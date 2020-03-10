CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020
_____
828 FPUS55 KVEF 101001
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-102300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers and
rain showers. Highs 31 to 41. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow accumulation
generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 7100 feet. Lows 22 to 32. East
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers
in the morning, then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow
level 7000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.
Lows 35 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 34. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 46. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CAZ521-102300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers and
rain showers. Highs 38 to 48. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow accumulation
generally 4 to 8 inches. Snow level 7100 feet. Lows 29 to 37. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers
and rain showers. Highs 41 to 51. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 39 to 44.
Highs 58 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows
37 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 35. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 48. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
CAZ520-102300-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 57. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers
after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Total
snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to
47. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs around 65.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 59. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
CAZ522-102300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally
2 to 4 inches. Highs around 50 in the mountains...71 to 74 at
Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation
generally 6 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 20 inches.
Lows around 40 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...
55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...83 to
86 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 47 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace
Creek.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in the mountains...around
83 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 in the mountains...
around 60 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64 in
the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the
mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 55 in the mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
CAZ523-102300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 59 to 62. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 49.
East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Highs
71 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows
49 to 52. Highs 71 to 74.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows
around 50.
$$
CAZ524-102300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around
50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 64 to 67. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to
69. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows
around 55. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52.
Highs 70 to 73.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.
$$
CAZ525-526-102300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms
and near Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around
Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...63 to
66 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine
Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 69 to
72 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca
Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows
around 56 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and
near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54 in Twentynine Palms...
around 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76 in
Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms...
around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather