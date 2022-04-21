CA Forecast for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A little rain, cold;51;24;NW;8;71%;88%;5 Arcata;A shower in the a.m.;58;40;E;7;76%;57%;4 Auburn;A passing shower;59;41;NE;6;67%;82%;4 Avalon;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;51;NW;15;52%;10%;10 Bakersfield;Morning showers;66;48;NNE;7;52%;71%;6 Beale AFB;A shower in the a.m.;66;41;ESE;6;62%;60%;4 Big Bear City;Colder;41;24;NW;9;71%;47%;7 Bishop;Breezy in the a.m.;63;36;NW;13;26%;19%;9 Blue Canyon;A bit of snow, cold;39;33;ENE;4;91%;88%;3 Blythe;Breezy and cooler;77;56;S;15;24%;0%;10 Burbank;Partly sunny, cool;69;52;NNE;7;39%;27%;10 Camarillo;Increasingly windy;66;47;W;15;57%;16%;9 Camp Pendleton;Winds subsiding;64;50;S;15;72%;29%;7 Campo;Winds subsiding;54;37;W;18;72%;60%;4 Carlsbad;Partly sunny, breezy;66;47;S;14;66%;29%;7 Chico;A shower in the a.m.;68;45;NE;5;60%;60%;4 China Lake;Breezy in the a.m.;70;46;WNW;14;30%;15%;9 Chino;Brief a.m. showers;63;49;SSE;9;58%;68%;5 Concord;Cool with some sun;66;46;WSW;9;56%;26%;5 Corona;A shower in the a.m.;67;49;SSE;10;53%;57%;6 Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;55;42;NE;7;78%;20%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Windy;68;46;WSW;31;29%;8%;10 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, windy;61;40;SW;21;44%;18%;10 El Centro;Windy;73;51;W;22;34%;4%;10 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;57;41;E;7;77%;29%;4 Fairfield;Partly sunny;68;43;W;7;61%;26%;5 Fresno;Showers around;66;47;WNW;11;59%;62%;5 Fullerton;Cool with some sun;69;51;ESE;11;51%;27%;10 Hanford;A shower in the a.m.;68;46;NW;8;53%;60%;5 Hawthorne;Windy with sunshine;64;53;ENE;18;59%;27%;10 Hayward;A shower or two;62;45;WSW;8;65%;57%;9 Imperial;Windy;73;51;W;22;34%;4%;10 Imperial Beach;Breezy with some sun;64;51;WNW;16;67%;29%;7 Lancaster;Partly sunny, cooler;61;42;W;21;48%;27%;10 Lemoore Nas;Showers around;68;44;NW;12;53%;66%;6 Lincoln;A shower in the a.m.;66;41;ENE;6;63%;58%;4 Livermore;A shower or two;62;43;WSW;7;60%;80%;7 Lompoc;A shower in the a.m.;60;45;NNW;13;71%;56%;9 Long Beach;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;51;E;16;53%;27%;10 Los Alamitos;Sunshine and cool;68;50;SE;11;49%;27%;10 Los Angeles;Partly sunny, cool;66;51;E;10;54%;27%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, cool;66;51;E;10;54%;27%;10 Madera;A morning shower;66;44;NW;8;53%;46%;5 Mammoth;Showers around, cold;51;26;NW;9;68%;87%;5 Marysville;Showers around;68;42;E;6;63%;63%;5 Mather AFB;A shower in the a.m.;65;42;S;4;63%;56%;5 Merced;A morning shower;66;44;NW;8;59%;46%;4 Merced (airport);A morning shower;66;44;NW;8;59%;46%;4 Miramar Mcas;A shower or two;63;48;WSW;14;69%;58%;7 Modesto;A shower in the a.m.;66;46;NW;7;58%;56%;4 Moffett Nas;A shower or two;62;48;W;9;62%;57%;9 Mojave;Windy;57;41;NW;23;50%;19%;10 Montague;A few showers;58;31;NNE;6;57%;78%;4 Monterey Rabr;A shower in the a.m.;61;48;NW;9;63%;59%;9 Mount Shasta;Showers around, cold;54;31;NNW;1;59%;87%;4 Napa County;Cool with some sun;62;40;WNW;9;71%;26%;5 Needles;Cooler;79;58;WNW;13;24%;7%;10 North Island;Breezy with some sun;65;55;WNW;16;63%;29%;7 Oakland;A morning shower;62;47;W;9;64%;41%;7 Oceanside;Partly sunny, breezy;66;47;S;14;66%;29%;7 Ontario;Brief a.m. showers;63;49;SSE;9;58%;68%;5 Oroville;A shower in the a.m.;67;45;ENE;5;65%;59%;4 Oxnard;Mostly sunny, windy;62;48;WNW;20;73%;15%;9 Palm Springs;Winds subsiding;75;55;WNW;15;28%;16%;8 Palmdale;Partly sunny, breezy;60;40;W;21;44%;27%;10 Paso Robles;A passing shower;66;39;NW;9;57%;80%;7 Point Mugu;Sunshine and windy;63;47;WNW;20;60%;15%;9 Porterville;Cool with clearing;65;42;E;6;53%;28%;6 Ramona;A shower or two;58;41;W;9;68%;81%;6 Redding;Rather cloudy, cool;67;43;W;4;54%;36%;4 Riverside;A shower in the a.m.;65;49;SE;9;49%;57%;10 Riverside March;A morning shower;62;45;SSE;9;50%;45%;8 Sacramento;Inc. clouds;67;44;WSW;5;63%;27%;5 Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;45;S;5;60%;27%;4 Salinas;A shower in the a.m.;62;48;SSW;10;64%;59%;9 San Bernardino;A shower or two;61;48;E;8;56%;62%;6 San Carlos;A shower or two;62;46;W;9;60%;58%;7 San Diego;Cool with some sun;63;53;WNW;11;64%;29%;7 San Diego Brown;Showers around;64;48;WNW;12;68%;64%;7 San Diego Montgomery;A shower or two;65;52;W;14;64%;81%;7 San Francisco;Partly sunny, cool;61;47;W;10;65%;25%;7 San Jose;A shower in the a.m.;64;47;NW;9;60%;56%;7 San Luis Obispo;Windy in the p.m.;60;47;N;13;70%;27%;9 San Nicolas Island;Very windy, sunshine;60;50;NW;26;69%;15%;10 Sandberg;Increasingly windy;47;38;NNW;18;80%;26%;8 Santa Ana;A shower;67;51;SSE;9;59%;81%;7 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;66;51;N;10;56%;15%;9 Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;59;45;NNW;16;73%;27%;9 Santa Monica;Sunshine and breezy;63;51;E;13;65%;27%;10 Santa Rosa;Clouds and sun, cool;64;39;W;7;62%;26%;6 Santa Ynez;A shower in the a.m.;64;45;N;10;79%;56%;9 Santee;A shower or two;64;47;WSW;10;49%;60%;8 South Lake Tahoe;A bit of snow, cold;39;22;W;7;72%;51%;5 Stockton;A morning shower;67;45;WNW;7;59%;47%;5 Thermal;Windy, not as warm;76;55;NW;18;28%;13%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of snow, cold;40;18;WNW;5;76%;81%;3 Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the a.m.;70;51;W;15;28%;11%;10 Ukiah;A shower or two;64;39;NW;5;59%;80%;4 Vacaville;Clouds and sun, cool;68;45;WSW;6;53%;26%;5 Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cool;68;52;NNE;8;47%;27%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;59;46;NNW;14;74%;26%;9 Victorville;Partly sunny;62;37;WSW;15;51%;27%;10 Visalia;A shower in the a.m.;66;45;NW;10;64%;61%;5 Watsonville;A morning shower;62;43;NE;7;66%;47%;9