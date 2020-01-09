CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
231 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
231 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 25 to
35. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 20.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 31 to 41. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Chance of flurries. Highs 29 to 39. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Chance of flurries in the evening. Lows
around 29.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles and flurries in the afternoon.
Highs around 42.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of flurries. Lows
around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Chance of flurries. Highs around 43.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 42.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Chance of flurries after
midnight. Lows around 28.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of flurries in the
morning. Highs around 40.
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
231 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 28. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles and flurries in the
afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Chance of flurries in the evening. Lows
around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Chance of flurries through the day. Chance of
sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs around 43.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of flurries. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of flurries through the day. Chance of
sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs around 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of flurries through the night.
Lows around 31.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 44.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of flurries. Lows around 29.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of flurries through the day.
Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs around 43.
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
231 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of sprinkles and slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 46 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs around
52.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs around
53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Chance of sprinkles in the evening. Chance
of flurries through the night. Lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs
around 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles in
the evening. Chance of flurries. Chance of sprinkles. Lows 32 to
35. Highs 50 to 53.
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
231 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.
Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...42 to 45 at
Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...63 to 66 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...
39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...63 to 66 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the
mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 50 in the
mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33 in the mountains...
around 41 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50 in the
mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Lows 32 to 35 in the
mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs
around 48 in the mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles
and flurries in the evening. Chance of flurries. Chance of
sprinkles in the afternoon. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...40 to
43 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...61 to 64 at
Furnace Creek.
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
231 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 39.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Highs
56 to 59.
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
231 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows
around 40.
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
231 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the morning, then
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60 in
Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca
Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs
60 to 63.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64 in
Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 40 to 43.
