CAZ519-100000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 58.

CAZ521-100000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to

45. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 58.

CAZ520-100000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Highs

74 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to

49. Highs 72 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 68.

CAZ522-100000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...54 to 57 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...55 to 58 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49 in the mountains...

around 56 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around

85 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Highs 65 to 68 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-100000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 77.

Lows 49 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

CAZ524-100000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78.

Lows 51 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

CAZ525-526-100000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 54 to 57.

$$

