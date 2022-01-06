CA Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Rain and snow shower;39;28;WSW;11;83%;93%;1 Arcata;A little a.m. rain;52;39;E;5;86%;87%;1 Auburn;A little a.m. rain;49;39;ENE;5;96%;94%;1 Avalon;Partly sunny;56;47;ESE;4;93%;4%;1 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;53;45;SSE;5;89%;15%;2 Beale AFB;Morning rain;55;42;ESE;10;87%;97%;1 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;52;26;WSW;8;78%;9%;3 Bishop;Mostly cloudy;55;25;NNW;6;44%;0%;2 Blue Canyon;A bit of snow;37;30;ESE;7;92%;94%;1 Blythe;Plenty of sun;71;45;SSE;4;39%;0%;3 Burbank;Partly sunny;63;47;ESE;5;69%;6%;3 Camarillo;Clouds and sun, cool;60;46;ENE;4;79%;7%;3 Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun, cool;60;48;SSE;6;81%;29%;3 Campo;Mostly sunny;63;40;SW;7;50%;25%;3 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;62;47;N;3;82%;5%;3 Chico;A little a.m. rain;54;44;ENE;10;87%;87%;1 China Lake;Clouds and sun;63;32;W;4;56%;0%;3 Chino;Partly sunny;64;46;NW;5;64%;25%;3 Concord;A little a.m. rain;57;43;SW;7;82%;61%;1 Corona;Mostly sunny;67;47;WSW;5;59%;25%;3 Crescent City;Periods of rain;51;41;N;8;85%;93%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;68;42;WSW;9;40%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;63;36;WSW;13;61%;0%;3 El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;W;4;35%;0%;3 Eureka;A little a.m. rain;52;40;E;6;85%;90%;1 Fairfield;A little a.m. rain;56;44;WNW;6;90%;83%;1 Fresno;Mostly cloudy;56;44;ESE;3;80%;30%;1 Fullerton;Periods of sun;63;50;SE;3;75%;6%;3 Hanford;Mainly cloudy;54;47;NNW;4;90%;17%;1 Hawthorne;Clouds and sun, cool;61;52;ENE;4;78%;6%;3 Hayward;A little a.m. rain;55;45;WNW;7;87%;66%;1 Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;W;4;35%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Clouds and sun, cool;61;52;SW;6;79%;3%;1 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;65;39;W;12;58%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;57;45;SE;4;81%;30%;1 Lincoln;A little a.m. rain;53;42;NE;7;96%;91%;1 Livermore;Cloudy;55;42;W;6;90%;33%;1 Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;60;43;NNW;9;79%;27%;1 Long Beach;Clouds and sun, cool;60;51;E;3;82%;6%;3 Los Alamitos;Periods of sun, cool;60;50;SE;4;85%;6%;3 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;62;50;SE;5;76%;6%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;62;50;SE;5;76%;6%;3 Madera;Mostly cloudy;57;45;NW;5;82%;44%;1 Mammoth;Rain, snow;39;25;WSW;10;80%;84%;1 Marysville;A little a.m. rain;54;44;ENE;10;94%;91%;1 Mather AFB;A little a.m. rain;54;43;SE;7;92%;79%;1 Merced;Mainly cloudy;57;43;WNW;2;83%;34%;1 Merced (airport);Mainly cloudy;57;43;WNW;2;83%;34%;1 Miramar Mcas;Periods of sun;62;48;S;5;78%;25%;2 Modesto;Cloudy;56;43;NW;3;84%;35%;1 Moffett Nas;A little a.m. rain;57;44;S;5;83%;83%;1 Mojave;Partial sunshine;60;36;WNW;12;59%;1%;3 Montague;A touch of rain;48;30;N;9;73%;87%;1 Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;60;46;NW;2;72%;30%;1 Mount Shasta;A little snow;42;26;N;2;83%;85%;1 Napa County;A little a.m. rain;56;41;NW;7;91%;90%;1 Needles;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;SSE;6;35%;1%;3 North Island;Partly sunny;62;53;SSW;4;77%;3%;1 Oakland;A little a.m. rain;55;44;NW;7;84%;71%;1 Oceanside;Partly sunny;62;47;N;3;82%;5%;3 Ontario;Partly sunny;64;46;NW;5;64%;25%;3 Oroville;A little a.m. rain;54;45;ENE;9;87%;95%;1 Oxnard;Periods of sun, cool;57;48;E;4;85%;6%;3 Palm Springs;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;NW;3;33%;0%;3 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;63;38;WSW;12;53%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Low clouds;59;41;NNW;4;79%;15%;1 Point Mugu;Periods of sun, cool;58;48;E;4;78%;6%;3 Porterville;Mostly cloudy;53;45;WNW;4;89%;15%;1 Ramona;Mostly sunny;64;39;S;6;67%;25%;3 Redding;A little a.m. rain;54;41;WSW;9;84%;87%;1 Riverside;Partial sunshine;67;46;SSE;4;60%;6%;3 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;66;44;SE;4;61%;6%;3 Sacramento;A little a.m. rain;53;46;E;7;97%;75%;1 Sacramento International;A little a.m. rain;54;42;S;8;85%;71%;1 Salinas;Mostly cloudy;60;46;W;6;76%;44%;1 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;65;43;SE;5;60%;25%;3 San Carlos;A little a.m. rain;56;44;NW;7;86%;83%;1 San Diego;Clouds and sun, cool;60;53;S;5;80%;3%;1 San Diego Brown;Periods of sun, cool;63;50;SSW;5;72%;3%;1 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;63;52;S;4;75%;25%;1 San Francisco;A little a.m. rain;54;45;NNW;8;93%;72%;1 San Jose;A little a.m. rain;58;44;SSE;5;80%;62%;1 San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;62;45;N;7;72%;29%;1 San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;56;51;NW;19;90%;6%;3 Sandberg;Partial sunshine;55;42;NW;12;60%;10%;3 Santa Ana;Periods of sun;63;51;SSE;5;72%;6%;3 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;60;44;NE;5;84%;7%;2 Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;60;44;NW;9;78%;11%;1 Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;58;50;NE;4;87%;6%;3 Santa Rosa;A little a.m. rain;57;38;NNW;5;84%;75%;1 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;62;39;NNE;5;86%;11%;1 Santee;Partly sunny;66;47;S;5;62%;25%;3 South Lake Tahoe;A little snow;37;15;WSW;10;52%;74%;1 Stockton;A little a.m. rain;56;45;NNW;6;86%;62%;1 Thermal;Sunny and pleasant;72;42;SE;4;40%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;A little snow;38;17;SW;8;75%;85%;1 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;69;43;W;4;33%;1%;3 Ukiah;A little a.m. rain;55;38;NW;4;80%;85%;1 Vacaville;A little a.m. rain;56;42;WNW;5;88%;84%;1 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;63;49;ESE;5;77%;6%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;44;N;11;80%;27%;1 Victorville;Partly sunny;64;34;SW;9;61%;4%;3 Visalia;Mostly cloudy;54;44;WSW;3;89%;16%;1 Watsonville;Low clouds;58;43;NE;4;88%;32%;1