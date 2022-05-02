CA Forecast for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny, warmer;63;31;WNW;5;54%;0%;9 Arcata;Partly sunny, milder;62;43;ENE;10;63%;1%;9 Auburn;Nice with sunshine;75;55;NE;7;35%;0%;9 Avalon;Partly sunny;68;56;ESE;6;59%;0%;5 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;80;55;ESE;6;28%;0%;10 Beale AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;84;51;NNE;15;27%;1%;9 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;64;35;ENE;8;49%;2%;12 Bishop;Sunny and pleasant;79;42;NW;9;14%;0%;10 Blue Canyon;Sunny and warmer;64;52;ENE;6;31%;0%;10 Blythe;Sunny and very warm;92;62;N;8;17%;0%;11 Burbank;Partly sunny;77;57;SE;6;49%;0%;9 Camarillo;Partly sunny;69;52;E;9;56%;1%;10 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;66;52;SE;10;75%;0%;8 Campo;Nice with some sun;74;49;NE;8;41%;0%;11 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;69;51;SE;9;62%;0%;7 Chico;Partly sunny, warmer;85;58;NE;10;30%;0%;9 China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;WSW;4;15%;0%;10 Chino;Partly sunny;78;54;W;7;54%;1%;9 Concord;Sunny and warmer;83;51;SW;8;27%;1%;9 Corona;Partly sunny;81;51;SW;6;52%;0%;9 Crescent City;Increasingly windy;57;45;N;17;74%;3%;8 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;84;55;SE;10;15%;0%;11 Edwards AFB;Sunny;81;45;NW;6;22%;0%;11 El Centro;Sunny and warm;92;60;WNW;7;30%;0%;11 Eureka;Partly sunny;60;44;N;11;63%;1%;9 Fairfield;Sunny and very warm;87;51;W;10;26%;0%;9 Fresno;Sunny;81;56;N;6;31%;1%;10 Fullerton;Some sun;72;55;SE;7;55%;0%;9 Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;81;47;NNW;6;32%;2%;10 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;70;56;S;8;59%;0%;10 Hayward;Sunshine and warmer;76;49;SW;7;40%;1%;10 Imperial;Sunny and warm;92;60;WNW;7;30%;0%;11 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;65;52;SSE;10;68%;1%;7 Lancaster;Sunny;82;48;WSW;7;24%;0%;11 Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;82;48;NW;12;24%;1%;10 Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;82;51;ENE;9;31%;2%;9 Livermore;Sunny and warmer;81;51;SW;7;29%;1%;10 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;68;44;NW;11;59%;0%;10 Long Beach;Partly sunny;70;55;SE;9;60%;0%;10 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;72;53;S;7;49%;0%;10 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;75;55;S;6;50%;1%;9 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;75;55;S;6;50%;1%;9 Madera;Plenty of sunshine;82;50;NW;7;31%;2%;10 Mammoth;Partly sunny, milder;65;34;NW;8;49%;1%;9 Marysville;Breezy in the a.m.;85;49;NNE;13;30%;0%;9 Mather AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;83;49;SE;14;25%;2%;9 Merced;Breezy in the a.m.;84;52;NW;13;25%;1%;10 Merced (airport);Breezy in the a.m.;84;52;NW;13;25%;1%;10 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;67;49;SSE;8;64%;1%;7 Modesto;Windy in the morning;81;52;NW;16;24%;1%;10 Moffett Nas;Sunshine and warmer;75;51;W;9;39%;1%;10 Mojave;Sunlit and pleasant;78;50;NW;8;19%;0%;11 Montague;Partly sunny, warmer;71;37;N;7;44%;6%;9 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;64;48;SSW;8;55%;1%;10 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, milder;68;42;NNW;6;42%;4%;9 Napa County;Sunny and warm;78;45;WSW;9;35%;1%;9 Needles;Breezy in the a.m.;89;70;NW;13;13%;0%;10 North Island;Partly sunny;66;56;SSE;10;64%;1%;7 Oakland;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;50;SSW;8;43%;1%;9 Oceanside;Partly sunny;69;51;SE;9;62%;0%;7 Ontario;Partly sunny;78;54;W;7;54%;1%;9 Oroville;Partly sunny, warmer;84;59;ENE;8;33%;2%;9 Oxnard;Partly sunny;66;52;E;9;69%;1%;9 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;95;67;WNW;8;18%;0%;11 Palmdale;Sunshine;82;47;SW;8;21%;0%;11 Paso Robles;Sunshine;84;42;WNW;6;33%;1%;10 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;66;50;ESE;9;64%;0%;7 Porterville;Sunny and beautiful;80;52;ESE;6;34%;2%;10 Ramona;Sunshine, pleasant;76;44;SSW;7;56%;1%;11 Redding;Warmer;84;59;N;13;25%;1%;9 Riverside;Some sun;82;55;WSW;7;45%;0%;9 Riverside March;Partly sunny;81;51;SW;6;50%;1%;10 Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;83;50;WNW;11;27%;2%;9 Sacramento International;Winds subsiding;85;52;NNW;17;23%;1%;9 Salinas;Mostly sunny;73;49;ESE;9;45%;1%;10 San Bernardino;Sunshine and nice;83;58;W;6;47%;0%;11 San Carlos;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;46;SW;8;40%;1%;10 San Diego;Some sun;67;53;S;9;58%;1%;7 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;68;50;S;7;66%;1%;7 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;67;54;SSE;8;64%;1%;7 San Francisco;Plenty of sun;68;50;SW;9;46%;1%;10 San Jose;Sunshine, pleasant;78;51;NNE;11;34%;1%;10 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;75;49;NE;15;38%;1%;10 San Nicolas Island;Clouds and sun;65;52;WNW;11;68%;0%;7 Sandberg;Sunny;70;55;NNW;15;32%;0%;11 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;74;54;SSW;6;52%;1%;8 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;69;48;NE;7;56%;1%;9 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;73;45;NNW;14;47%;1%;10 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;67;54;SE;7;65%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Sunlit and warmer;77;45;WSW;7;37%;1%;9 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;79;42;NNE;7;60%;1%;10 Santee;Partly sunny;75;49;WSW;7;42%;1%;9 South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;57;32;ESE;6;39%;0%;10 Stockton;Sunshine;83;51;WNW;11;27%;0%;9 Thermal;Sunny and warm;94;61;WNW;9;21%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and milder;62;29;E;4;39%;0%;10 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;W;12;16%;0%;11 Ukiah;Partly sunny, warmer;79;47;E;5;39%;1%;9 Vacaville;Very warm;87;52;W;14;19%;1%;9 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;75;55;SE;6;52%;0%;9 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;66;45;NNW;12;56%;1%;10 Victorville;Partly sunny, nice;80;45;WSW;7;34%;0%;11 Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;N;5;37%;1%;10 Watsonville;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;SW;6;44%;0%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather