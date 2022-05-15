Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;70;35;NW;7;42%;0%;10

Arcata;A shower in the a.m.;59;47;N;8;75%;57%;4

Auburn;Not as warm;77;52;ESE;6;45%;0%;10

Avalon;Fog, then sun;71;53;W;7;61%;0%;10

Bakersfield;Sunshine;86;58;N;6;27%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;85;52;SE;7;40%;0%;10

Big Bear City;Sunshine and warm;71;40;WSW;8;37%;1%;12

Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;90;51;NNW;8;17%;0%;11

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;65;51;ENE;6;38%;0%;11

Blythe;Sunny and very hot;104;73;S;7;11%;0%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny;82;59;SSE;6;41%;0%;11

Camarillo;Fog to sun;72;53;SSW;8;59%;1%;10

Camp Pendleton;Fog to sun;68;58;S;9;79%;0%;10

Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;82;48;SSW;10;29%;1%;12

Carlsbad;Fog, then sun;71;57;S;8;65%;0%;10

Chico;Partly sunny;86;58;NE;5;40%;0%;10

China Lake;Sunny and very warm;96;64;SW;9;16%;0%;11

Chino;Mostly sunny;82;56;WSW;8;43%;1%;11

Concord;Partly sunny;77;51;SW;11;47%;2%;10

Corona;Mostly sunny;85;56;SW;8;41%;0%;11

Crescent City;Decreasing clouds;58;45;N;11;84%;4%;9

Daggett-Barstow;Hot;97;66;WSW;20;17%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;90;58;SSW;17;20%;0%;11

El Centro;Sunny and hot;104;67;W;7;16%;0%;11

Eureka;A morning shower;58;48;N;9;76%;62%;4

Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;81;49;WSW;13;44%;2%;10

Fresno;Breezy in the p.m.;88;56;NW;12;32%;0%;11

Fullerton;Sunshine and nice;76;60;SSE;7;57%;0%;11

Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;87;54;NNW;9;28%;1%;11

Hawthorne;Fog, then sun;71;60;ESE;8;64%;0%;10

Hayward;Partly sunny, cool;66;51;SW;11;64%;2%;10

Imperial;Sunny and hot;104;67;W;7;16%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;67;56;WSW;10;73%;1%;7

Lancaster;Sunny and warm;87;61;W;19;22%;1%;11

Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;88;51;NNW;13;29%;0%;11

Lincoln;Partly sunny;84;50;SE;6;42%;2%;10

Livermore;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;WSW;12;53%;2%;10

Lompoc;Mostly sunny, cool;62;46;NW;16;76%;0%;11

Long Beach;Fog to sun;72;59;SSE;8;64%;0%;10

Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;74;58;S;7;56%;0%;10

Los Angeles;Fog to sun;78;58;SSE;7;51%;0%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Fog to sun;78;58;SSE;7;51%;0%;10

Madera;Partly sunny, warm;86;50;NW;11;31%;1%;11

Mammoth;Clouds and sun;69;36;NW;7;42%;0%;10

Marysville;Partly sunny;86;51;ESE;6;42%;0%;10

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;83;49;SSE;7;46%;2%;10

Merced;Partly sunny;86;51;WNW;11;35%;2%;10

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;86;51;WNW;11;35%;2%;10

Miramar Mcas;Fog to sun;72;55;SSW;8;62%;1%;10

Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;82;51;NNW;12;38%;0%;10

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;67;50;W;11;60%;1%;10

Mojave;Windy;83;60;WNW;23;20%;0%;11

Montague;Partly sunny, nice;75;38;N;6;37%;5%;10

Monterey Rabr;Fog, then some sun;62;50;WNW;11;69%;1%;10

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;73;40;NNW;2;35%;4%;10

Napa County;Partly sunny;75;45;WSW;12;58%;2%;10

Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;WSW;9;9%;0%;11

North Island;Fog, then sun;68;58;WSW;9;70%;1%;7

Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;66;51;SW;12;62%;2%;10

Oceanside;Fog, then sun;71;57;S;8;65%;0%;10

Ontario;Mostly sunny;82;56;WSW;8;43%;1%;11

Oroville;Partly sunny;85;58;ENE;5;45%;2%;10

Oxnard;Fog to sun;66;52;WNW;9;76%;1%;10

Palm Springs;Hot, becoming breezy;102;73;WNW;9;16%;0%;11

Palmdale;Sunshine;88;59;WSW;18;20%;1%;11

Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;86;44;NW;11;34%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Fog to sun;66;50;WNW;9;67%;1%;10

Porterville;Mostly sunny;86;52;NNW;6;32%;1%;11

Ramona;Mostly sunny;83;48;SSE;7;45%;1%;11

Redding;Partly sunny;86;56;NNW;5;30%;2%;10

Riverside;Sunny and warm;86;59;SW;8;34%;0%;11

Riverside March;Brilliant sunshine;85;55;SSE;8;36%;1%;11

Sacramento;Partly sunny;85;51;SSW;6;41%;2%;10

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;84;51;SSE;6;41%;2%;10

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;65;51;SW;12;64%;1%;11

San Bernardino;Sunshine;86;59;S;7;36%;0%;11

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;65;50;W;13;58%;2%;10

San Diego;Fog, then sun;68;57;SW;8;66%;1%;7

San Diego Brown;Fog, then sun;72;56;SW;7;65%;1%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Fog to sun;72;58;SW;8;61%;1%;11

San Francisco;Some sunshine;63;51;W;17;61%;2%;10

San Jose;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;NW;11;55%;1%;10

San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;70;48;NW;17;58%;1%;11

San Nicolas Island;Very windy, sunshine;64;50;WNW;26;67%;1%;11

Sandberg;Breezy, not as warm;72;52;NNW;19;32%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;77;59;S;7;52%;0%;11

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;79;50;N;8;53%;1%;11

Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;64;46;NW;17;70%;1%;11

Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;68;56;E;7;72%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;74;44;W;9;54%;2%;10

Santa Ynez;Abundant sunshine;81;44;NNW;10;69%;1%;11

Santee;Fog to sun;80;54;SSW;7;37%;0%;10

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;64;36;WSW;8;32%;0%;11

Stockton;Partly sunny;82;51;W;10;39%;0%;10

Thermal;Hot with sunshine;103;68;WNW;7;18%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;68;31;N;7;33%;0%;11

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;98;68;W;7;12%;0%;11

Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;75;46;NW;8;47%;2%;10

Vacaville;Partly sunny;84;52;SW;8;40%;2%;10

Van Nuys;Sunny and nice;80;58;SSE;7;44%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;61;46;NNW;18;74%;1%;11

Victorville;Brilliant sunshine;89;54;SW;11;26%;0%;12

Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;88;54;NW;10;36%;0%;11

Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;47;SSE;7;55%;0%;11

