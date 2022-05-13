CA Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Nice with some sun;72;40;ENE;6;49%;1%;8 Arcata;Partly sunny;64;50;NNE;6;82%;18%;4 Auburn;Sunshine;83;58;NE;6;36%;0%;10 Avalon;Mostly sunny, warm;81;62;SW;6;22%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;ESE;6;31%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;92;58;NE;8;33%;0%;10 Big Bear City;Sunny and warm;74;44;SW;7;21%;2%;12 Bishop;Warm with sunshine;90;53;W;6;16%;0%;11 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;70;57;ENE;5;37%;0%;11 Blythe;Sunny and very hot;104;70;S;5;7%;0%;11 Burbank;Mostly sunny and hot;93;67;ESE;6;19%;0%;11 Camarillo;Sunny and very warm;82;57;NE;8;31%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;77;57;E;7;51%;0%;11 Campo;Hot;91;55;N;7;13%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;ENE;7;43%;0%;11 Chico;Mostly sunny;90;63;NNE;6;33%;0%;10 China Lake;Sunny and very warm;96;67;WSW;5;12%;0%;11 Chino;Sunny and hot;95;65;W;7;16%;2%;11 Concord;Sunny;89;56;WSW;8;40%;0%;10 Corona;Very hot;98;63;S;7;15%;0%;11 Crescent City;Rain and drizzle;60;50;E;7;88%;67%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and very hot;98;66;SW;8;12%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Sunshine and warm;93;56;WSW;4;18%;0%;11 El Centro;Sunny and hot;104;67;W;3;14%;0%;11 Eureka;Clouds and sun;62;51;NNE;6;85%;18%;4 Fairfield;Warmer with sunshine;92;56;WSW;9;38%;0%;10 Fresno;Hot with sunshine;92;64;NW;5;35%;0%;11 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, warm;90;60;SE;4;26%;0%;11 Hanford;Sunny and very warm;92;60;NW;5;35%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, warm;82;60;S;6;35%;0%;11 Hayward;Sunny and warm;78;53;SW;8;59%;0%;10 Imperial;Sunny and hot;104;67;W;3;14%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;WSW;7;52%;1%;11 Lancaster;Sunshine and hot;93;61;WSW;6;16%;0%;11 Lemoore Nas;Abundant sunshine;93;58;NW;11;33%;0%;11 Lincoln;Mostly sunny;90;58;E;7;37%;0%;10 Livermore;Warm with sunshine;88;53;WSW;7;40%;0%;10 Lompoc;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;NW;12;56%;0%;11 Long Beach;Mostly sunny, warm;86;58;S;6;34%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, warm;89;58;SSW;6;30%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, warm;89;62;SSE;6;28%;2%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, warm;89;62;SSE;6;28%;2%;11 Madera;Plenty of sun;93;59;NW;7;34%;0%;10 Mammoth;Partly sunny, nice;72;42;N;5;48%;7%;7 Marysville;Mostly sunny;92;57;E;8;35%;0%;10 Mather AFB;Sunshine;91;56;S;9;36%;0%;10 Merced;Breezy in the a.m.;93;60;NW;14;35%;0%;10 Merced (airport);Breezy in the a.m.;93;60;NW;14;35%;0%;10 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, warm;85;54;NNE;6;28%;0%;11 Modesto;Sunny and warm;91;60;NNW;15;35%;0%;10 Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;W;9;53%;0%;10 Mojave;Sunny and very warm;89;60;NW;7;14%;0%;11 Montague;Clouds and sun;77;45;N;6;43%;13%;7 Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;68;52;WSW;7;63%;0%;11 Mount Shasta;Warmer with some sun;75;46;NNW;2;41%;5%;7 Napa County;Sunny and very warm;84;51;WNW;9;51%;0%;10 Needles;Sunny and hot;104;74;NW;6;5%;0%;11 North Island;Sunshine and nice;75;59;NW;7;51%;1%;11 Oakland;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;SSW;8;62%;0%;10 Oceanside;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;ENE;7;43%;0%;11 Ontario;Sunny and hot;95;65;W;7;16%;2%;11 Oroville;Mostly sunny;90;62;ENE;6;34%;0%;10 Oxnard;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;NNE;8;50%;0%;11 Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;105;77;W;5;9%;0%;11 Palmdale;Sunny and hot;93;61;WSW;6;17%;0%;11 Paso Robles;Sunshine and hot;96;54;NW;6;33%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Sunny and nice;74;53;ENE;7;44%;0%;11 Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;ESE;6;33%;1%;11 Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;94;53;E;7;18%;2%;11 Redding;Partly sunny;88;59;NNW;5;35%;1%;10 Riverside;Sunshine, very hot;97;65;WSW;7;16%;0%;11 Riverside March;Sunlit and very hot;95;60;SE;7;16%;2%;11 Sacramento;Sunny and hot;91;59;W;8;36%;0%;10 Sacramento International;Sunny and very warm;92;58;WNW;9;33%;0%;10 Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;S;9;52%;0%;11 San Bernardino;Sunshine, very hot;96;66;S;6;15%;0%;11 San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;WSW;8;60%;0%;10 San Diego;Sunshine, pleasant;77;57;WSW;7;51%;1%;11 San Diego Brown;Warm with sunshine;84;57;W;5;28%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;85;58;NW;6;28%;0%;11 San Francisco;Sunshine;68;54;WSW;9;66%;0%;10 San Jose;Sunny and very warm;84;55;WNW;10;46%;0%;10 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;84;53;N;16;40%;0%;11 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;75;54;WNW;11;44%;1%;11 Sandberg;Sunshine;82;63;NW;11;25%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny and hot;91;61;S;6;30%;2%;11 Santa Barbara;Breezy in the a.m.;81;55;NNE;10;45%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Sunny, breezy, nice;80;50;SSW;15;46%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;N;6;39%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Brilliant sunshine;81;49;WSW;7;54%;0%;10 Santa Ynez;Sunshine and hot;93;51;NNE;7;44%;0%;11 Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;93;58;S;6;19%;0%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;67;41;SW;5;41%;1%;11 Stockton;Hot with sunshine;93;59;W;10;34%;0%;10 Thermal;Sunshine, very hot;104;68;WNW;7;13%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine and warm;72;37;N;4;41%;0%;11 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;99;72;WSW;6;8%;0%;11 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;84;53;NW;6;47%;0%;10 Vacaville;Sunshine and warm;93;59;W;6;32%;0%;10 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;93;65;SE;6;20%;2%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;71;48;NW;14;57%;0%;11 Victorville;Sunny 