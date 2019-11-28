CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019
_____
234 FPUS55 KVEF 280956
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
156 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-281200-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
156 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Highs
15 to 25. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Snow accumulation
generally 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 15 inches.
Near steady temperature around 15. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs 14 to 24. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 10.
West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as
cold. Highs around 31.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Not as cold. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Accumulations are possible. Lows around 27. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations
are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be
heavy at times in the evening. Significant accumulations are
possible. Lows around 33. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.
Highs around 41.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow. Lows
32 to 37. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow and rain. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 40 to 45.
$$
CAZ521-281200-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
156 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Lows 13 to 23. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to
4 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 8 inches. Highs 18 to 28.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 12 to 20. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 19 to 29. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Near steady temperature around 13. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with chance of
snow in the afternoon. Highs around 29. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Not as cold. Accumulations are possible.
Lows around 24. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow and rain
in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 33.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.
Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,
then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 39. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 41.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CAZ520-281200-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
156 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 23 to 26. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow. Snow accumulation
generally 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 13 inches.
Highs 34 to 37. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 21 to 24. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 38. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 20. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with chance of
snow in the afternoon. Highs around 39. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then rain
likely and chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold.
Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 44. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs around
49. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
49 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain and snow. Lows around 40. Highs 49 to 52.
$$
CAZ522-281200-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
156 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain. Snow level
2800 feet. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace
Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Total snow
accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs 30 to
33 in the mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 22 to 25 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 33 in the mountains...53 to 56 at
Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 22 in the mountains...
36 to 39 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 34 in the mountains...around 53 at Furnace
Creek.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
and rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs
around 38 in the mountains...around 55 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 47 in the
mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Lows 33 to 36 in the
mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain and snow. Lows around 40 in the mountains...46 to
49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...63 to 66 at
Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-281200-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
156 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Highs 43 to
46. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance
of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Total
snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level 3300 feet. Lows 32 to
35. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 47. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain. Lows around 38.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 52.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
40 to 43.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Lows 42 to 45. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ524-281200-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
156 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain and slight
chance of snow. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and chance of snow in the morning, then
rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to
4 inches. Highs 49 to 52. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and chance of
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain after
midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Total snow
accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54. Lows
36 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 59.
$$
CAZ525-281200-
Morongo Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
and Twentynine Palms
156 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around
Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then mostly clear with chance of snow after midnight.
Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine
Palms and near Joshua Tree...34 to 37 around Yucca Valley.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 56 in Twentynine
Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...30 to 33 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57 in
Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms...34 to 37 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs around 60 in Twentynine
Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows
41 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 47.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of rain. Lows around 50. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and
around Yucca Valley...59 to 62 near Joshua Tree.
$$
CAZ526-281200-
Cadiz Basin-
Including Vidal Junction
156 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 42 to 45. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 42 to 45. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
becoming southwest up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59. Lows
40 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48.
Highs 61 to 64.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather