CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

CAZ519-141200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

33 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

52 to 62.

CAZ521-141200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

52 to 62.

CAZ520-141200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs 74 to

77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

66 to 69.

CAZ522-141200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 47 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...

56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in the mountains...around 83 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Highs 61 to 64 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-141200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

49 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows 51 to

54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

71 to 74.

CAZ524-141200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

49 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows 52 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

72 to 75.

CAZ525-526-141200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...52 to

55 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...76 to

79 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...50 to 53 near Joshua

Tree. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather