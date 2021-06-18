Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Very hot;95;50;NNW;6;18%;2%;11

Arcata;Fog to sun;66;50;S;6;88%;0%;10

Auburn;Very hot;100;70;SE;5;17%;0%;11

Avalon;Mostly sunny;80;61;W;5;62%;0%;12

Bakersfield;Very hot;109;81;NE;8;13%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Hot;106;66;SSE;8;22%;0%;11

Big Bear City;Sunny and very warm;82;52;WNW;7;24%;1%;13

Bishop;Very hot;104;65;NW;9;12%;1%;12

Blue Canyon;Very warm;88;70;ENE;8;21%;0%;12

Blythe;Sunshine, very hot;117;89;S;8;12%;0%;12

Burbank;Sunny and very warm;89;67;SSE;6;36%;0%;12

Camarillo;Fog to sun;80;62;NNE;7;64%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Fog to sun;76;63;WNW;7;71%;0%;11

Campo;Very hot;97;65;WSW;11;24%;1%;12

Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;76;61;WSW;7;74%;0%;11

Chico;Sunshine, very hot;104;71;ESE;5;16%;0%;11

China Lake;Hot, becoming breezy;109;82;W;8;8%;0%;12

Chino;Sunlit and very hot;95;69;W;7;42%;0%;12

Concord;Mostly sunny and hot;95;59;SW;10;35%;0%;11

Corona;Sunny and hot;96;65;SW;7;44%;0%;12

Crescent City;Sunny, windy, mild;65;56;NNW;17;72%;2%;10

Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;113;84;WSW;14;11%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Very hot;109;75;WSW;13;13%;0%;12

El Centro;Sunny and very hot;118;83;W;7;20%;0%;12

Eureka;Fog to sun;62;50;SW;7;89%;0%;10

Fairfield;Abundant sunshine;95;57;WSW;12;32%;0%;11

Fresno;Very hot;110;76;NNW;5;19%;0%;11

Fullerton;Patchy fog, then sun;85;65;SW;5;62%;0%;12

Hanford;Sunshine, very hot;106;67;N;6;11%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;75;62;SSW;7;68%;0%;11

Hayward;Partly sunny;84;57;W;8;46%;0%;11

Imperial;Sunny and very hot;118;83;W;7;20%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Fog, then sun;75;63;NW;8;82%;1%;11

Lancaster;Sunshine, very hot;105;77;W;12;13%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine, very hot;112;68;W;7;18%;0%;11

Lincoln;Sunshine, very hot;104;65;SSE;6;22%;0%;11

Livermore;Sunny and hot;101;59;WSW;7;27%;0%;11

Lompoc;Fog, then sun;74;53;NNW;7;69%;0%;11

Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;79;63;SW;6;65%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Fog to sun;79;62;SSW;6;59%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Patchy fog, then sun;81;63;SSW;6;50%;0%;12

Los Angeles Downtown;Patchy fog, then sun;81;63;SSW;6;50%;0%;12

Madera;Very hot;109;68;NW;5;17%;0%;11

Mammoth;Sunshine, very hot;96;56;NNW;5;21%;2%;11

Marysville;Sunshine, very hot;106;62;SSE;5;22%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Sunshine and hot;104;61;S;8;24%;0%;11

Merced;Very hot;109;68;W;6;22%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Very hot;109;68;W;6;22%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Fog, then sun;82;62;WNW;6;60%;1%;11

Modesto;Sunshine and hot;105;66;NNW;7;22%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;82;60;N;8;54%;0%;11

Mojave;Very hot;104;81;WNW;11;10%;0%;12

Montague;Sunshine, very hot;99;60;N;8;26%;0%;11

Monterey Rabr;Fog, then sun;73;56;SSW;6;63%;0%;10

Mount Shasta;Hot;97;60;NNW;2;27%;1%;11

Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;81;54;SW;11;56%;0%;11

Needles;Very hot;120;93;WNW;6;10%;2%;12

North Island;Fog, then sun;73;64;NW;7;77%;1%;11

Oakland;Partly sunny;72;58;WNW;9;57%;0%;10

Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;76;61;WSW;7;74%;0%;11

Ontario;Sunlit and very hot;95;69;W;7;42%;0%;12

Oroville;Sunshine, very hot;104;69;SE;5;18%;0%;11

Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;71;59;N;9;80%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Very hot;117;87;WNW;8;17%;0%;12

Palmdale;Very hot;106;74;SW;13;14%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Sunshine and hot;101;57;S;8;27%;0%;12

Point Mugu;Fog to sun;70;58;NNW;8;78%;0%;8

Porterville;Very hot;112;74;SSE;7;8%;0%;11

Ramona;Patchy fog, then sun;93;60;S;7;32%;0%;12

Redding;Very hot;110;74;SSW;8;16%;1%;11

Riverside;Sunshine, very hot;99;68;WSW;7;34%;0%;12

Riverside March;Sunny and very hot;98;63;WSW;7;29%;0%;12

Sacramento;Hot with sunshine;101;60;S;7;27%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Hot;103;62;SSE;8;27%;0%;11

Salinas;Fog, then sun;76;56;N;10;59%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;100;72;SW;7;25%;0%;12

San Carlos;Partly sunny;84;56;WSW;8;46%;0%;10

San Diego;Fog, then sun;75;64;WNW;7;63%;1%;11

San Diego Brown;Fog, then sun;82;64;WNW;6;59%;1%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then sun;81;64;WNW;6;63%;1%;11

San Francisco;Fog, then sun;68;57;WSW;12;67%;0%;10

San Jose;Mostly sunny, warm;88;60;NW;7;42%;0%;11

San Luis Obispo;Fog, then sun;82;57;WSW;7;52%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;69;56;W;8;79%;0%;8

Sandberg;Sunshine, very hot;98;76;NW;12;15%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;83;63;SW;6;55%;0%;12

Santa Barbara;Fog to sun;68;55;N;5;70%;0%;11

Santa Maria;Fog, then sun;76;53;WNW;7;66%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Fog, then sun;72;62;S;7;75%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Patchy fog, then sun;89;48;WSW;6;42%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Fog, then sun;88;51;N;7;75%;0%;11

Santee;Patchy fog, then sun;90;62;W;6;41%;1%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;81;51;SW;7;25%;1%;12

Stockton;Sunshine, very hot;100;59;NNW;7;29%;0%;11

Thermal;Very hot;118;83;NNW;7;16%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;89;45;WSW;8;25%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Sunshine, very hot;111;87;W;9;9%;0%;12

Ukiah;Very hot;108;62;S;5;24%;0%;11

Vacaville;Sunshine and hot;102;61;SW;10;28%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;89;64;SSE;6;41%;0%;12

Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;71;52;NNW;6;67%;0%;11

Victorville;Sunny and hot;103;68;WSW;8;21%;0%;12

Visalia;Sunshine, very hot;109;70;SW;5;26%;0%;11

Watsonville;Fog, then sun;73;52;SW;7;55%;0%;10

