CA Forecast for Thursday, July 7, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;82;41;WSW;10;44%;0%;11

Arcata;Low clouds;66;54;NNE;7;85%;33%;3

Auburn;Mostly sunny;80;59;SSE;7;52%;1%;11

Avalon;Clouds and sun, cool;70;57;WNW;8;78%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;N;8;36%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;86;57;SSE;12;54%;0%;11

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;74;45;S;8;47%;0%;13

Bishop;Breezy in the p.m.;96;57;W;12;19%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Sunny, but cool;68;56;E;8;65%;2%;12

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;105;77;S;9;17%;0%;12

Burbank;Sunny;82;62;SE;7;52%;0%;12

Camarillo;Partly sunny;74;59;E;8;68%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, breezy;72;63;WNW;13;83%;0%;11

Campo;Nice with sunshine;84;54;SSW;8;45%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;74;63;W;9;73%;0%;11

Chico;Sunshine;87;60;SE;10;46%;2%;11

China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;98;70;SW;10;22%;0%;12

Chino;Plenty of sun;85;60;WSW;9;53%;0%;12

Concord;Partly sunny;80;58;SW;12;54%;4%;11

Corona;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;WSW;9;52%;0%;12

Crescent City;Cloudy with a shower;64;55;NNE;5;85%;81%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;101;70;WSW;9;22%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;93;61;WSW;13;30%;0%;12

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;103;74;SE;6;35%;0%;12

Eureka;Low clouds;64;55;NE;6;86%;18%;3

Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;80;56;WSW;17;56%;3%;11

Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;NW;7;47%;0%;11

Fullerton;Partly sunny;80;64;S;6;63%;0%;11

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;NW;8;44%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;73;64;SSW;8;71%;0%;11

Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;71;58;WSW;12;68%;27%;11

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;103;74;SE;6;35%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;63;NW;12;76%;0%;12

Lancaster;Plenty of sun;90;63;WSW;14;30%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;NW;9;49%;0%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;85;58;SSE;9;51%;2%;11

Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;78;57;WSW;13;59%;4%;11

Lompoc;Partly sunny;71;55;NNW;12;81%;2%;7

Long Beach;Partly sunny;77;64;SSW;8;65%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;78;63;SSW;8;61%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;79;62;S;8;61%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;79;62;S;8;61%;0%;11

Madera;Plenty of sun;90;58;NW;9;44%;0%;11

Mammoth;Partly sunny;79;43;SW;11;44%;3%;11

Marysville;Mostly sunny;87;57;SSE;10;50%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;83;56;S;10;52%;0%;11

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;NW;9;52%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;89;59;NW;9;52%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Some sun;75;61;WNW;8;68%;0%;11

Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;85;59;NNW;10;55%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;59;WNW;10;66%;7%;11

Mojave;Windy in the p.m.;91;62;WNW;14;24%;0%;12

Montague;Partly sunny;84;55;N;9;41%;10%;11

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;71;58;WNW;8;64%;25%;11

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;78;49;NNW;2;49%;8%;11

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;75;55;WSW;13;69%;4%;11

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;105;83;S;8;11%;0%;12

North Island;Breezy in the a.m.;71;64;WNW;12;74%;0%;11

Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;69;58;WSW;13;70%;27%;11

Oceanside;Partly sunny;74;63;W;9;73%;0%;11

Ontario;Plenty of sun;85;60;WSW;9;53%;0%;12

Oroville;Plenty of sun;87;60;SSE;10;48%;2%;11

Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;69;59;WNW;10;85%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;103;77;NW;6;24%;0%;12

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;90;63;SW;13;29%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;85;55;SSW;9;54%;1%;11

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;59;NW;10;70%;0%;8

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;S;7;40%;0%;11

Ramona;Sunshine;83;56;SSE;8;59%;0%;12

Redding;Mostly sunny;89;63;WSW;8;41%;5%;11

Riverside;Plenty of sun;89;62;W;9;47%;0%;12

Riverside March;Sunny and beautiful;88;60;WSW;8;51%;0%;12

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;84;57;SSW;10;51%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Plenty of sun;86;58;SSE;11;50%;1%;11

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;58;SW;10;67%;25%;11

San Bernardino;Sunny;89;61;SW;8;49%;0%;12

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;72;58;W;11;68%;5%;11

San Diego;Partly sunny;72;65;NW;10;69%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Some sun;75;63;NW;8;70%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;76;65;WNW;8;67%;0%;11

San Francisco;Clouds and sunshine;68;57;W;14;70%;25%;6

San Jose;Decreasing clouds;76;59;NNW;10;63%;6%;11

San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;74;57;WNW;11;67%;2%;11

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy and windy;69;55;WNW;19;77%;0%;3

Sandberg;Sunny and nice;81;59;WNW;12;44%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;SSW;8;57%;0%;12

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;58;N;8;68%;0%;11

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;71;55;NW;10;74%;2%;11

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;71;61;SSE;7;79%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, cool;72;54;WSW;9;67%;27%;11

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, humid;86;55;NNW;8;80%;2%;11

Santee;Partly sunny;81;62;W;8;47%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Brilliant sunshine;71;43;WSW;9;45%;0%;12

Stockton;Breezy in the p.m.;84;57;W;10;52%;1%;11

Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;103;73;NW;8;28%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Cool with sunshine;74;40;S;9;50%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;100;74;WSW;9;19%;0%;12

Ukiah;Partly sunny;82;55;NW;6;53%;28%;11

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;84;57;SW;11;53%;3%;11

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;81;62;SE;8;55%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;54;NNW;10;76%;2%;7

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SSW;10;36%;0%;12

Visalia;Plenty of sun;90;61;NW;7;56%;0%;11

Watsonville;Partly sunny;72;56;S;9;66%;4%;10

