CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

411 FPUS55 KVEF 221052

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

251 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

CAZ519-230000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

251 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs around 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Accumulations

are possible. Highs 33 to 38. Lows 26 to 31. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 33.

CAZ521-230000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

251 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38. Lows 26 to 31.

CAZ520-230000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

251 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs 63 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows 32 to 35. Highs 49 to

52.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Highs around 44.

CAZ522-230000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

251 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the mountains...

72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 48 in the mountains...around

66 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 37 in the mountains...around 48 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 44 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-230000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

251 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to 64.

Lows 43 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 40 to 43. Highs 55 to 58.

CAZ524-230000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

251 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs 66 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

43 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 43 to 46. Highs around 60.

CAZ525-526-230000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

251 AM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...39 to

42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...

40 to 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49 in Twentynine Palms...around

45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

around 50 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 61 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49 in Twentynine

Palms...around 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...

56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around

50 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree.

