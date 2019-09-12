CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

47 to 52. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 93 to 96. Lows

66 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90.

Lows 61 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...79 to

82 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...104 to

107 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...83 to

86 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90 in the mountains...

around 113 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66 in the

mountains...around 86 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around

90 in the mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 64 to

67 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 82 to

85 in the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. Lows 60 to

63 in the mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Lows 55 to 58 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in the mountains...around

97 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 104.

Lows 72 to 75.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 99 to

102. Lows 71 to 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 93 to 96.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 63.

Highs 84 to 87.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 75.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

73 to 76.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Highs around

90.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...

63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73 in Twentynine

Palms...around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97 in

Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in Twentynine Palms...around

88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

