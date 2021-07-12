CA Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny and very hot;99;49;SW;6;19%;0%;11 Arcata;Mostly sunny;65;53;SSW;7;67%;0%;7 Auburn;Sunny and seasonable;94;66;SSE;5;26%;0%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny;79;63;SSW;5;65%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Very hot;108;77;NNE;7;15%;1%;11 Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;96;58;SSE;8;39%;0%;11 Big Bear City;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;48;WSW;7;41%;41%;13 Bishop;Sunshine, very hot;108;66;NW;9;16%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;86;69;ENE;8;19%;2%;12 Blythe;Hot with some sun;111;91;S;11;31%;31%;11 Burbank;Brilliant sunshine;87;67;SSE;6;54%;0%;11 Camarillo;Partly sunny;80;66;SSW;7;61%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;76;67;SW;7;73%;3%;11 Campo;Partly sunny;92;63;W;8;37%;5%;12 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;76;66;W;7;74%;3%;8 Chico;Sunny and hot;98;66;SE;6;28%;0%;11 China Lake;Sunny and very hot;117;81;SW;9;14%;0%;12 Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;91;62;WSW;7;51%;2%;12 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;82;55;SW;13;54%;9%;11 Corona;Mostly sunny;90;66;WNW;6;53%;2%;12 Crescent City;Lots of sun, breezy;61;53;NNW;15;84%;6%;6 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;112;81;W;9;16%;2%;12 Edwards AFB;Hot, turning windy;109;73;WSW;15;14%;0%;12 El Centro;A t-storm around;108;84;SE;11;46%;47%;11 Eureka;Mostly sunny;62;53;NW;7;70%;0%;7 Fairfield;Sunshine;81;56;WSW;13;49%;7%;11 Fresno;Sunny and very hot;107;70;NW;6;22%;1%;11 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, humid;82;68;S;6;66%;0%;11 Hanford;Sunny and very hot;106;65;NW;5;24%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Some sun;77;68;W;7;71%;0%;11 Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;73;56;WSW;11;61%;14%;11 Imperial;A t-storm around;108;84;SE;11;46%;47%;11 Imperial Beach;Humid;75;66;W;9;86%;4%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;104;75;WSW;13;15%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very hot;107;64;NW;6;21%;0%;11 Lincoln;Plenty of sun;94;57;SSE;6;39%;1%;11 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;88;55;WSW;11;45%;8%;11 Lompoc;Fog, then sun;71;55;NNW;10;72%;0%;7 Long Beach;Partly sunny;78;67;SSW;7;71%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Some sun;84;69;SSW;6;61%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;85;68;S;6;59%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;85;68;S;6;59%;0%;11 Madera;Sunny and very hot;104;61;NW;7;26%;1%;11 Mammoth;Sunny and very hot;99;56;WNW;6;20%;0%;11 Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;97;56;SSE;6;39%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;92;55;S;8;43%;1%;11 Merced;Sunny and hot;100;62;W;8;31%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;100;62;W;8;31%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;79;65;W;7;67%;3%;11 Modesto;Brilliant sunshine;96;59;NW;8;37%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;72;57;NNE;9;66%;16%;11 Mojave;Very hot;107;79;WSW;11;12%;0%;12 Montague;Very hot;102;61;N;6;21%;0%;10 Monterey Rabr;Clouds, then sun;68;57;WSW;13;71%;13%;10 Mount Shasta;Very hot;98;57;NNW;1;24%;0%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;69;54;SSW;13;74%;9%;11 Needles;Partly sunny, warm;111;95;S;10;25%;36%;11 North Island;Partly sunny;73;66;W;8;76%;3%;8 Oakland;Fog to sun;67;56;SW;12;71%;15%;10 Oceanside;Partly sunny;76;66;W;7;74%;3%;8 Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;91;62;WSW;7;51%;2%;12 Oroville;Sunny and hot;100;67;SE;5;31%;1%;11 Oxnard;Partly sunny;74;64;SSE;8;77%;0%;7 Palm Springs;A t-storm around;109;85;NW;7;34%;44%;11 Palmdale;Hot, turning breezy;104;73;SW;15;18%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Not as hot;95;53;S;11;35%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Some sun;74;64;SSE;8;74%;0%;7 Porterville;Very hot;108;68;S;7;21%;0%;11 Ramona;Partly sunny;90;63;NNW;7;55%;3%;12 Redding;Sunny and very hot;106;70;S;8;21%;0%;10 Riverside;A t-storm around;94;68;WSW;7;46%;40%;12 Riverside March;A t-storm around;94;66;S;6;48%;40%;12 Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;90;55;S;7;45%;1%;11 Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;92;56;SSE;9;45%;0%;11 Salinas;Fog, then sun;67;56;NW;11;71%;9%;10 San Bernardino;A t-storm around;99;71;SSW;6;40%;40%;12 San Carlos;Fog to sun;72;57;WSW;15;56%;19%;10 San Diego;Partly sunny;74;65;SW;7;68%;3%;8 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;WNW;6;65%;4%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;78;66;W;7;69%;3%;11 San Francisco;Fog to sun;67;59;WSW;16;59%;19%;10 San Jose;Breezy in the p.m.;77;56;SE;12;61%;14%;11 San Luis Obispo;Fog, then sun;78;56;SW;9;60%;0%;10 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;71;61;WNW;7;75%;0%;7 Sandberg;Sunny and very hot;96;72;SSW;12;17%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;68;SW;6;54%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Sunshine and nice;74;62;SE;6;72%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Fog to sun;73;55;WNW;8;71%;0%;10 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, nice;74;67;W;7;76%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Breezy in the p.m.;77;51;SW;11;59%;9%;11 Santa Ynez;Warm with sunshine;95;57;NW;6;65%;1%;11 Santee;Partly sunny;89;67;WNW;6;55%;9%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;85;50;SW;8;25%;0%;12 Stockton;Sunny;92;55;NNW;7;43%;3%;11 Thermal;A t-storm around;108;82;E;8;40%;47%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;91;45;S;10;24%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Partial sunshine;108;82;SW;9;23%;13%;12 Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;99;58;NW;6;35%;1%;11 Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;SW;9;43%;3%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSE;6;54%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;69;55;NNW;9;73%;0%;7 Victorville;A t-storm around;102;69;SSW;11;25%;40%;12 Visalia;Sunshine, very hot;105;66;NW;5;32%;0%;11 Watsonville;Fog to sun;70;54;SW;10;65%;12%;11