CA Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;78;42;WSW;11;40%;2%;10

Arcata;Low clouds;63;53;N;6;80%;88%;3

Auburn;Mostly sunny;85;52;SSE;6;38%;3%;10

Avalon;Partly sunny;78;57;W;7;39%;0%;9

Bakersfield;Partly sunny, warm;93;62;NNW;6;25%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Sunshine and warm;92;54;SSE;10;34%;2%;10

Big Bear City;Partly sunny, warm;73;45;WSW;7;26%;3%;12

Bishop;Partly sunny;90;52;NW;7;13%;2%;11

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;69;52;ESE;7;39%;3%;11

Blythe;Sunny and very hot;106;74;S;7;7%;0%;11

Burbank;Remaining very warm;89;64;SE;6;33%;0%;11

Camarillo;Fog, then some sun;75;56;W;8;52%;0%;10

Camp Pendleton;Fog, then some sun;71;57;SSE;7;69%;2%;10

Campo;Warm with sunshine;88;51;WSW;9;14%;3%;12

Carlsbad;Fog, then some sun;74;56;S;6;58%;2%;10

Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;94;59;SE;7;36%;2%;10

China Lake;Very hot;98;68;WSW;8;14%;0%;11

Chino;Partly sunny, warm;90;60;SW;7;28%;2%;11

Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;81;54;WSW;13;49%;1%;10

Corona;Partly sunny and hot;93;59;S;7;27%;2%;11

Crescent City;Low clouds;60;50;SSW;9;88%;70%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;99;70;WSW;14;11%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Very warm;93;62;SW;11;21%;0%;11

El Centro;Sunny and hot;106;70;W;6;11%;0%;11

Eureka;Low clouds;62;53;N;6;81%;84%;3

Fairfield;Partly sunny, breezy;85;52;WSW;16;49%;2%;10

Fresno;Hot, becoming breezy;95;60;NW;8;29%;0%;10

Fullerton;Partly sunny;82;61;SSE;5;42%;0%;11

Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;95;59;NNW;7;29%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Fog, then some sun;77;61;SE;7;52%;0%;10

Hayward;Not as warm;69;54;WSW;11;69%;2%;10

Imperial;Sunny and hot;106;70;W;6;11%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Fog, then some sun;70;55;S;8;67%;3%;10

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;91;65;WSW;11;17%;0%;11

Lemoore Nas;Hot, becoming breezy;96;56;NNW;11;27%;0%;11

Lincoln;Lots of sun, warm;92;53;SSE;7;39%;2%;10

Livermore;Not as warm;77;52;WSW;11;53%;2%;10

Lompoc;Cooler with some sun;65;49;NW;13;77%;0%;11

Long Beach;Not as warm;76;60;SSE;7;53%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Not as warm;80;59;S;7;46%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;86;59;S;6;42%;2%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;86;59;S;6;42%;2%;11

Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;95;56;NW;9;30%;0%;11

Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;77;40;NW;10;41%;2%;10

Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;94;53;SSE;8;38%;2%;10

Mather AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;88;50;SSE;10;42%;2%;10

Merced;Breezy in the p.m.;93;55;NNW;11;32%;0%;10

Merced (airport);Breezy in the p.m.;93;55;NNW;11;32%;0%;10

Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun, nice;79;55;S;6;44%;3%;10

Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;88;55;NNW;13;35%;0%;10

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;71;54;WNW;10;64%;1%;10

Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;88;64;WNW;11;16%;0%;12

Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;81;43;NW;10;38%;7%;10

Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;65;53;WNW;9;69%;1%;9

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;80;43;NNW;2;35%;5%;10

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;77;49;W;14;64%;2%;10

Needles;Record-tying heat;106;76;WSW;7;4%;0%;11

North Island;Fog, then some sun;70;58;SSW;7;68%;3%;10

Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;68;54;WSW;13;70%;2%;10

Oceanside;Fog, then some sun;74;56;S;6;58%;2%;10

Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;90;60;SW;7;28%;2%;11

Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;94;57;SSE;7;38%;4%;10

Oxnard;Fog, then some sun;67;53;WNW;8;73%;0%;10

Palm Springs;Hot, becoming breezy;106;75;W;8;8%;0%;11

Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;91;62;SW;12;17%;0%;11

Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;92;51;NW;9;31%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Fog, then some sun;68;52;NW;8;63%;0%;6

Porterville;Partly sunny and hot;94;57;NNW;6;26%;0%;11

Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;91;49;SE;7;27%;3%;11

Redding;Partly sunny, warm;91;56;NW;7;31%;3%;10

Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;93;62;SW;8;22%;2%;11

Riverside March;Partly sunny and hot;92;58;SSE;8;22%;2%;11

Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warm;91;52;S;8;42%;2%;10

Sacramento International;Warm with sunshine;90;52;S;10;38%;2%;10

Salinas;Clouds, then sun;70;54;SW;12;65%;1%;9

San Bernardino;Partly sunny and hot;92;63;S;7;23%;2%;11

San Carlos;Sun and some clouds;69;54;W;12;67%;2%;10

San Diego;Fog, then some sun;73;58;SSW;7;60%;3%;10

San Diego Brown;Clouds and sun, nice;79;56;SSW;5;48%;3%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Nice with some sun;78;59;S;6;46%;3%;11

San Francisco;Partly sunny;66;54;W;16;68%;2%;10

San Jose;Sunshine and nice;75;53;NNW;11;57%;1%;10

San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;73;52;NW;14;57%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Windy;69;53;WNW;19;60%;1%;7

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;79;56;NW;12;28%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Partly sunny, warm;84;60;SSW;6;43%;2%;11

Santa Barbara;Some sun;77;54;N;7;63%;1%;10

Santa Maria;Not as warm;67;50;W;14;69%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Fog, then some sun;72;58;N;6;58%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Sun and some clouds;75;48;W;9;63%;2%;10

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, humid;86;48;NNW;8;67%;1%;11

Santee;Partly sunny, warm;90;55;SSW;7;25%;2%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;67;41;WSW;8;39%;0%;11

Stockton;Breezy in the p.m.;88;54;W;12;39%;0%;10

Thermal;Very hot;105;68;NW;7;12%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;72;36;S;8;39%;0%;11

Twentynine Palms;Hot with sunshine;99;71;W;8;7%;0%;11

Ukiah;Partly sunny;80;51;NW;7;49%;3%;9

Vacaville;Breezy in the p.m.;88;54;WSW;11;41%;2%;10

Van Nuys;Sun and some clouds;87;62;SSE;6;37%;2%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun;63;48;NW;14;75%;0%;10

Victorville;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;SW;8;20%;2%;11

Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;94;58;NW;7;34%;0%;11

Watsonville;Fog, then sun;75;50;SSW;7;59%;0%;9

