CA Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny and hot;94;53;S;6;26%;3%;11 Arcata;Clouds and sun;60;50;NW;6;84%;29%;9 Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;SE;6;27%;0%;11 Avalon;Clouds break;70;55;SW;7;66%;0%;11 Bakersfield;Sunny and very hot;103;74;NNE;7;15%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Sunshine and hot;98;58;SSE;9;35%;0%;11 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;77;46;WSW;7;39%;25%;13 Bishop;Very hot;100;65;NW;7;13%;13%;12 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;82;67;ENE;6;24%;0%;12 Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;108;79;S;12;13%;0%;12 Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;84;62;SSE;6;45%;0%;12 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;73;60;SW;7;67%;0%;11 Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;71;61;S;7;73%;0%;11 Campo;Mostly sunny;91;58;E;8;27%;0%;12 Carlsbad;Clouds to sun;72;60;S;7;72%;0%;8 Chico;Sunshine, very hot;101;65;ESE;6;28%;0%;11 China Lake;Very hot;107;76;WSW;7;13%;1%;12 Chino;Lots of sun, warm;87;62;SW;8;46%;0%;12 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;82;55;SSW;13;51%;0%;10 Corona;Lots of sun, warm;89;61;W;7;47%;0%;12 Crescent City;Partly sunny;58;50;S;5;88%;28%;10 Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;106;78;SW;11;12%;2%;12 Edwards AFB;Very hot;104;72;SW;11;15%;0%;12 El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;106;71;SSE;9;23%;0%;12 Eureka;Clouds and sun;57;50;N;7;90%;27%;9 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;82;54;WSW;13;50%;0%;11 Fresno;Very hot;105;70;WNW;7;22%;2%;11 Fullerton;Partly sunny;80;63;S;5;67%;0%;11 Hanford;Very hot;105;67;NW;6;23%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Turning sunny;70;60;S;7;71%;0%;11 Hayward;Cooler but pleasant;72;55;WSW;9;64%;0%;10 Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;106;71;SSE;9;23%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;69;61;SW;10;82%;0%;11 Lancaster;Sunshine, very hot;101;72;SW;12;14%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Sunshine, very hot;105;63;NW;8;22%;0%;11 Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;96;57;SSE;7;34%;0%;11 Livermore;Mostly sunny;86;55;WSW;9;44%;0%;11 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;66;52;NNW;8;77%;0%;7 Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;SSW;7;66%;0%;11 Los Alamitos;Afternoon sun;79;64;SSW;7;53%;0%;11 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;80;63;S;6;57%;0%;11 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;80;63;S;6;57%;0%;11 Madera;Very hot;104;63;NW;7;24%;1%;11 Mammoth;Mostly sunny and hot;95;56;WNW;7;26%;4%;11 Marysville;Sunlit and hot;100;55;SSE;6;33%;0%;11 Mather AFB;Sunny and very warm;93;54;S;8;41%;0%;11 Merced;Hot with sunshine;102;62;WNW;8;30%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Hot with sunshine;102;62;WNW;8;30%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Clouds to sun;76;60;S;7;65%;0%;11 Modesto;Hot with sunshine;98;60;NNW;9;33%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Not as warm;73;55;WNW;8;65%;0%;10 Mojave;Very hot;98;77;WNW;13;11%;0%;12 Montague;Sunshine, very hot;102;59;N;6;26%;1%;11 Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;66;55;W;6;73%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Hot;95;58;NNW;2;27%;6%;11 Napa County;Cooler but pleasant;73;52;SW;12;72%;0%;10 Needles;Hot;111;84;S;8;9%;0%;12 North Island;Low clouds, then sun;68;61;SSW;8;77%;0%;11 Oakland;Partly sunny;65;55;SW;10;77%;0%;10 Oceanside;Clouds to sun;72;60;S;7;72%;0%;8 Ontario;Lots of sun, warm;87;62;SW;8;46%;0%;12 Oroville;Very hot;101;63;ESE;6;29%;0%;11 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;66;56;SSE;9;80%;0%;11 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;108;77;NW;7;19%;0%;12 Palmdale;Sunshine, very hot;100;71;SW;13;17%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Warm, turning breezy;97;54;SSW;8;38%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;67;56;SE;8;75%;0%;11 Porterville;Hot;104;67;SSE;7;21%;1%;11 Ramona;Very warm;86;55;SW;7;50%;0%;11 Redding;Very hot;105;68;SSW;6;23%;0%;11 Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;91;63;WSW;7;39%;0%;12 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;92;60;SSW;7;40%;0%;12 Sacramento;Sunny and very warm;94;55;S;8;39%;0%;11 Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;95;57;SSE;9;43%;0%;11 Salinas;Fog to sun;68;54;WSW;9;70%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;93;66;SW;7;38%;0%;12 San Carlos;Not as warm;72;53;WSW;9;63%;0%;10 San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;72;62;W;7;63%;0%;11 San Diego Brown;Turning sunny;76;61;WSW;6;61%;0%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds to sun;74;61;SSW;7;68%;0%;11 San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;61;54;SW;12;71%;0%;10 San Jose;Partly sunny;78;56;NNW;8;59%;0%;10 San Luis Obispo;Sunshine, pleasant;74;52;SW;8;66%;0%;11 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;64;52;WNW;11;79%;0%;3 Sandberg;Hot;90;70;W;15;19%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;81;63;SSW;6;51%;0%;11 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;71;55;SE;7;71%;0%;11 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;69;51;NW;8;75%;0%;11 Santa Monica;Turning sunny;69;59;SE;6;74%;0%;11 Santa Rosa;Fog to sun;75;49;SSW;7;63%;0%;10 Santa Ynez;Sunshine and warm;90;51;NNW;7;67%;0%;11 Santee;Partly sunny;85;60;WSW;7;40%;0%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;78;45;SW;5;36%;4%;12 Stockton;Sunny and very warm;93;55;WNW;8;38%;0%;11 Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;107;72;NE;8;21%;0%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine and warm;86;43;S;5;34%;2%;12 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SW;7;12%;2%;12 Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;99;57;WNW;5;35%;0%;11 Vacaville;Sunny and very warm;91;56;SW;10;43%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;82;61;SSE;6;49%;0%;12 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;64;50;NNW;9;78%;0%;11 Victorville;Sunshine and warm;96;62;SSW;8;23%;0%;12 Visalia;Very hot;103;67;NW;6;29%;1%;11 Watsonville;Fog, then sun;72;52;S;7;62%;0%;10 _____ 