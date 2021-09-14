CA Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;84;38;WNW;7;31%;2%;6

Arcata;Patchy morning fog;62;48;S;4;76%;0%;5

Auburn;Mostly sunny;89;61;SE;6;24%;1%;6

Avalon;Patchy fog, then sun;77;61;WNW;6;55%;0%;7

Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;96;68;NE;6;19%;0%;7

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;92;56;SSE;7;39%;1%;6

Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;SW;6;38%;3%;8

Bishop;Very hot;96;53;NW;7;14%;0%;7

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, warm;77;59;ENE;6;27%;3%;6

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;108;78;S;7;13%;0%;7

Burbank;Sunshine;83;57;SE;5;42%;0%;7

Camarillo;Clearing and nice;75;57;WNW;7;65%;0%;6

Camp Pendleton;Clouds, then sun;75;58;NW;7;66%;0%;6

Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;89;52;W;10;18%;0%;8

Carlsbad;Turning sunny;77;58;W;7;69%;0%;6

Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;95;58;SE;6;30%;1%;6

China Lake;Sunny and hot;100;61;SW;7;13%;0%;7

Chino;Sunny;89;59;WSW;6;36%;1%;7

Concord;Sunny;84;56;SW;10;52%;1%;6

Corona;Sunshine;92;57;SSW;6;35%;0%;7

Crescent City;Breezy in the p.m.;60;50;NNW;12;81%;4%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;100;66;WSW;11;12%;0%;7

Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;94;58;SW;11;19%;0%;7

El Centro;Sunny and hot;106;73;W;7;12%;0%;7

Eureka;Patchy morning fog;60;48;NNW;5;78%;0%;5

Fairfield;Sunny and not as hot;85;56;WSW;11;44%;1%;6

Fresno;Sunny and hot;97;63;NW;5;29%;0%;6

Fullerton;Clearing;82;60;SW;5;59%;0%;7

Hanford;Sunny and hot;98;57;WNW;4;30%;1%;6

Hawthorne;Clearing, pleasant;73;60;SW;7;69%;0%;6

Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;WSW;7;54%;2%;6

Imperial;Sunny and hot;106;73;W;7;12%;0%;7

Imperial Beach;Clearing;74;62;NNW;10;81%;0%;7

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;SW;9;17%;0%;7

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;98;56;NW;6;25%;0%;6

Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;93;57;SSE;6;33%;2%;6

Livermore;Sunny and very warm;90;53;WSW;6;41%;2%;6

Lompoc;Fog, then sun;69;53;NW;7;80%;0%;6

Long Beach;Clouds breaking;77;60;WSW;6;67%;0%;6

Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;79;60;SW;5;60%;0%;6

Los Angeles;Turning sunny;80;59;SSW;5;59%;1%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;80;59;SSW;5;59%;1%;7

Madera;Sunny and hot;97;56;NW;5;29%;0%;6

Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;85;45;NW;5;32%;2%;5

Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;55;SSE;6;35%;1%;6

Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;90;53;SSE;7;40%;2%;6

Merced;Sunny and hot;97;56;WNW;5;32%;0%;6

Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;97;56;WNW;5;32%;0%;6

Miramar Mcas;Turning sunny;78;58;NNW;7;66%;0%;7

Modesto;Sunny and seasonable;92;55;N;7;36%;0%;6

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;73;55;NNW;7;70%;1%;6

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;W;9;14%;0%;7

Montague;Partly sunny;84;46;N;5;33%;1%;5

Monterey Rabr;Clouds and sun;69;57;WSW;6;74%;1%;6

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;85;48;NNW;1;34%;1%;6

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;74;53;WSW;11;74%;1%;6

Needles;Sunny and hot;107;76;SSW;7;10%;2%;7

North Island;Turning sunny;74;65;NW;9;68%;0%;7

Oakland;Mostly sunny, nice;71;58;WSW;8;61%;2%;6

Oceanside;Turning sunny;77;58;W;7;69%;0%;6

Ontario;Sunny;89;59;WSW;6;36%;1%;7

Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;59;SE;5;34%;2%;6

Oxnard;Turning sunny;69;55;WNW;9;78%;0%;6

Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;105;72;WNW;8;14%;0%;7

Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;93;59;SW;13;18%;0%;7

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;87;46;S;7;39%;0%;7

Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;70;55;NW;8;70%;0%;6

Porterville;Sunny and warm;96;60;SSE;6;24%;2%;7

Ramona;Sunny;87;48;E;7;44%;1%;7

Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;96;60;SW;5;28%;1%;5

Riverside;Sunshine;92;59;WSW;6;33%;0%;7

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;91;56;SSE;6;34%;2%;7

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;91;55;S;7;37%;2%;6

Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;92;55;SSE;7;44%;0%;6

Salinas;Mostly sunny, cool;69;56;N;8;79%;0%;6

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;SSW;6;32%;2%;7

San Carlos;Nice with sunshine;76;54;WSW;7;59%;2%;6

San Diego;Turning sunny;75;64;NW;7;68%;0%;7

San Diego Brown;Clouds, then sun;79;60;NW;6;57%;0%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;80;61;NW;7;63%;0%;7

San Francisco;Sunshine, pleasant;69;58;WSW;11;60%;2%;6

San Jose;Mostly sunny;80;54;WSW;6;57%;1%;6

San Luis Obispo;Clearing and cool;74;53;WNW;5;70%;0%;6

San Nicolas Island;Areas of low clouds;68;55;WNW;10;74%;1%;6

Sandberg;Sunny and warm;84;63;WSW;11;23%;0%;7

Santa Ana;Turning sunny;81;59;SW;5;57%;1%;7

Santa Barbara;Clearing and cool;70;52;SW;5;81%;1%;6

Santa Maria;Fog, then sun;69;53;NW;6;79%;0%;6

Santa Monica;Turning sunny, cool;70;58;SSE;6;73%;0%;6

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;75;50;SW;5;58%;1%;6

Santa Ynez;Patchy morning fog;83;50;NE;6;76%;1%;6

Santee;Mostly sunny;86;57;W;6;38%;0%;7

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;73;36;SW;6;36%;0%;6

Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;89;52;N;6;41%;1%;6

Thermal;Sunny and hot;105;69;WNW;5;15%;0%;7

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;82;34;S;6;34%;0%;6

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;99;69;WSW;6;10%;0%;7

Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;94;52;WNW;4;35%;1%;6

Vacaville;Plenty of sun;89;55;SW;8;43%;2%;6

Van Nuys;Abundant sunshine;82;57;SSE;5;45%;1%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;65;52;WNW;5;80%;0%;6

Victorville;Plenty of sun;91;53;S;9;27%;0%;7

Visalia;Sunny and very warm;96;57;WNW;5;37%;0%;6

Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;69;54;WSW;6;69%;1%;6

