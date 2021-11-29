CA Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;60;25;ENE;4;58%;0%;2 Arcata;Partly sunny;61;45;E;4;77%;0%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny;63;50;E;4;68%;0%;2 Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;77;59;WNW;5;29%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;ESE;4;51%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;65;44;ESE;4;73%;0%;2 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;62;32;E;8;46%;1%;3 Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;73;33;NNW;5;27%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;68;54;ENE;4;28%;0%;3 Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;80;49;NE;6;25%;0%;3 Burbank;Sunny and very warm;84;60;NNE;5;35%;0%;3 Camarillo;Sunny and beautiful;76;57;NE;7;32%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;70;55;ENE;4;48%;0%;3 Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;78;51;ENE;8;15%;0%;3 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;73;45;N;4;54%;0%;3 Chico;Mostly sunny;70;50;NE;5;54%;0%;2 China Lake;Sunny and very warm;79;42;NW;5;22%;0%;3 Chino;Sunny and very warm;85;61;ENE;6;33%;1%;3 Concord;Mostly sunny;67;44;N;3;72%;0%;2 Corona;Very warm;88;56;ESE;6;32%;0%;3 Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;50;N;9;78%;4%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;77;49;SSW;6;19%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Sunny and warm;75;36;NE;2;25%;0%;3 El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;83;51;WNW;3;22%;0%;3 Eureka;Partly sunny;59;46;ENE;6;77%;0%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;70;44;NNE;4;68%;0%;2 Fresno;Fog, then sun;66;45;ENE;3;69%;0%;2 Fullerton;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;ENE;3;41%;0%;3 Hanford;Clouds, then sun;67;39;NNE;4;69%;1%;3 Hawthorne;Sunny and nice;75;54;N;4;43%;0%;3 Hayward;Mostly sunny;69;46;ENE;4;69%;1%;3 Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;83;51;WNW;3;22%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;68;51;NNE;5;60%;0%;3 Lancaster;Plenty of sun;76;34;NNW;4;30%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Fog to sun;68;39;NNW;5;62%;0%;3 Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;65;45;E;4;74%;1%;2 Livermore;Mostly sunny;69;41;E;5;64%;1%;3 Lompoc;Sunny and warm;76;46;E;6;52%;0%;3 Long Beach;Sunny and nice;75;52;NNE;4;47%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;N;4;58%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;81;60;NE;4;45%;1%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;81;60;NE;4;45%;1%;3 Madera;Fog, then some sun;67;41;ENE;4;73%;1%;2 Mammoth;Mostly sunny;56;27;NNE;5;65%;0%;2 Marysville;Mostly sunny;65;42;NNE;4;73%;0%;2 Mather AFB;Clouds breaking;64;44;ESE;2;80%;1%;2 Merced;Fog, then some sun;67;43;N;2;76%;0%;2 Merced (airport);Fog, then some sun;67;43;N;2;76%;0%;2 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;74;50;NE;5;42%;0%;3 Modesto;Fog, then some sun;66;45;SE;3;74%;0%;2 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;68;47;N;4;66%;0%;3 Mojave;Sunny and warm;74;42;N;7;25%;1%;3 Montague;Partly sunny;55;32;N;3;71%;4%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;69;49;ENE;4;59%;0%;3 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;60;37;NW;5;55%;0%;2 Napa County;Mostly sunny;68;43;NNE;4;75%;0%;2 Needles;Mostly sunny;82;60;NNW;10;19%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny;67;50;NNE;5;63%;0%;3 Oakland;Mostly sunny;64;48;ENE;4;70%;1%;3 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;73;45;N;4;54%;0%;3 Ontario;Sunny and very warm;85;61;ENE;6;33%;1%;3 Oroville;Mostly sunny;68;52;NE;4;61%;1%;2 Oxnard;Sunny and pleasant;70;56;NNE;6;46%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;87;62;W;6;15%;0%;3 Palmdale;Sunny and warm;76;40;ESE;5;21%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;78;38;ENE;5;48%;0%;3 Point Mugu;Sunny and nice;70;55;NE;7;40%;0%;3 Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;E;4;56%;1%;3 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;83;45;ENE;5;36%;1%;3 Redding;Mostly sunny;74;50;N;9;40%;0%;2 Riverside;Sunny and very warm;88;56;ESE;7;35%;0%;3 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;85;48;E;6;31%;1%;3 Sacramento;Clouds to sun;63;42;NNE;4;84%;1%;2 Sacramento International;Low clouds, then sun;65;43;ESE;3;75%;0%;2 Salinas;Mostly sunny;76;49;E;7;51%;0%;3 San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;NNE;7;29%;0%;3 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;67;48;ENE;4;73%;1%;3 San Diego;Mostly sunny;69;49;NE;5;69%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;ENE;4;39%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;NE;4;43%;0%;3 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;63;53;NE;5;74%;1%;3 San Jose;Mostly sunny;71;46;S;5;61%;0%;3 San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;83;47;NNE;7;35%;0%;3 San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;68;55;WNW;4;62%;1%;3 Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;71;55;NNW;11;16%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Sunny and warm;80;56;E;6;52%;1%;3 Santa Barbara;Sunny and nice;74;48;NE;5;61%;1%;3 Santa Maria;Sunny and warm;78;45;E;6;42%;0%;3 Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;71;54;ENE;4;46%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;69;41;ENE;3;69%;0%;2 Santa Ynez;Sunny and very warm;85;44;ENE;5;52%;1%;3 Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;80;51;E;5;38%;0%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;56;26;ESE;5;51%;0%;3 Stockton;Clouds, then sun;64;42;E;4;81%;0%;2 Thermal;Mostly sunny;85;48;NW;4;25%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;59;25;ESE;2;55%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;80;54;WNW;6;18%;1%;3 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;72;42;ENE;1;56%;0%;2 Vacaville;Mostly sunny, mild;69;43;N;3;64%;1%;2 Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;83;59;N;5;33%;1%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;72;51;E;6;49%;0%;3 Victorville;Sunny and warm;75;39;S;6;33%;0%;3 Visalia;Clouds, then sun;65;40;E;3;71%;0%;3 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;76;45;NE;4;59%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather