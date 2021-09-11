CA Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;81;36;NW;5;36%;0%;6 Arcata;Fog in the morning;58;47;SW;4;88%;2%;2 Auburn;Mostly sunny;88;64;E;5;29%;0%;6 Avalon;Partly sunny;83;66;WNW;10;35%;0%;7 Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;E;6;26%;0%;7 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;91;58;ESE;4;40%;0%;6 Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;SW;7;37%;0%;8 Bishop;Very hot;98;52;NW;7;19%;0%;7 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, warm;76;62;ENE;6;29%;0%;7 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;111;87;SSW;6;24%;0%;7 Burbank;Remaining very warm;94;62;SE;5;30%;0%;7 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;79;58;E;7;61%;1%;7 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;79;61;WNW;8;66%;0%;7 Campo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;WSW;8;26%;0%;8 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;80;60;W;8;67%;0%;8 Chico;Sunny and hot;94;64;ENE;4;35%;1%;6 China Lake;Partly sunny and hot;102;63;SW;8;18%;0%;7 Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;WSW;7;30%;0%;7 Concord;Mostly sunny;92;57;SSW;7;47%;1%;6 Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;101;64;SSW;6;30%;0%;7 Crescent City;Sun and clouds;60;49;NNW;7;87%;4%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;105;70;W;10;18%;0%;7 Edwards AFB;Hot, becoming breezy;98;62;SW;10;20%;0%;7 El Centro;Sunny and hot;110;82;W;5;26%;0%;8 Eureka;Fog in the morning;56;48;NW;5;91%;2%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;93;57;WSW;8;40%;1%;6 Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;98;68;NW;5;35%;0%;7 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, warm;91;64;SW;5;48%;0%;7 Hanford;Partly sunny and hot;97;60;NW;5;34%;2%;7 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;79;61;SSW;7;60%;0%;7 Hayward;Clearing;80;58;WSW;6;51%;2%;6 Imperial;Sunny and hot;110;82;W;5;26%;0%;8 Imperial Beach;Breezy and humid;78;65;NW;13;79%;0%;8 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;97;61;WSW;8;20%;0%;7 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;97;60;NW;8;30%;0%;7 Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;91;59;ESE;4;39%;2%;6 Livermore;Mostly sunny;93;58;SW;5;38%;2%;6 Lompoc;Fog, then sun;69;54;NNW;10;82%;2%;6 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;84;62;SW;7;55%;0%;7 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;SW;6;53%;0%;7 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;90;61;S;5;48%;2%;7 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;90;61;S;5;48%;2%;7 Madera;Partly sunny and hot;96;59;NW;5;35%;2%;7 Mammoth;Mostly sunny;82;45;NW;6;34%;0%;6 Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;ESE;4;40%;0%;6 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;92;56;SSE;4;40%;2%;6 Merced;Partly sunny and hot;96;59;NW;7;37%;0%;7 Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;96;59;NW;7;37%;0%;7 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;84;62;NNW;8;60%;0%;8 Modesto;Partly sunny, warm;91;59;N;8;41%;0%;6 Moffett Nas;Turning sunny;76;56;WSW;7;67%;2%;6 Mojave;Mostly sunny;95;62;WNW;9;18%;0%;7 Montague;Mostly sunny;84;49;NNE;4;35%;2%;6 Monterey Rabr;Turning sunny;69;56;WSW;6;72%;2%;6 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;82;49;NNW;2;40%;1%;6 Napa County;Clouds, then sun;79;53;SW;8;70%;1%;6 Needles;Sunny and very hot;110;85;SSW;6;20%;0%;7 North Island;Breezy in the p.m.;79;67;NW;12;67%;0%;8 Oakland;Turning sunny;74;58;SW;7;58%;2%;6 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;80;60;W;8;67%;0%;8 Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;WSW;7;30%;0%;7 Oroville;Sunny and very warm;92;63;ENE;4;41%;2%;6 Oxnard;Lots of sun, nice;72;56;N;10;75%;1%;7 Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;109;81;WNW;6;21%;0%;7 Palmdale;Hot, becoming breezy;98;62;WSW;11;18%;0%;7 Paso Robles;Partly sunny and hot;93;53;S;6;40%;1%;7 Point Mugu;Sunshine and nice;72;56;NNW;10;67%;1%;7 Porterville;Partly sunny and hot;97;63;SE;5;32%;2%;7 Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;96;57;E;7;37%;0%;8 Redding;Sunny and hot;95;63;NNW;4;30%;1%;6 Riverside;Sunny and hot;101;68;WSW;6;27%;0%;7 Riverside March;Sunny and hot;99;65;NE;7;29%;0%;8 Sacramento;Mostly sunny;93;59;S;4;41%;2%;6 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;92;59;SSE;4;44%;0%;6 Salinas;Partly sunny;73;55;S;8;70%;1%;7 San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;100;69;SSW;6;29%;0%;7 San Carlos;Turning sunny;80;55;WSW;7;54%;3%;6 San Diego;Mostly sunny;81;67;NW;8;66%;0%;8 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, warm;86;64;NW;7;51%;0%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;85;64;NW;8;57%;0%;8 San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;71;58;SW;9;56%;3%;6 San Jose;Mostly sunny;84;59;WSW;7;54%;1%;6 San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;78;55;SSW;7;65%;2%;7 San Nicolas Island;Windy with some sun;71;57;WNW;19;69%;2%;8 Sandberg;Breezy and very warm;90;68;W;12;19%;0%;8 Santa Ana;Sunshine and warm;90;64;SSW;5;50%;0%;7 Santa Barbara;Clouds and sun;75;56;NE;5;72%;3%;7 Santa Maria;Fog, then sun;71;54;NW;7;78%;2%;6 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;77;59;SSE;6;64%;0%;7 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;81;51;WSW;5;51%;1%;6 Santa Ynez;Fog, then sun, humid;89;53;NNE;5;70%;3%;6 Santee;Remaining very warm;95;64;W;7;40%;0%;8 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;72;35;SW;7;42%;0%;7 Stockton;Mostly sunny;90;56;WNW;6;44%;1%;6 Thermal;Sunny and very hot;110;77;NW;6;25%;0%;7 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;80;33;N;7;35%;0%;7 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;103;74;WSW;6;21%;0%;8 Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;95;54;WNW;5;38%;0%;6 Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;94;58;WSW;4;41%;2%;6 Van Nuys;Remaining very warm;93;59;SE;5;35%;2%;7 Vandenberg AFB;Fog to sun;68;53;NNW;9;80%;2%;6 Victorville;Mostly sunny;96;57;SSW;8;28%;0%;8 Visalia;Hot with some sun;95;60;NW;5;43%;0%;7 Watsonville;Turning sunny, 