

126 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

CAZ519-201100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 21. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 25 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of flurries in the morning, then

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 39. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs around 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Not as cool. Lows around 36.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with snow showers likely and chance

of rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 49.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers. Lows

around 36. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 49. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 44.

CAZ521-201100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of flurries. Lows 18 to

28. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles and flurries. Highs

36 to 46. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 38. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers and

rain showers. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 54. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 47. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 46.

CAZ520-201100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of flurries. Lows 31 to 34.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Snow level

4400 feet. Highs 49 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Snow level 4300 feet

in the morning. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs

around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 44. Highs 62 to 65. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 40. Highs 59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 36. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 57. Chance of showers 30 percent.

CAZ522-201100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Snow level

4900 feet. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace

Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 59 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows around

42 in the mountains...around 57 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 79 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Lows around 41 in the mountains...around 55 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...around 79 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows around

39 in the mountains...around 53 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 54 in the mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 51 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53 in the mountains...around

73 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-201100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows

44 to 47. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Lows around 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 69. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 44.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 64.

CAZ524-201100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

126 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles. Lows around

40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 59. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows

44 to 47. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74. Lows

49 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs

around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

71 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of

sprinkles. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 45 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs around

65.

CAZ525-526-201100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

126 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine

Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around

Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

43 to 46 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...around 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around 50 in

Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs around

69 in Twentynine Palms...around 63 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree.

