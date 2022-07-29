CA Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Very hot;101;57;NNW;6;19%;0%;10 Arcata;Low clouds;64;54;WNW;6;85%;44%;2 Auburn;Warm with hazy sun;93;70;SSE;6;35%;0%;10 Avalon;Partly sunny;80;70;SE;6;61%;1%;9 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;105;81;NNE;7;20%;17%;11 Beale AFB;Hazy sun and warm;96;64;SSE;8;47%;0%;10 Big Bear City;Thundershowers;72;50;NNW;6;64%;96%;8 Bishop;Partly sunny;101;67;SSE;8;24%;33%;11 Blue Canyon;Hazy sun;86;71;ENE;5;35%;0%;11 Blythe;Partly sunny;102;88;SE;7;44%;44%;6 Burbank;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;6;53%;29%;11 Camarillo;Some sun, pleasant;79;66;SSE;7;60%;27%;11 Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun;76;66;S;8;81%;29%;7 Campo;Becoming cloudy;90;64;NNE;6;40%;27%;8 Carlsbad;Clouds and sun;77;67;SSW;8;73%;28%;7 Chico;Sunshine, seasonable;97;69;SSE;7;39%;0%;10 China Lake;Mostly sunny;103;80;WNW;7;29%;44%;11 Chino;Partial sunshine;91;65;WSW;7;52%;10%;9 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;SW;12;58%;0%;10 Corona;Partly sunny;90;66;WNW;7;55%;8%;9 Crescent City;Low clouds;60;55;NW;4;95%;8%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Partial sunshine;97;79;SSW;10;34%;40%;10 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;99;75;SW;6;29%;41%;11 El Centro;Partly sunny;103;84;S;8;48%;21%;9 Eureka;Low clouds;62;54;NW;6;86%;26%;2 Fairfield;Turning sunny;81;58;WSW;14;60%;0%;10 Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;NW;5;33%;9%;10 Fullerton;Partial sunshine;83;68;SSE;6;63%;5%;11 Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;NW;6;31%;8%;11 Hawthorne;Clouds and sun;79;68;SW;7;69%;3%;9 Hayward;Turning sunny;72;59;WSW;10;71%;0%;10 Imperial;Partly sunny;103;84;S;8;48%;21%;9 Imperial Beach;Rather cloudy;74;64;W;8;76%;2%;5 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;101;77;SW;6;23%;33%;11 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;104;71;WNW;7;32%;1%;11 Lincoln;Hazy sun;93;64;SSE;7;47%;0%;10 Livermore;Clearing;85;59;WSW;9;57%;25%;10 Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;71;57;NNW;9;76%;0%;5 Long Beach;Clouds and sun;81;68;S;6;64%;4%;9 Los Alamitos;Clouds and sunshine;83;68;SSW;7;65%;4%;9 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;67;S;7;62%;28%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;67;S;7;62%;28%;11 Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;101;67;NW;6;34%;1%;10 Mammoth;Very hot;103;62;WSW;7;22%;1%;10 Marysville;Hazy sun;96;64;SSE;7;47%;0%;10 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;92;61;S;8;48%;0%;10 Merced;Sunshine and warm;99;69;WNW;7;39%;0%;10 Merced (airport);Sunshine and warm;99;69;WNW;7;39%;0%;10 Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;79;65;WSW;6;67%;4%;6 Modesto;Partly sunny, warm;95;66;NNW;8;46%;0%;10 Moffett Nas;Clearing and cool;71;61;NW;9;75%;0%;10 Mojave;Sunny;99;79;W;7;27%;42%;11 Montague;Very hot;108;71;N;5;20%;2%;10 Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;W;8;77%;0%;9 Mount Shasta;Very hot;102;60;E;0;27%;1%;10 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;71;58;SW;12;79%;25%;10 Needles;Variable cloudiness;97;87;NNE;7;46%;40%;4 North Island;Clouds and sun, nice;73;66;W;7;77%;3%;7 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;67;58;WSW;12;85%;25%;9 Oceanside;Clouds and sun;77;67;SSW;8;73%;28%;7 Ontario;Partial sunshine;91;65;WSW;7;52%;10%;9 Oroville;Hazy sun, seasonable;99;69;SSE;6;41%;0%;10 Oxnard;Nice with some sun;72;64;ESE;8;83%;27%;6 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;101;86;W;6;38%;36%;7 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;100;75;SW;7;24%;33%;11 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;90;60;S;11;46%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Some sun, pleasant;73;64;SSE;8;76%;27%;6 Porterville;Remaining very warm;103;74;SSE;7;27%;23%;11 Ramona;Partly sunny;90;64;W;7;52%;6%;8 Redding;Partly sunny and hot;107;74;S;6;28%;0%;10 Riverside;Partly sunny;94;69;W;7;49%;9%;8 Riverside March;Partly sunny;94;71;WNW;7;43%;10%;8 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;90;62;S;7;50%;0%;10 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;93;64;SSE;9;49%;0%;10 Salinas;Clouds, then sun;69;59;WSW;10;78%;0%;9 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;95;71;SW;7;44%;9%;7 San Carlos;Low clouds, then sun;71;60;WSW;10;64%;0%;9 San Diego;Partly sunny;74;65;W;7;74%;3%;7 San Diego Brown;Clouds and sun;78;65;WNW;6;67%;2%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds and sun, nice;78;67;WSW;6;67%;3%;7 San Francisco;Turning sunny;66;57;WSW;14;72%;25%;9 San Jose;Turning sunny;78;61;NNW;8;69%;0%;10 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;78;58;NW;7;65%;0%;11 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;60;WNW;5;77%;2%;5 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;89;71;SSW;13;26%;13%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;69;SW;7;56%;5%;7 Santa Barbara;Partial sunshine;73;62;SE;7;73%;25%;11 Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;73;58;NW;7;71%;0%;8 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;75;66;WNW;7;73%;28%;11 Santa Rosa;Cool with some sun;76;54;SSW;7;72%;0%;10 Santa Ynez;Some sun, hot, humid;97;59;SSW;7;68%;0%;11 Santee;Periods of sun;88;69;WNW;7;56%;14%;7 South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sun, warm;86;51;WSW;6;29%;3%;11 Stockton;Sun and some clouds;93;64;NW;7;49%;0%;10 Thermal;Periods of sun;101;80;NNW;7;41%;31%;7 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy, warm;92;50;SSW;4;30%;3%;8 Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;97;83;WSW;9;42%;38%;4 Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;100;62;NW;5;44%;0%;10 Vacaville;Partly sunny;92;63;SW;8;47%;0%;10 Van Nuys;Partial sunshine;89;68;SSE;7;53%;29%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Rather cloudy;71;56;NNW;7;74%;0%;5 Victorville;Partly sunny;94;72;SSW;7;37%;35%;8 Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;WSW;5;45%;15%;11 Watsonville;Low clouds, 