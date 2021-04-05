CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny, warmer;65;32;SSW;4;37%;0%;7 Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;55;41;WNW;6;73%;26%;6 Auburn;Partly sunny;70;46;SE;5;53%;3%;7 Avalon;Low clouds and fog;70;54;W;6;59%;2%;8 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;78;54;E;6;39%;1%;8 Beale AFB;Partial sunshine;76;44;SE;5;53%;3%;7 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;60;32;W;7;63%;4%;9 Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;77;39;WNW;8;18%;0%;8 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;57;43;ENE;5;32%;3%;7 Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;89;59;S;10;14%;0%;8 Burbank;Low clouds and fog;77;54;ESE;6;51%;3%;8 Camarillo;Low clouds and fog;70;50;N;7;56%;2%;8 Camp Pendleton;Low clouds and fog;67;53;ESE;7;69%;3%;7 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;72;45;NW;10;39%;1%;9 Carlsbad;Low clouds and fog;69;51;E;7;69%;3%;7 Chico;Partly sunny, warmer;77;47;ESE;5;58%;3%;7 China Lake;Partly sunny, warm;80;49;WSW;7;25%;0%;8 Chino;Low clouds and fog;77;53;SSE;7;58%;3%;8 Concord;Partly sunny;70;46;SW;9;55%;2%;7 Corona;Low clouds and fog;80;51;S;7;56%;3%;8 Crescent City;Partial sunshine;52;41;SE;6;74%;26%;6 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, warm;82;54;WSW;9;18%;0%;8 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, warm;79;47;WSW;7;26%;0%;8 El Centro;Warm with some sun;90;59;W;8;20%;0%;8 Eureka;Partly sunny;53;43;N;7;75%;26%;6 Fairfield;Partly sunny, nice;75;45;WSW;9;56%;1%;7 Fresno;Partly sunny, nice;78;50;NW;5;42%;1%;7 Fullerton;Low clouds and fog;74;55;SE;6;53%;3%;8 Hanford;Partly sunny;78;46;NNW;6;45%;2%;7 Hawthorne;Low clouds and fog;69;55;SE;7;63%;3%;8 Hayward;Partly sunny;64;49;WSW;8;64%;2%;7 Imperial;Warm with some sun;90;59;W;8;20%;0%;8 Imperial Beach;Low clouds and fog;66;54;NW;9;73%;2%;8 Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;79;50;W;9;33%;1%;8 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;78;48;NNW;7;44%;1%;7 Lincoln;Partly sunny, warmer;75;45;SSE;5;59%;3%;7 Livermore;Partly sunny;69;44;WSW;7;62%;2%;7 Lompoc;Low clouds and fog;64;47;NNW;14;70%;3%;8 Long Beach;Low clouds and fog;70;55;SSE;7;64%;3%;8 Los Alamitos;Low clouds and fog;73;55;S;7;54%;3%;8 Los Angeles;Low clouds and fog;74;55;SSE;6;52%;3%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds and fog;74;55;SSE;6;52%;3%;8 Madera;Partly sunny;77;45;NW;6;47%;2%;7 Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warmer;65;34;SSW;5;35%;0%;7 Marysville;Partly sunny, warmer;77;44;SE;5;59%;3%;7 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;74;44;S;5;56%;3%;7 Merced;Partly sunny;76;45;NW;6;48%;1%;7 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;76;45;NW;6;48%;1%;7 Miramar Mcas;Low clouds and fog;71;52;WNW;7;70%;1%;8 Modesto;Partly sunny, nice;74;45;NNW;7;49%;1%;7 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;64;46;WNW;6;62%;3%;7 Mojave;Partly sunny, warm;74;51;WNW;9;31%;0%;8 Montague;Sun and some clouds;70;35;N;4;36%;4%;6 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;60;48;W;7;65%;3%;7 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;69;36;NW;1;33%;55%;7 Napa County;Partly sunny;67;43;WSW;8;68%;1%;7 Needles;Breezy in the a.m.;86;59;NW;13;11%;0%;8 North Island;Low clouds and fog;67;56;NW;8;68%;2%;8 Oakland;Partly sunny;62;51;SW;8;62%;2%;7 Oceanside;Low clouds and fog;69;51;E;7;69%;3%;7 Ontario;Low clouds and fog;77;53;SSE;7;58%;3%;8 Oroville;Partly sunny, warmer;77;49;E;5;57%;3%;7 Oxnard;Low clouds and fog;65;50;NW;8;67%;2%;8 Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;92;65;WNW;6;17%;0%;8 Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;78;50;WSW;9;27%;1%;8 Paso Robles;Partly sunny, nice;76;41;WNW;5;50%;3%;8 Point Mugu;Low clouds and fog;64;48;NNW;8;69%;4%;8 Porterville;Partly sunny;78;47;E;5;46%;2%;8 Ramona;Turning cloudy;75;46;E;6;55%;3%;9 Redding;Partly sunny, nice;77;48;NE;5;35%;3%;6 Riverside;Low clouds and fog;81;53;SSW;7;47%;3%;8 Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;79;49;ESE;6;52%;3%;8 Sacramento;Partly sunny;77;45;SSW;5;55%;3%;7 Sacramento International;Partly sunny;75;45;S;5;57%;2%;7 Salinas;Partly sunny;64;46;SW;10;66%;3%;7 San Bernardino;Sun and clouds;81;54;NW;7;49%;3%;8 San Carlos;Partly sunny;64;46;W;8;59%;3%;7 San Diego;Low clouds and fog;70;55;WNW;7;57%;2%;8 San Diego Brown;Low clouds and fog;70;51;NW;7;63%;1%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds and fog;69;54;W;7;63%;1%;8 San Francisco;Partly sunny;60;50;WSW;9;64%;3%;7 San Jose;Partly sunny;67;45;NW;7;57%;3%;7 San Luis Obispo;Low clouds and fog;69;46;NNW;12;64%;3%;8 San Nicolas Island;Low clouds and fog;62;51;WNW;22;68%;4%;8 Sandberg;Partly sunny;66;50;NW;16;39%;1%;8 Santa Ana;Low clouds and fog;76;54;S;6;52%;3%;8 Santa Barbara;Low clouds and fog;73;50;NNE;7;54%;2%;8 Santa Maria;Low clouds and fog;66;46;NW;12;66%;3%;8 Santa Monica;Low clouds and fog;67;53;E;6;64%;3%;8 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;67;41;SW;6;67%;2%;7 Santa Ynez;Low clouds and fog;78;42;N;8;69%;3%;8 Santee;Low clouds and fog;79;51;S;6;39%;0%;8 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;57;28;WSW;5;39%;0%;8 Stockton;Partly sunny, nice;74;43;W;6;56%;2%;7 Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;93;62;WNW;7;14%;0%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;61;26;S;5;40%;0%;7 Twentynine Palms;Not as hot;83;57;WNW;12;20%;0%;8 Ukiah;Overcast;75;42;WNW;4;52%;1%;4 Vacaville;Partly sunny;75;44;SW;6;50%;2%;7 Van Nuys;Low clouds and fog;76;54;SE;6;49%;3%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds and fog;61;48;NNW;14;75%;3%;8 Victorville;Periods of sun;73;42;WSW;7;53%;2%;8 Visalia;Partly sunny, nice;77;49;NNW;5;52%;1%;8 