CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

414 FPUS55 KVEF 151006

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

CAZ519-160000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 22 to 32. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 17.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 18.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 42 to 47.

Lows 28 to 34.

CAZ521-160000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 37. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 42 to 47.

CAZ520-160000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 43 to 46. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 29. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

32 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39.

Highs 51 to 54.

CAZ522-160000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...66 to

69 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...42 to

45 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 42 in the mountains...64 to 67 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...

41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40 in the mountains...60 to

63 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 31 in the mountains...

around 40 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 47 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Lows 30 to 33 in the

mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in

the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-160000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

53 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

CAZ524-160000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

53 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Highs

55 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

60 to 63.

CAZ525-160000-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

206 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...34 to 37 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...31 to 34 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 38 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...around 34 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 in Twentynine Palms...

around 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...35 to 38 near Joshua

Tree. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around

60 near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

62 to 65.

CAZ526-160000-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

206 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

42. Highs 59 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

64 to 67.

