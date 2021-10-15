Skip to main content
CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Warm with some sun;75;34;SSE;5;31%;0%;4

Arcata;Partly sunny;60;43;SE;4;77%;25%;4

Auburn;Sunny and nice;79;56;ESE;5;25%;0%;4

Avalon;Mostly sunny, nice;85;62;WSW;6;11%;0%;5

Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;84;54;E;4;22%;0%;4

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;83;53;ESE;5;30%;2%;4

Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;63;33;SSW;7;22%;2%;5

Bishop;Sunny and pleasant;75;33;SSE;7;19%;0%;4

Blue Canyon;Sunny;68;48;E;5;24%;0%;4

Blythe;Plenty of sun;89;59;NNE;7;14%;0%;5

Burbank;Plenty of sun;88;57;E;4;14%;0%;5

Camarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;87;56;ENE;10;16%;0%;4

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;81;58;NE;6;28%;1%;5

Campo;Mostly sunny, nice;80;49;NE;12;13%;0%;5

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;84;50;ESE;7;31%;0%;5

Chico;Mostly sunny;84;56;ESE;4;31%;5%;4

China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;80;49;NW;5;10%;0%;4

Chino;Sunny and very warm;89;58;SE;5;13%;2%;5

Concord;Sunny;85;53;SW;5;28%;3%;4

Corona;Sunny and very warm;92;55;SSE;5;13%;0%;5

Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;47;S;3;76%;28%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and delightful;81;52;SSE;8;14%;0%;5

Edwards AFB;Sunny and nice;81;43;NE;7;16%;0%;5

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;W;6;16%;0%;5

Eureka;Partly sunny;57;44;SE;4;82%;25%;4

Fairfield;Sunny and very warm;87;50;W;6;29%;4%;4

Fresno;Sunny;83;54;E;4;32%;0%;4

Fullerton;Mostly sunny, warm;91;58;SSE;4;15%;0%;5

Hanford;Sunny and pleasant;82;45;SSE;3;39%;2%;4

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;86;58;WSW;5;21%;0%;4

Hayward;Sunny and very warm;85;50;SW;6;28%;4%;4

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;W;6;16%;0%;5

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;80;58;SSE;8;35%;0%;5

Lancaster;Sunny and delightful;80;45;NNW;6;14%;0%;5

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;86;46;SW;5;27%;0%;4

Lincoln;Sunny;83;55;ESE;5;30%;3%;4

Livermore;Sunny;86;49;WSW;5;26%;3%;4

Lompoc;Sunshine and nice;80;43;NE;7;33%;0%;4

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;87;57;SSW;5;18%;0%;5

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;89;54;S;5;22%;0%;5

Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;SE;5;20%;1%;5

Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;SE;5;20%;1%;5

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;83;48;NE;4;36%;2%;4

Mammoth;Clouds and sun, warm;75;39;SSW;7;36%;2%;4

Marysville;Mostly sunny;84;52;SE;4;32%;2%;4

Mather AFB;Sunny;83;51;SSE;4;28%;3%;4

Merced;Plenty of sun;85;49;WSW;3;31%;0%;4

Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;85;49;WSW;3;31%;0%;4

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;85;54;ESE;6;21%;0%;5

Modesto;Sunny;83;47;NNW;3;37%;0%;4

Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;NNW;5;33%;2%;4

Mojave;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;NW;8;10%;1%;5

Montague;Clouds and sun, warm;78;39;SSE;3;37%;19%;4

Monterey Rabr;Sunny and delightful;76;51;S;5;33%;0%;4

Mount Shasta;Warm with some sun;76;40;SSE;1;32%;11%;4

Napa County;Brilliant sunshine;83;45;W;7;30%;1%;4

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;84;59;NW;9;12%;1%;4

North Island;Mostly cloudy;82;59;SSE;7;31%;1%;4

Oakland;Sunshine and nice;80;52;WSW;6;36%;4%;4

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;84;50;ESE;7;31%;0%;5

Ontario;Sunny and very warm;89;58;SE;5;13%;2%;5

Oroville;Mostly sunny;84;58;E;4;31%;4%;4

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;82;56;NNW;10;26%;0%;4

Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;91;65;W;5;11%;0%;5

Palmdale;Plenty of sun;80;47;SW;8;16%;0%;5

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;88;44;SSE;4;21%;0%;4

Point Mugu;Breezy in the a.m.;80;52;N;11;26%;0%;4

Porterville;Plenty of sun;82;51;ESE;5;28%;2%;4

Ramona;Mostly sunny;86;47;ESE;6;17%;2%;5

Redding;Clouds and sunshine;85;48;E;4;26%;10%;4

Riverside;Sunny and very warm;90;58;SE;5;13%;0%;5

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;ESE;6;14%;2%;5

Sacramento;Sunshine;82;52;S;4;34%;3%;4

Sacramento International;Sunny;84;51;SSE;5;30%;2%;4

Salinas;Plenty of sun;84;50;ESE;9;28%;0%;4

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;E;5;14%;0%;5

San Carlos;Nice with sunshine;82;49;WSW;6;35%;1%;4

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;83;59;SSW;6;34%;0%;4

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;87;55;SSE;6;18%;0%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;87;58;SE;6;20%;0%;5

San Francisco;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;WSW;8;43%;4%;4

San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;NNW;5;27%;2%;4

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;84;46;ENE;6;26%;0%;4

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;WNW;7;33%;2%;5

Sandberg;Windy in the morning;74;56;NNE;15;12%;0%;5

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, warm;89;57;S;5;25%;2%;5

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;80;49;NE;5;31%;2%;4

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;81;44;ENE;6;28%;0%;4

Santa Monica;Sunny and nice;81;56;NNW;5;24%;0%;4

Santa Rosa;Sunshine;85;41;SW;5;34%;10%;4

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;88;42;ENE;5;37%;2%;4

Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;90;54;SE;6;17%;1%;5

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;62;35;WSW;4;34%;0%;4

Stockton;Sunshine;83;48;NW;3;35%;1%;4

Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;90;53;NW;5;16%;0%;5

Truckee-Tahoe;Abundant sunshine;69;33;S;3;42%;0%;4

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;82;57;WSW;6;10%;1%;5

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;85;44;ENE;3;31%;21%;4

Vacaville;Sunny;85;49;WSW;5;23%;4%;4

Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;NNE;5;14%;2%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Nice with sunshine;77;45;ENE;5;34%;0%;4

Victorville;Sunny and beautiful;80;45;SSE;7;17%;1%;5

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;82;48;SSE;4;36%;0%;4

Watsonville;Sunshine and warm;87;46;ESE;6;31%;0%;4

