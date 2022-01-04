CA Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy and chilly;40;34;SSW;6;93%;85%;1 Arcata;Occasional rain;56;52;SSE;4;88%;99%;0 Auburn;Cloudy;54;43;NE;4;98%;21%;1 Avalon;Clouds and sun, cool;62;52;NNE;6;55%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;56;41;SE;5;74%;10%;3 Beale AFB;Continued cloudy;57;44;N;6;87%;21%;1 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;52;29;ENE;5;59%;1%;3 Bishop;Partly sunny;57;33;NNW;7;37%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Cloudy, not as cold;45;39;ENE;4;76%;22%;1 Blythe;Mostly sunny;66;41;NNW;5;30%;0%;3 Burbank;Mostly sunny;70;50;NNE;5;51%;0%;3 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;65;48;NE;5;60%;2%;3 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;63;49;ENE;5;65%;0%;3 Campo;Mostly sunny;66;44;ENE;7;32%;0%;3 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;64;40;N;2;72%;0%;3 Chico;Remaining cloudy;56;45;N;5;85%;28%;1 China Lake;Partly sunny;60;31;NW;3;53%;0%;3 Chino;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;5;51%;2%;3 Concord;Cloudy;58;50;SW;5;85%;20%;1 Corona;Mostly sunny;72;45;E;5;47%;0%;3 Crescent City;A touch of rain;53;49;S;9;96%;99%;0 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;61;38;WSW;7;49%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;57;30;SW;2;72%;0%;3 El Centro;Mostly sunny;70;42;W;3;32%;0%;3 Eureka;A little rain;56;52;S;5;89%;99%;1 Fairfield;Cloudy;58;50;NNE;6;88%;21%;1 Fresno;Some sun, fog early;55;45;SE;3;80%;16%;1 Fullerton;Fog to sun;68;47;NE;2;60%;1%;3 Hanford;Fog, then some sun;54;43;ESE;4;93%;16%;1 Hawthorne;Fog, then sun;64;50;N;3;62%;1%;3 Hayward;Cloudy;57;52;ENE;6;87%;20%;1 Imperial;Mostly sunny;70;42;W;3;32%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;63;47;E;5;66%;0%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;58;32;WNW;6;71%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Fog, then some sun;58;46;E;5;80%;58%;2 Lincoln;Cloudy;56;46;N;5;86%;21%;1 Livermore;Mostly cloudy;58;48;ENE;6;86%;19%;1 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;64;47;N;11;72%;3%;3 Long Beach;Fog to sun;64;47;N;3;66%;1%;3 Los Alamitos;Fog to sun;66;45;NE;4;61%;1%;3 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;67;49;NNE;5;56%;2%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;67;49;NNE;5;56%;2%;3 Madera;Fog, then some sun;54;48;SSE;4;93%;17%;1 Mammoth;Cloudy;43;38;SSW;6;86%;70%;1 Marysville;Low clouds;56;46;NNW;6;96%;21%;1 Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;57;49;NW;5;92%;20%;1 Merced;Fog, then some sun;56;48;NNW;4;86%;19%;1 Merced (airport);Fog, then some sun;56;48;NNW;4;86%;19%;1 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;64;45;ENE;4;61%;0%;3 Modesto;Fog, then some sun;60;49;NNW;5;84%;19%;1 Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;60;52;WSW;3;86%;19%;1 Mojave;Mostly sunny;57;34;NNW;6;62%;1%;3 Montague;Showers around;47;41;SSE;4;80%;84%;1 Monterey Rabr;Some sun returning;62;52;ENE;4;77%;15%;1 Mount Shasta;Cloudy;44;37;SE;1;85%;70%;1 Napa County;Cloudy;57;50;W;5;95%;22%;1 Needles;Mostly sunny;67;49;NNW;7;29%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny;63;51;ENE;4;69%;0%;3 Oakland;Cloudy;56;51;NE;6;87%;20%;1 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;64;40;N;2;72%;0%;3 Ontario;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;5;51%;2%;3 Oroville;A thick cloud cover;57;48;NNE;5;82%;23%;1 Oxnard;Mostly sunny, cool;61;49;NE;5;69%;2%;3 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;WNW;3;32%;0%;3 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;59;33;WSW;6;59%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;62;42;ENE;5;77%;12%;2 Point Mugu;Cool with sunshine;62;48;NE;6;62%;2%;3 Porterville;Fog, then some sun;54;40;ESE;4;77%;13%;1 Ramona;Mostly sunny;67;38;E;5;42%;1%;3 Redding;Remaining cloudy;54;45;NNE;3;89%;44%;1 Riverside;Mostly sunny;71;47;NE;5;50%;0%;3 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;68;43;ENE;5;45%;1%;3 Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;56;49;NNW;5;92%;20%;1 Sacramento International;Low clouds;58;46;NW;5;86%;20%;1 Salinas;Clouds breaking;64;51;E;6;79%;15%;2 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;68;49;NNE;6;45%;0%;3 San Carlos;Cloudy;57;53;NE;5;91%;20%;1 San Diego;Mostly sunny;62;48;NE;5;64%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;64;46;ESE;4;52%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;66;46;ENE;3;58%;0%;3 San Francisco;Cloudy;57;53;ENE;6;93%;36%;1 San Jose;Considerable clouds;62;51;W;4;82%;30%;1 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;65;51;NNE;8;63%;7%;3 San Nicolas Island;Clouds and sun, cool;59;50;NW;11;80%;2%;3 Sandberg;Winds subsiding;51;46;NNW;20;60%;5%;3 Santa Ana;Periods of sun;67;48;E;4;57%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;65;45;NNE;5;68%;3%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;64;47;N;12;68%;6%;3 Santa Monica;Fog to sun;62;49;N;4;69%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Remaining cloudy;58;51;N;4;88%;25%;1 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;66;44;NE;5;72%;6%;3 Santee;Mostly sunny;68;44;E;5;41%;0%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;41;25;WSW;5;78%;0%;1 Stockton;Some sun, fog early;59;52;NNW;6;85%;19%;1 Thermal;Mostly sunny, nice;72;40;WNW;3;35%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy, not as cold;44;24;SSW;2;83%;1%;1 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;65;43;WNW;6;32%;1%;3 Ukiah;Rain and drizzle;58;48;NW;1;85%;86%;1 Vacaville;Low clouds;59;47;NW;4;89%;36%;1 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;68;49;N;6;44%;2%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;62;50;N;14;72%;3%;3 Victorville;Mostly sunny;55;32;WSW;5;64%;0%;3 Visalia;Fog, then some sun;55;42;SE;3;85%;14%;1 Watsonville;Some sun returning;61;50;ENE;4;84%;16%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather