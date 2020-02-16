CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020

_____

466 FPUS55 KVEF 161100

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-170000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 50 to 55.

$$

CAZ521-170000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 52 to 57.

$$

CAZ520-170000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42.

Highs 61 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 64 to 67.

$$

CAZ522-170000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...80 to

83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...

81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around

44 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 75 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43 in

the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-170000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

66 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

43 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

45 to 48.

$$

CAZ524-170000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

44 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

around 50.

$$

CAZ525-526-170000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

71 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs 72 to

75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

73 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather