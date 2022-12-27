Skip to main content
weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cloudy and chilly;38;23;S;7;81%;85%;1

Arcata;A little rain;56;45;SE;5;81%;99%;1

Auburn;Cloudy with a shower;51;39;ESE;5;86%;85%;1

Avalon;A passing shower;64;52;SSE;5;66%;91%;1

Bakersfield;Cloudy with a shower;52;39;SE;5;90%;85%;1

Beale AFB;Cloudy with a shower;53;41;SE;5;89%;85%;1

Big Bear City;Low clouds;47;23;WSW;10;95%;54%;1

Bishop;A passing shower;53;25;W;7;43%;82%;2

Blue Canyon;Cloudy and chilly;35;27;SSE;5;91%;85%;1

Blythe;Cloudy with a shower;71;45;S;7;56%;42%;2

Burbank;A passing shower;65;50;SSE;5;63%;92%;2

Camarillo;A passing shower;64;48;E;7;83%;95%;2

Camp Pendleton;A little a.m. rain;63;49;SE;6;76%;93%;1

Campo;A little a.m. rain;57;39;WSW;12;82%;93%;1

Carlsbad;A little a.m. rain;64;47;SE;6;76%;91%;1

Chico;Cloudy;54;42;ESE;5;81%;90%;1

China Lake;A touch of rain;62;36;WSW;5;45%;85%;2

Chino;A passing shower;63;46;SW;5;77%;91%;2

Concord;Cloudy;55;43;SE;5;79%;91%;1

Corona;A passing shower;65;48;S;5;69%;91%;2

Crescent City;A little rain;52;45;SSE;12;86%;99%;1

Daggett-Barstow;A little rain;63;39;WSW;15;49%;80%;2

Edwards AFB;Occasional rain;59;31;W;14;59%;92%;2

El Centro;Cloudy;74;45;SSE;8;49%;7%;2

Eureka;A little rain;56;46;SSE;6;80%;99%;1

Fairfield;Cloudy;56;42;SE;5;84%;91%;1

Fresno;Low clouds;53;43;ESE;6;92%;60%;1

Fullerton;A passing shower;67;51;SSE;5;76%;92%;2

Hanford;Cloudy with a shower;53;41;NNE;5;90%;85%;1

Hawthorne;A passing shower;66;52;ESE;5;62%;92%;2

Hayward;Cloudy;56;44;SE;6;80%;91%;1

Imperial;Cloudy;74;45;SSE;8;49%;7%;2

Imperial Beach;A little a.m. rain;67;49;S;8;75%;82%;1

Lancaster;Partly sunny;59;36;W;13;57%;56%;3

Lemoore Nas;Cloudy with a shower;53;41;NW;6;83%;85%;1

Lincoln;Cloudy with a shower;52;42;SE;5;87%;85%;1

Livermore;A thick cloud cover;55;43;SSE;7;82%;91%;1

Lompoc;A passing shower;63;42;NNE;8;77%;93%;2

Long Beach;A passing shower;66;51;SE;5;74%;92%;2

Los Alamitos;A passing shower;65;50;SE;5;74%;92%;2

Los Angeles;A passing shower;65;51;SE;6;68%;92%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;A passing shower;65;51;SE;6;68%;92%;3

Madera;Cloudy with a shower;53;41;NNE;6;84%;85%;1

Mammoth;Cloudy and chilly;41;28;S;7;79%;90%;1

Marysville;Cloudy;53;42;SSE;5;87%;87%;1

Mather AFB;Cloudy;52;41;SSE;5;89%;84%;1

Merced;Cloudy with a shower;53;41;E;6;83%;85%;1

Merced (airport);Cloudy with a shower;53;41;E;6;83%;85%;1

Miramar Mcas;A little a.m. rain;63;45;S;6;81%;91%;1

Modesto;Cloudy;54;41;SE;5;80%;76%;1

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;55;44;SE;4;82%;76%;1

Mojave;A touch of rain;55;35;WNW;13;58%;92%;2

Montague;A shower in the a.m.;45;35;SSE;7;69%;89%;1

Monterey Rabr;A shower or two;55;44;SE;5;76%;98%;1

Mount Shasta;A couple of showers;41;31;SSE;5;84%;99%;1

Napa County;Low clouds;57;44;SE;7;79%;91%;1

Needles;Cloudy;68;45;W;6;45%;14%;1

North Island;A little a.m. rain;64;51;S;7;79%;92%;1

Oakland;Cloudy;55;45;SSE;7;69%;91%;1

Oceanside;A little a.m. rain;64;47;SE;6;76%;91%;1

Ontario;A passing shower;63;46;SW;5;77%;91%;2

Oroville;Cloudy;54;43;ESE;6;82%;79%;1

Oxnard;A passing shower;62;50;E;8;77%;95%;2

Palm Springs;Cloudy;73;47;WNW;6;46%;8%;2

Palmdale;Partly sunny;60;36;WSW;11;58%;57%;3

Paso Robles;A shower in spots;57;41;E;5;74%;90%;2

Point Mugu;A passing shower;64;48;E;6;78%;95%;2

Porterville;Cloudy with a shower;50;39;SE;4;98%;74%;1

Ramona;A little a.m. rain;60;40;SE;6;76%;91%;1

Redding;A shower in the a.m.;51;42;NNE;5;82%;99%;1

Riverside;Cloudy with a shower;65;47;SSW;5;72%;91%;1

Riverside March;Cloudy with a shower;63;45;SSE;6;72%;92%;1

Sacramento;Cloudy;52;42;SSE;4;90%;84%;1

Sacramento International;Cloudy;52;43;SSE;4;88%;84%;1

Salinas;A shower or two;58;45;SE;6;73%;98%;1

San Bernardino;A passing shower;64;45;S;6;74%;91%;1

San Carlos;Cloudy;55;44;SSE;6;80%;91%;1

San Diego;A little a.m. rain;64;51;S;7;75%;92%;1

San Diego Brown;A little a.m. rain;63;46;S;6;80%;93%;1

San Diego Montgomery;A little a.m. rain;64;48;S;7;78%;92%;1

San Francisco;Cloudy;56;44;SSE;7;80%;91%;1

San Jose;Cloudy;56;44;SE;5;79%;76%;1

San Luis Obispo;A shower or two;63;43;NE;6;65%;97%;3

San Nicolas Island;Windy;61;49;NW;20;80%;85%;3

Sandberg;Cloudy and chilly;47;37;WNW;11;79%;77%;2

Santa Ana;A passing shower;65;49;SSE;6;80%;91%;1

Santa Barbara;A passing shower;63;45;NNE;6;67%;95%;2

Santa Maria;A passing shower;61;43;E;8;70%;97%;2

Santa Monica;A brief shower;64;51;ESE;6;66%;92%;2

Santa Rosa;A thick cloud cover;57;42;SE;5;81%;94%;1

Santa Ynez;A passing shower;61;41;NNE;6;77%;97%;3

Santee;A little a.m. rain;64;44;SSE;6;68%;92%;1

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy with a shower;35;21;WSW;7;61%;97%;1

Stockton;Cloudy;54;42;SE;6;87%;83%;1

Thermal;Cloudy;72;42;NW;5;56%;7%;2

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy and chilly;35;20;SW;5;79%;84%;1

Twentynine Palms;Cloudy;66;38;W;8;47%;5%;2

Ukiah;Cloudy;55;43;SE;4;79%;91%;1

Vacaville;Cloudy;54;41;SSE;5;85%;91%;1

Van Nuys;A passing shower;66;50;SE;6;63%;92%;2

Vandenberg AFB;A passing shower;60;44;NNE;9;80%;93%;3

Victorville;Mostly cloudy;60;36;SSW;10;69%;63%;2

Visalia;Cloudy with a shower;52;40;ESE;5;91%;85%;1

Watsonville;A shower or two;57;43;ENE;5;85%;98%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By