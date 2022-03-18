CA Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A p.m. snow shower;45;21;NW;10;66%;56%;1 Arcata;Rain in the morning;52;35;N;9;85%;91%;2 Auburn;Cloudy with showers;51;39;N;6;93%;93%;1 Avalon;Clearing and cooler;64;55;W;9;60%;29%;3 Bakersfield;Not as warm;70;49;NNW;7;41%;93%;3 Beale AFB;A couple of showers;58;39;W;10;76%;88%;1 Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;54;31;WSW;8;61%;31%;7 Bishop;Mostly cloudy;66;37;NNW;9;28%;44%;2 Blue Canyon;Colder with showers;40;31;NNE;7;85%;97%;1 Blythe;Very warm;90;61;SW;9;13%;0%;6 Burbank;Not as warm;70;53;WSW;6;51%;34%;5 Camarillo;Cooler;64;44;WSW;9;69%;32%;5 Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;64;52;W;9;68%;83%;3 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;68;43;WSW;11;39%;82%;7 Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;67;52;W;8;68%;83%;4 Chico;A little a.m. rain;58;39;NNW;8;75%;89%;1 China Lake;Windy in the p.m.;76;47;WSW;15;27%;30%;4 Chino;Not as warm;70;50;SW;8;49%;83%;5 Concord;Cooler with showers;59;40;W;7;74%;93%;1 Corona;Not as warm;74;52;WSW;8;46%;89%;5 Crescent City;A little a.m. rain;51;39;N;15;83%;67%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Windy in the p.m.;78;52;WSW;17;19%;4%;3 Edwards AFB;Windy;70;47;SW;19;33%;81%;5 El Centro;Windy in the p.m.;87;59;W;10;22%;6%;7 Eureka;Rain in the morning;52;37;N;10;83%;90%;2 Fairfield;Cooler with showers;61;40;NW;9;80%;94%;2 Fresno;A couple of showers;64;49;NW;8;63%;98%;2 Fullerton;Not as warm;68;53;W;7;60%;30%;6 Hanford;Showers around;65;48;NW;6;60%;97%;2 Hawthorne;Not as warm;66;55;W;9;65%;30%;5 Hayward;Cooler with showers;58;42;WNW;8;73%;92%;1 Imperial;Windy in the p.m.;87;59;W;10;22%;6%;7 Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;64;55;WNW;11;75%;82%;5 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;70;46;WSW;17;35%;82%;5 Lemoore Nas;Not as warm;68;44;NW;10;53%;79%;2 Lincoln;Cooler with showers;57;38;NNE;7;85%;95%;1 Livermore;A couple of showers;59;39;W;7;81%;90%;1 Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;61;43;NW;7;78%;44%;2 Long Beach;Not as warm;65;54;W;8;67%;30%;5 Los Alamitos;Not as warm;68;50;W;7;59%;44%;5 Los Angeles;Not as warm;68;51;WSW;7;64%;34%;5 Los Angeles Downtown;Not as warm;68;51;WSW;7;64%;34%;5 Madera;A couple of showers;62;46;NW;7;73%;96%;2 Mammoth;A p.m. snow shower;44;23;NW;10;68%;61%;1 Marysville;A couple of showers;59;40;N;9;81%;88%;1 Mather AFB;A couple of showers;58;40;NE;9;73%;88%;1 Merced;A couple of showers;61;45;NNW;6;70%;93%;2 Merced (airport);A couple of showers;61;45;NNW;6;70%;93%;2 Miramar Mcas;Cloudy, not as warm;66;52;W;8;70%;85%;3 Modesto;A couple of showers;59;45;NW;6;74%;90%;2 Moffett Nas;A couple of showers;58;44;WNW;6;73%;88%;1 Mojave;Breezy;69;45;W;14;33%;85%;5 Montague;A little a.m. rain;50;25;N;9;64%;85%;1 Monterey Rabr;A couple of showers;59;46;NW;5;73%;91%;2 Mount Shasta;Rain in the morning;48;28;NNW;4;70%;93%;1 Napa County;A couple of showers;57;34;NW;8;90%;87%;2 Needles;Breezy in the p.m.;87;57;WSW;13;12%;1%;4 North Island;Mostly cloudy;66;58;W;8;68%;83%;3 Oakland;A couple of showers;60;44;NW;9;71%;86%;1 Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;67;52;W;8;68%;83%;4 Ontario;Not as warm;70;50;SW;8;49%;83%;5 Oroville;A bit of rain;58;41;NW;8;80%;86%;1 Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;62;50;W;12;72%;32%;3 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;83;58;N;8;20%;26%;6 Palmdale;Increasingly windy;69;44;SW;19;34%;85%;5 Paso Robles;Showers around;63;39;NW;7;67%;86%;2 Point Mugu;Breezy in the p.m.;63;46;W;11;73%;30%;3 Porterville;Showers around;66;46;NNW;5;59%;97%;2 Ramona;Not as warm;67;44;WSW;7;64%;85%;4 Redding;A little a.m. rain;58;40;NNW;6;69%;88%;2 Riverside;Not as warm;74;51;SW;8;48%;83%;5 Riverside March;Decreasing clouds;74;46;SW;7;47%;82%;6 Sacramento;Cooler with showers;60;40;NNE;6;82%;93%;1 Sacramento International;Cooler with showers;59;42;NNE;9;77%;93%;1 Salinas;A couple of showers;62;40;W;7;74%;91%;1 San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;72;47;SSW;7;47%;81%;6 San Carlos;A couple of showers;59;44;NW;8;76%;86%;1 San Diego;Mostly cloudy;65;57;W;7;64%;83%;5 San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;66;50;W;8;69%;83%;7 San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy, not as warm;67;55;W;8;66%;84%;3 San Francisco;A couple of showers;59;44;NW;10;74%;87%;2 San Jose;Cooler with showers;62;41;WNW;6;71%;93%;2 San Luis Obispo;Cooler;61;44;NW;7;76%;75%;2 San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;60;48;WNW;19;78%;32%;4 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;58;36;NW;11;44%;86%;3 Santa Ana;Decreasing clouds;70;53;WSW;7;57%;85%;5 Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;67;47;NW;8;67%;36%;2 Santa Maria;Cooler;60;40;WNW;7;82%;70%;2 Santa Monica;Cooler with clearing;63;53;W;8;73%;44%;5 Santa Rosa;A couple of showers;60;35;NW;6;81%;86%;1 Santa Ynez;Cloudy and cooler;66;41;NNW;7;87%;44%;2 Santee;Decreasing clouds;69;51;WSW;7;48%;87%;5 South Lake Tahoe;Snow and rain;41;25;WNW;9;62%;99%;2 Stockton;A couple of showers;58;42;W;5;81%;88%;2 Thermal;Partial sunshine;86;60;WNW;8;23%;8%;6 Truckee-Tahoe;Snow and rain;43;18;NW;9;70%;98%;1 Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the p.m.;79;52;WSW;11;16%;6%;6 Ukiah;A little a.m. rain;58;34;NW;5;66%;84%;2 Vacaville;A couple of showers;61;45;NW;8;69%;89%;1 Van Nuys;Not as warm;68;52;W;7;55%;31%;5 Vandenberg AFB;Cooler;58;44;NW;6;84%;70%;2 Victorville;Decreasing clouds;69;43;SW;14;41%;81%;6 Visalia;Showers around;65;45;NW;6;64%;99%;2 Watsonville;A couple of showers;58;40;NNW;5;84%;89%;1