weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Hazy sunshine;96;51;S;5;17%;0%;10

Arcata;Partly sunny;64;53;W;5;70%;0%;5

Auburn;Hazy sun and warm;98;69;SE;5;19%;0%;10

Avalon;Sunny and cool;75;59;W;10;40%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;103;75;NE;7;18%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Warm with hazy sun;100;60;SE;4;29%;0%;10

Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;84;56;W;6;20%;0%;12

Bishop;Sunshine;102;64;W;8;17%;0%;11

Blue Canyon;Hazy sunshine;86;71;ENE;6;19%;0%;10

Blythe;Sunny and hot;116;89;SSW;6;16%;0%;11

Burbank;Sunny and very warm;98;67;SE;5;28%;0%;11

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;81;62;S;7;52%;0%;10

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;77;63;WSW;7;63%;0%;10

Campo;Sunny;100;66;WSW;8;13%;0%;11

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;78;62;SW;7;66%;0%;10

Chico;Hot;104;69;ESE;5;20%;0%;9

China Lake;Sunny and hot;109;78;W;4;11%;0%;11

Chino;Sunshine and hot;103;71;WSW;7;20%;0%;11

Concord;Sunny and very warm;95;56;SW;9;42%;4%;10

Corona;Hot;105;67;WSW;7;20%;0%;11

Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;52;SE;4;87%;3%;5

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;110;81;WSW;8;11%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;107;71;SW;4;12%;0%;11

El Centro;Sunny and hot;115;85;WSW;6;13%;0%;11

Eureka;Partly sunny;61;53;NW;5;73%;0%;5

Fairfield;Sunny and warm;96;54;WSW;10;37%;3%;10

Fresno;Sunny and hot;104;71;NW;6;22%;0%;10

Fullerton;Sunny;89;66;SSE;5;46%;0%;11

Hanford;Sunny and warm;104;66;NW;5;27%;0%;10

Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;78;62;SSE;8;59%;0%;11

Hayward;Cool with sunshine;77;56;WSW;7;58%;5%;10

Imperial;Sunny and hot;115;85;WSW;6;13%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Humid;75;63;NW;10;78%;0%;10

Lancaster;Record-tying heat;107;75;WSW;7;9%;0%;11

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;104;64;NW;9;21%;0%;10

Lincoln;Warm with hazy sun;101;63;SSE;5;25%;1%;10

Livermore;Sunshine and warm;93;55;WSW;6;36%;2%;10

Lompoc;Partly sunny;69;54;NNW;12;75%;1%;10

Long Beach;Sunny;82;62;S;7;55%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Sunny;84;62;SSW;6;55%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;SSE;6;47%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;SSE;6;47%;0%;11

Madera;Sunny and hot;103;63;NW;6;27%;0%;10

Mammoth;Hazy and very warm;96;56;SSW;6;20%;0%;10

Marysville;Hazy and warm;100;59;SSE;5;27%;0%;10

Mather AFB;Warm with hazy sun;100;56;S;5;31%;1%;10

Merced;Sunny and hot;102;64;NW;8;25%;0%;10

Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;102;64;NW;8;25%;0%;10

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;85;62;WNW;7;50%;0%;11

Modesto;Sunny and warm;99;62;NNW;9;27%;0%;10

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, cool;74;56;NNW;8;69%;5%;10

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;104;73;NW;7;10%;0%;11

Montague;Partly sunny and hot;101;61;NNW;4;19%;0%;9

Monterey Rabr;Clearing;69;56;WNW;7;69%;1%;9

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;95;54;NNW;1;21%;0%;10

Napa County;Partly sunny;79;52;WSW;10;63%;5%;9

Needles;Sunny and hot;115;91;NW;6;13%;0%;11

North Island;Mostly sunny;75;64;NW;9;71%;0%;10

Oakland;Partly sunny;70;57;SW;8;62%;27%;9

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;78;62;SW;7;66%;0%;10

Ontario;Sunshine and hot;103;71;WSW;7;20%;0%;11

Oroville;Hazy sun and warm;102;71;ESE;4;25%;1%;9

Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;72;59;NW;10;70%;0%;10

Palm Springs;Hot;117;89;W;6;11%;0%;11

Palmdale;Sunny and hot;107;75;SW;8;10%;0%;11

Paso Robles;Hot, becoming breezy;102;55;SSW;7;29%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;73;58;W;9;65%;0%;10

Porterville;Sunny and very warm;104;68;SSE;6;26%;0%;10

Ramona;Sunny and warm;98;61;SE;7;21%;0%;11

Redding;Partly sunny and hot;105;68;SSE;5;17%;0%;9

Riverside;Sunny and hot;105;73;WSW;7;20%;0%;11

Riverside March;Sunny and hot;104;67;SSW;7;17%;0%;11

Sacramento;Hazy sun and hot;101;56;S;5;33%;1%;10

Sacramento International;Hazy and warm;100;56;SSE;5;34%;0%;10

Salinas;Turning sunny;71;55;WSW;9;65%;1%;9

San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;105;72;SSW;6;17%;0%;11

San Carlos;Partly sunny;77;55;WSW;7;58%;5%;9

San Diego;Mostly sunny, nice;77;65;WNW;8;63%;0%;10

San Diego Brown;Plenty of sun;83;64;WNW;6;47%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;84;64;WNW;7;52%;0%;11

San Francisco;Partly sunny;67;57;WSW;10;64%;5%;9

San Jose;Mostly sunny;80;56;N;7;55%;4%;10

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;80;54;WNW;9;57%;0%;9

San Nicolas Island;Windy;72;57;WNW;19;68%;0%;10

Sandberg;Very warm;98;75;NW;11;11%;0%;11

Santa Ana;Sunshine;88;65;SSW;6;45%;0%;11

Santa Barbara;Nice with sunshine;78;60;N;6;60%;1%;11

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;71;54;NW;8;73%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;ESE;7;62%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;78;50;SW;6;52%;5%;9

Santa Ynez;Remaining very warm;93;53;NNW;7;67%;1%;11

Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;WSW;7;31%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sun;82;51;WSW;6;28%;0%;11

Stockton;Sunshine and warm;97;58;WNW;7;35%;2%;10

Thermal;Hot;117;85;NW;7;13%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sun;90;47;SSE;7;27%;0%;10

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;111;87;W;6;10%;0%;11

Ukiah;Partly sunny and hot;103;53;NW;5;28%;2%;10

Vacaville;Sunny and hot;102;57;SW;5;30%;2%;10

Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;95;64;SSE;6;31%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;54;NNW;10;74%;1%;10

Victorville;Plenty of sun;103;71;SSW;5;14%;0%;11

Visalia;Sunny and hot;102;64;NW;5;33%;0%;10

Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;74;54;S;6;61%;2%;9

_____

