CA Forecast for Wednesday, June 9, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cool with sunshine;65;34;WSW;9;35%;3%;11 Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;60;42;E;6;74%;23%;9 Auburn;Sunny, but cool;70;47;S;8;42%;0%;11 Avalon;Clouds to sun;66;55;WNW;6;70%;3%;8 Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;82;55;NNW;7;30%;1%;11 Beale AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;76;49;SSE;13;42%;2%;11 Big Bear City;Breezy in the p.m.;69;35;WSW;15;50%;3%;13 Bishop;Mostly sunny;89;49;WSW;10;14%;2%;12 Blue Canyon;Cooler with sunshine;55;39;ESE;11;45%;3%;12 Blythe;Partly sunny;99;73;S;9;15%;0%;12 Burbank;Clouds breaking;74;56;SE;6;53%;3%;11 Camarillo;Turning sunny;70;54;ESE;8;57%;4%;9 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;69;58;NW;8;61%;1%;11 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;75;49;WSW;10;41%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;70;55;W;8;61%;1%;11 Chico;Not as warm;76;53;SE;8;35%;4%;11 China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;91;63;SW;14;17%;0%;12 Chino;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;SW;8;54%;2%;12 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;73;51;WSW;15;43%;4%;11 Corona;Clouds breaking;78;54;SW;7;52%;2%;11 Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;47;NNE;5;76%;34%;5 Daggett-Barstow;Breezy in the p.m.;92;61;WSW;20;19%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Sunny and windy;83;53;SW;21;28%;0%;12 El Centro;Partly sunny;96;68;W;5;24%;0%;12 Eureka;Partly sunny, cool;59;44;E;6;74%;34%;9 Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;74;47;WSW;15;44%;2%;11 Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;80;54;NW;9;34%;4%;11 Fullerton;Clouds to sun;74;59;SW;6;61%;3%;11 Hanford;Plenty of sun;79;49;NW;6;32%;2%;11 Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;68;58;WSW;8;60%;3%;11 Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;64;50;W;14;62%;4%;11 Imperial;Partly sunny;96;68;W;5;24%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;68;59;NNW;10;69%;0%;11 Lancaster;Sunny and cool;79;53;WSW;17;28%;2%;12 Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sun;81;50;NNW;9;33%;2%;11 Lincoln;Sunshine;76;48;SSE;9;37%;2%;11 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;68;46;WSW;13;50%;2%;11 Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;63;48;NNW;12;66%;1%;11 Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;WSW;7;58%;3%;11 Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;73;59;SW;7;53%;3%;11 Los Angeles;Clouds to sun;74;60;SSW;7;53%;3%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds to sun;74;60;SSW;7;53%;3%;11 Madera;Plenty of sunshine;78;49;NW;7;34%;4%;11 Mammoth;Partly sunny, cool;65;35;NW;10;37%;19%;11 Marysville;Mostly sunny;77;48;SSE;9;36%;2%;11 Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;75;48;S;12;40%;2%;11 Merced;Breezy in the a.m.;78;49;NNW;11;38%;2%;11 Merced (airport);Breezy in the a.m.;78;49;NNW;11;38%;2%;11 Miramar Mcas;Turning sunny;72;56;NNW;7;55%;0%;11 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;74;50;NW;11;38%;2%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;67;50;WNW;13;53%;4%;11 Mojave;Sunny and breezy;80;53;WNW;15;21%;0%;12 Montague;Partly sunny, cool;67;41;NNW;8;38%;44%;11 Monterey Rabr;Breezy in the p.m.;64;51;WNW;13;61%;4%;11 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cool;63;39;NNW;2;46%;44%;11 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;68;46;W;17;54%;4%;11 Needles;Breezy in the p.m.;101;78;SSW;11;11%;2%;12 North Island;Clouds, then sun;66;60;NW;8;65%;0%;11 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;64;51;W;15;59%;4%;11 Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;70;55;W;8;61%;1%;11 Ontario;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;SW;8;54%;2%;12 Oroville;Not as warm;76;52;SE;8;36%;3%;11 Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;67;53;WNW;9;66%;4%;8 Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;95;69;WNW;8;24%;0%;12 Palmdale;Sunshine, but cool;80;54;WSW;19;31%;2%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;76;45;WNW;9;45%;1%;11 Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;66;51;WNW;9;65%;4%;7 Porterville;Plenty of sun;82;47;SSW;6;32%;2%;11 Ramona;Fog to sun;76;50;NNW;7;55%;0%;11 Redding;Partly sunny;76;52;W;8;32%;11%;11 Riverside;Sunshine;79;56;W;7;47%;2%;12 Riverside March;Sunny and cool;77;52;WNW;7;60%;1%;12 Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;75;49;SSW;10;39%;2%;11 Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;76;49;SSW;11;42%;1%;11 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;65;50;WSW;13;58%;4%;11 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;79;56;SW;7;54%;1%;12 San Carlos;Breezy in the p.m.;65;50;W;16;55%;4%;11 San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;68;60;NNW;7;58%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;NW;7;54%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds, then sun;70;59;NW;7;57%;0%;11 San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;61;51;W;19;61%;5%;11 San Jose;Breezy in the p.m.;67;49;NW;12;50%;4%;11 San Luis Obispo;Fog, then sun;68;47;NNW;13;55%;1%;11 San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;63;52;NW;17;70%;4%;6 Sandberg;Sunny and cool;71;50;W;12;43%;2%;12 Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;74;57;SSW;6;49%;3%;11 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;70;51;N;7;62%;2%;11 Santa Maria;Fog to sun;64;46;NW;13;63%;1%;11 Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;WSW;7;62%;5%;11 Santa Rosa;Breezy in the p.m.;66;44;W;13;54%;5%;11 Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;76;43;NNW;8;82%;1%;11 Santee;Clouds to sun;77;56;NNW;7;38%;0%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;59;35;WSW;10;29%;1%;12 Stockton;Breezy in the p.m.;73;49;W;14;41%;2%;11 Thermal;Breezy in the p.m.;96;68;NW;10;21%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy and cooler;61;33;S;15;32%;1%;12 Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the p.m.;93;67;W;9;15%;0%;12 Ukiah;Sunshine and cool;71;45;WNW;8;41%;9%;11 Vacaville;Breezy in the p.m.;75;48;WSW;12;39%;2%;11 Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;72;55;SSE;7;55%;3%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;62;48;NNW;13;70%;1%;11 Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;79;48;SSW;11;36%;1%;12 Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;81;51;NW;8;41%;2%;11 Watsonville;Breezy in the p.m.;67;47;SW;10;57%;2%;11 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather