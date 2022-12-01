Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Friday, December 2, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mainly cloudy, cold;28;9;SE;7;72%;2%;2

Arcata;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;32;ESE;7;64%;17%;1

Auburn;Partly sunny, cool;51;36;E;6;71%;27%;2

Avalon;Decreasing clouds;59;52;NNW;7;77%;31%;1

Bakersfield;Decreasing clouds;57;48;E;4;77%;30%;2

Beale AFB;Partly sunny, cool;52;34;ENE;7;71%;27%;2

Big Bear City;Decreasing clouds;48;32;SSW;7;90%;11%;2

Bishop;Clouds and sun, cool;50;27;SE;7;53%;26%;3

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, chilly;39;29;S;6;52%;27%;3

Blythe;Partly sunny;69;47;NE;7;53%;0%;2

Burbank;A morning shower;62;49;ENE;5;67%;55%;1

Camarillo;Decreasing clouds;63;55;NE;7;68%;44%;1

Camp Pendleton;A shower in the a.m.;63;45;NE;6;62%;56%;1

Campo;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;38;ENE;6;68%;25%;2

Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;65;44;NE;6;71%;8%;1

Chico;Clouds and sun, cool;51;34;NE;5;65%;28%;2

China Lake;Decreasing clouds;59;44;NNW;6;60%;26%;2

Chino;A shower in the a.m.;61;46;NE;5;76%;57%;1

Concord;Partly sunny, cool;52;35;ENE;6;64%;25%;2

Corona;A shower in the a.m.;62;44;E;5;72%;57%;1

Crescent City;Breezy in the p.m.;50;39;SE;13;66%;20%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Some brightening;62;43;ENE;8;56%;1%;2

Edwards AFB;Decreasing clouds;59;43;NE;7;72%;8%;2

El Centro;Partly sunny;70;49;NW;6;47%;0%;2

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;52;33;SE;7;64%;17%;1

Fairfield;Partly sunny;54;35;NNE;8;67%;25%;2

Fresno;Periods of sun, cool;52;44;ESE;4;84%;28%;2

Fullerton;A shower in the a.m.;63;48;NNE;5;65%;58%;1

Hanford;Periods of sun, cool;54;41;E;4;84%;29%;2

Hawthorne;Decreasing clouds;64;54;NNW;6;63%;26%;1

Hayward;Partly sunny;54;39;ENE;6;63%;25%;3

Imperial;Partly sunny;70;49;NW;6;47%;0%;2

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;67;49;NE;9;61%;26%;1

Lancaster;Decreasing clouds;59;44;NE;8;73%;11%;1

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;56;41;SSE;6;70%;30%;2

Lincoln;Partly sunny, cool;52;36;ENE;6;71%;27%;2

Livermore;Partly sunny;52;35;E;6;74%;25%;3

Lompoc;Partly sunny;63;53;SE;7;73%;44%;1

Long Beach;A shower in the a.m.;63;51;N;6;64%;59%;1

Los Alamitos;Decreasing clouds;64;49;N;6;63%;21%;1

Los Angeles;A morning shower;62;52;NNE;6;68%;46%;1

Los Angeles Downtown;A morning shower;62;52;NNE;6;68%;46%;1

Madera;Partly sunny;53;43;ESE;5;82%;28%;3

Mammoth;Very cold;27;12;SSE;8;77%;2%;2

Marysville;Partly sunny, cool;52;34;NNE;7;68%;27%;2

Mather AFB;Partly sunny, cool;53;34;NE;7;76%;26%;2

Merced;Clouds and sun, cool;54;40;ESE;4;72%;27%;3

Merced (airport);Clouds and sun, cool;54;40;ESE;4;72%;27%;3

Miramar Mcas;Mainly cloudy;64;47;E;8;61%;27%;1

Modesto;Partly sunny, cool;53;38;ESE;4;75%;27%;3

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;54;39;E;5;65%;26%;3

Mojave;Decreasing clouds;58;45;NE;9;67%;26%;2

Montague;Colder;31;13;E;7;89%;14%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;54;44;ESE;6;67%;32%;3

Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy, cold;31;19;SE;5;87%;31%;2

Napa County;Partly sunny;54;35;ENE;7;60%;26%;2

Needles;Cloudy;68;49;NNW;7;44%;1%;1

North Island;Mostly cloudy;65;51;NNE;8;65%;27%;1

Oakland;Partly sunny, cool;54;40;ENE;7;58%;25%;2

Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;65;44;NE;6;71%;8%;1

Ontario;A shower in the a.m.;61;46;NE;5;76%;57%;1

Oroville;Periods of sun, cool;52;36;ENE;5;65%;27%;2

Oxnard;Decreasing clouds;62;55;ENE;7;68%;44%;1

Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy;67;50;N;5;53%;0%;1

Palmdale;Decreasing clouds;58;42;NE;9;74%;8%;1

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;56;48;E;7;73%;43%;1

Point Mugu;Decreasing clouds;63;55;NE;8;73%;44%;1

Porterville;Periods of sun, cool;55;44;NE;4;81%;28%;2

Ramona;Cloudy and cool;62;41;E;6;74%;6%;1

Redding;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;29;N;8;60%;30%;2

Riverside;Decreasing clouds;61;46;NE;4;70%;8%;1

Riverside March;Decreasing clouds;58;44;E;5;78%;8%;1

Sacramento;Partly sunny, cool;54;34;N;7;76%;26%;2

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;54;34;NNE;7;69%;27%;2

Salinas;Sun and clouds;60;44;ESE;7;60%;32%;3

San Bernardino;A shower in the a.m.;60;45;NE;5;76%;56%;1

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;54;41;E;6;63%;25%;3

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;66;51;NNE;8;64%;27%;1

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;66;48;E;7;63%;26%;2

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;64;49;ENE;7;63%;27%;2

San Francisco;Partly sunny;53;41;ENE;8;60%;25%;3

San Jose;Partial sunshine;54;40;ESE;5;62%;26%;3

San Luis Obispo;Clouds and sun, cool;61;51;ESE;6;67%;44%;1

San Nicolas Island;Decreasing clouds;61;53;SE;7;78%;44%;1

Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;47;43;ESE;14;97%;44%;1

Santa Ana;A shower in the a.m.;64;50;NE;5;61%;58%;1

Santa Barbara;Decreasing clouds;62;53;ESE;7;71%;44%;1

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;64;53;SE;5;65%;44%;1

Santa Monica;Decreasing clouds;63;51;NNE;6;74%;29%;1

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, cool;56;33;E;5;64%;26%;2

Santa Ynez;Periods of sun;65;52;SE;6;64%;44%;1

Santee;Mainly cloudy;67;46;E;7;62%;26%;1

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;37;21;SW;6;57%;23%;3

Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;52;37;E;4;78%;26%;2

Thermal;High clouds;68;43;NNE;5;57%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sun, cold;33;13;SSW;6;78%;18%;3

Twentynine Palms;High clouds;61;43;SSW;6;59%;1%;3

Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;51;30;ESE;4;74%;26%;2

Vacaville;Partly sunny, cool;53;33;NNE;8;61%;26%;2

Van Nuys;Clearing;61;49;NNE;6;75%;28%;1

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;62;51;SE;8;76%;44%;1

Victorville;Decreasing clouds;58;39;ENE;6;74%;10%;2

Visalia;Clouds and sun, cool;53;42;NE;4;80%;28%;2

Watsonville;Clouds and sun, cool;58;40;E;6;62%;29%;3

