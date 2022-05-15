CA Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny;70;35;NW;7;42%;0%;10 Arcata;A shower in the a.m.;59;47;N;8;75%;57%;4 Auburn;Not as warm;77;52;ESE;6;45%;0%;10 Avalon;Fog, then sun;71;53;W;7;61%;0%;10 Bakersfield;Sunshine;86;58;N;6;27%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;85;52;SE;7;40%;0%;10 Big Bear City;Sunshine and warm;71;40;WSW;8;37%;1%;12 Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;90;51;NNW;8;17%;0%;11 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;65;51;ENE;6;38%;0%;11 Blythe;Sunny and very hot;104;73;S;7;11%;0%;11 Burbank;Mostly sunny;82;59;SSE;6;41%;0%;11 Camarillo;Fog to sun;72;53;SSW;8;59%;1%;10 Camp Pendleton;Fog to sun;68;58;S;9;79%;0%;10 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;82;48;SSW;10;29%;1%;12 Carlsbad;Fog, then sun;71;57;S;8;65%;0%;10 Chico;Partly sunny;86;58;NE;5;40%;0%;10 China Lake;Sunny and very warm;96;64;SW;9;16%;0%;11 Chino;Mostly sunny;82;56;WSW;8;43%;1%;11 Concord;Partly sunny;77;51;SW;11;47%;2%;10 Corona;Mostly sunny;85;56;SW;8;41%;0%;11 Crescent City;Decreasing clouds;58;45;N;11;84%;4%;9 Daggett-Barstow;Hot;97;66;WSW;20;17%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;90;58;SSW;17;20%;0%;11 El Centro;Sunny and hot;104;67;W;7;16%;0%;11 Eureka;A morning shower;58;48;N;9;76%;62%;4 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;81;49;WSW;13;44%;2%;10 Fresno;Breezy in the p.m.;88;56;NW;12;32%;0%;11 Fullerton;Sunshine and nice;76;60;SSE;7;57%;0%;11 Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;87;54;NNW;9;28%;1%;11 Hawthorne;Fog, then sun;71;60;ESE;8;64%;0%;10 Hayward;Partly sunny, cool;66;51;SW;11;64%;2%;10 Imperial;Sunny and hot;104;67;W;7;16%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;67;56;WSW;10;73%;1%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and warm;87;61;W;19;22%;1%;11 Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;88;51;NNW;13;29%;0%;11 Lincoln;Partly sunny;84;50;SE;6;42%;2%;10 Livermore;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;WSW;12;53%;2%;10 Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;62;46;NW;16;76%;0%;11 Long Beach;Fog to sun;72;59;SSE;8;64%;0%;10 Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;74;58;S;7;56%;0%;10 Los Angeles;Fog to sun;78;58;SSE;7;51%;0%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Fog to sun;78;58;SSE;7;51%;0%;10 Madera;Partly sunny, warm;86;50;NW;11;31%;1%;11 Mammoth;Clouds and sun;69;36;NW;7;42%;0%;10 Marysville;Partly sunny;86;51;ESE;6;42%;0%;10 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;83;49;SSE;7;46%;2%;10 Merced;Partly sunny;86;51;WNW;11;35%;2%;10 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;86;51;WNW;11;35%;2%;10 Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;72;55;SSW;8;62%;1%;10 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;82;51;NNW;12;38%;0%;10 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;67;50;W;11;60%;1%;10 Mojave;Windy;83;60;WNW;23;20%;0%;11 Montague;Partly sunny, nice;75;38;N;6;37%;5%;10 Monterey Rabr;Fog, then some sun;62;50;WNW;11;69%;1%;10 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;73;40;NNW;2;35%;4%;10 Napa County;Partly sunny;75;45;WSW;12;58%;2%;10 Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;WSW;9;9%;0%;11 North Island;Fog, then sun;68;58;WSW;9;70%;1%;7 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;66;51;SW;12;62%;2%;10 Oceanside;Fog, then sun;71;57;S;8;65%;0%;10 Ontario;Mostly sunny;82;56;WSW;8;43%;1%;11 Oroville;Partly sunny;85;58;ENE;5;45%;2%;10 Oxnard;Fog to sun;66;52;WNW;9;76%;1%;10 Palm Springs;Hot, becoming breezy;102;73;WNW;9;16%;0%;11 Palmdale;Sunshine;88;59;WSW;18;20%;1%;11 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;86;44;NW;11;34%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Fog to sun;66;50;WNW;9;67%;1%;10 Porterville;Mostly sunny;86;52;NNW;6;32%;1%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny;83;48;SSE;7;45%;1%;11 Redding;Partly sunny;86;56;NNW;5;30%;2%;10 Riverside;Sunny and warm;86;59;SW;8;34%;0%;11 Riverside March;Brilliant sunshine;85;55;SSE;8;36%;1%;11 Sacramento;Partly sunny;85;51;SSW;6;41%;2%;10 Sacramento International;Partly sunny;84;51;SSE;6;41%;2%;10 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;65;51;SW;12;64%;1%;11 San Bernardino;Sunshine;86;59;S;7;36%;0%;11 San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;65;50;W;13;58%;2%;10 San Diego;Fog, then sun;68;57;SW;8;66%;1%;7 San Diego Brown;Fog, then sun;72;56;SW;7;65%;1%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;72;58;SW;8;61%;1%;11 San Francisco;Some sunshine;63;51;W;17;61%;2%;10 San Jose;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;NW;11;55%;1%;10 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;70;48;NW;17;58%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Very windy, sunshine;64;50;WNW;26;67%;1%;11 Sandberg;Breezy, not as warm;72;52;NNW;19;32%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;77;59;S;7;52%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;79;50;N;8;53%;1%;11 Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;64;46;NW;17;70%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;68;56;E;7;72%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;74;44;W;9;54%;2%;10 Santa Ynez;Abundant sunshine;81;44;NNW;10;69%;1%;11 Santee;Fog to sun;80;54;SSW;7;37%;0%;10 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;64;36;WSW;8;32%;0%;11 Stockton;Partly sunny;82;51;W;10;39%;0%;10 Thermal;Hot with sunshine;103;68;WNW;7;18%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;68;31;N;7;33%;0%;11 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;98;68;W;7;12%;0%;11 Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;75;46;NW;8;47%;2%;10 Vacaville;Partly sunny;84;52;SW;8;40%;2%;10 Van Nuys;Sunny and nice;80;58;SSE;7;44%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;61;46;NNW;18;74%;1%;11 Victorville;Brilliant sunshine;89;54;SW;11;26%;0%;12 Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;88;54;NW;10;36%;0%;11 Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;47;SSE;7;55%;0%;11 