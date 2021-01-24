CA Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy and cold;32;9;NW;8;71%;26%;1 Arcata;A shower or two;47;33;E;5;81%;67%;1 Auburn;Cloudy and chilly;48;29;NNE;6;68%;38%;1 Avalon;Windy;51;44;WNW;23;55%;84%;1 Bakersfield;A morning shower;47;35;NW;7;69%;75%;1 Beale AFB;Cloudy;53;26;ESE;11;56%;34%;1 Big Bear City;Intermittent snow;39;23;WSW;9;80%;89%;1 Bishop;Snow;42;18;NNW;13;51%;89%;1 Blue Canyon;Very cold with snow;30;20;ENE;5;62%;89%;1 Blythe;A couple of showers;58;39;SW;14;37%;67%;2 Burbank;A little rain;55;38;NNW;7;37%;80%;1 Camarillo;Very windy, a shower;60;38;WNW;21;40%;66%;1 Camp Pendleton;Windy;57;42;NW;21;48%;84%;1 Campo;Bit of rain, snow;38;32;W;19;82%;81%;1 Carlsbad;A little rain, windy;56;37;NW;20;60%;81%;1 Chico;Cloudy and cool;52;32;N;10;52%;33%;1 China Lake;Showers of rain/snow;46;29;WNW;13;46%;83%;1 Chino;Periods of rain;52;36;W;9;71%;87%;1 Concord;Partly sunny;56;34;W;12;46%;15%;3 Corona;A little rain;52;36;WSW;10;68%;85%;1 Crescent City;A shower or two;46;37;SE;5;80%;68%;1 Daggett-Barstow;A bit of rain;47;35;WSW;16;50%;85%;2 Edwards AFB;Showers of rain/snow;44;30;SW;14;51%;80%;1 El Centro;Increasingly windy;58;44;WSW;15;50%;42%;2 Eureka;A shower or two;46;34;ENE;6;81%;70%;1 Fairfield;Partly sunny;56;30;WNW;9;49%;11%;3 Fresno;A morning shower;49;32;SW;12;61%;55%;1 Fullerton;A little rain;58;37;NW;9;47%;84%;1 Hanford;A morning shower;51;29;W;9;57%;55%;1 Hawthorne;A touch of rain;57;40;WNW;12;47%;84%;1 Hayward;Clouds and sun, cool;55;36;NW;10;51%;21%;3 Imperial;Increasingly windy;58;44;WSW;15;50%;42%;2 Imperial Beach;Very windy;56;47;WNW;26;61%;81%;1 Lancaster;Showers of rain/snow;45;30;SW;19;58%;80%;1 Lemoore Nas;Winds subsiding;54;30;SSW;17;49%;51%;2 Lincoln;Cloudy;53;28;N;9;59%;33%;1 Livermore;Periods of sun;54;31;WSW;9;48%;22%;3 Lompoc;A few showers;52;35;NW;22;70%;88%;2 Long Beach;Occasional rain;57;39;NW;15;50%;84%;1 Los Alamitos;A little rain;60;40;NW;13;36%;84%;1 Los Angeles;A bit of rain;59;42;NW;9;43%;84%;1 Los Angeles Downtown;A bit of rain;59;42;NW;9;43%;84%;1 Madera;A morning shower;55;30;WNW;10;51%;52%;1 Mammoth;Cloudy and chilly;33;14;NW;11;70%;30%;1 Marysville;Breezy in the a.m.;53;29;NW;13;57%;33%;1 Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;28;ESE;10;58%;29%;2 Merced;Breezy;52;29;WNW;12;57%;55%;2 Merced (airport);Breezy;52;29;WNW;12;57%;55%;2 Miramar Mcas;A little rain, windy;53;43;WNW;21;65%;84%;1 Modesto;Breezy and cool;52;30;SW;14;51%;34%;3 Moffett Nas;Breezy and cool;53;36;WNW;14;53%;33%;3 Mojave;Showers of rain/snow;43;29;NW;18;53%;82%;1 Montague;Afternoon flurries;38;21;NE;4;70%;66%;2 Monterey Rabr;Windy;52;41;NW;19;60%;66%;3 Mount Shasta;Clearing and cold;35;17;NW;5;68%;44%;2 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;56;31;NW;12;49%;9%;3 Needles;Breezy with showers;54;41;SW;15;50%;84%;1 North Island;Very windy;56;47;WNW;28;58%;85%;1 Oakland;Clouds and sun, cool;55;38;NW;13;55%;19%;3 Oceanside;A little rain, windy;56;37;NW;20;60%;81%;1 Ontario;Periods of rain;52;36;W;9;71%;87%;1 Oroville;Cloudy and cool;53;32;NE;9;55%;33%;1 Oxnard;Very windy, a shower;57;41;WNW;25;47%;66%;1 Palm Springs;A little rain;55;41;WNW;8;44%;82%;2 Palmdale;Showers of rain/snow;43;30;WSW;15;52%;82%;1 Paso Robles;Partly sunny, windy;54;28;WNW;17;52%;43%;3 Point Mugu;Very windy, a shower;58;39;WNW;26;46%;66%;1 Porterville;A morning shower;48;29;ESE;7;73%;66%;1 Ramona;Cold with rain;49;29;WNW;14;82%;90%;1 Redding;Decreasing clouds;54;28;NNE;6;46%;37%;2 Riverside;A little rain;54;36;WNW;8;54%;84%;1 Riverside March;Occasional rain;48;34;W;10;67%;87%;1 Sacramento;Partly sunny;54;31;NW;10;53%;29%;3 Sacramento International;Breezy in the a.m.;54;28;NE;12;49%;28%;3 Salinas;Breezy with a shower;54;35;W;16;57%;58%;3 San Bernardino;A little rain;51;35;NNE;6;67%;85%;1 San Carlos;Partly sunny, breezy;53;39;NW;15;53%;27%;3 San Diego;Occasional rain;58;47;WNW;15;55%;82%;1 San Diego Brown;Rain, windy, cool;54;44;WNW;20;63%;90%;1 San Diego Montgomery;Windy;52;44;WNW;21;60%;84%;1 San Francisco;Breezy;55;42;NW;16;56%;24%;3 San Jose;Partly sunny, breezy;54;35;WNW;15;48%;35%;3 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, windy;56;37;NNW;20;50%;44%;3 San Nicolas Island;Very windy;52;42;NW;37;68%;92%;1 Sandberg;Windy;33;25;NW;22;71%;86%;1 Santa Ana;A little rain;55;41;N;12;54%;84%;1 Santa Barbara;A passing shower;63;36;NW;13;41%;66%;1 Santa Maria;Becoming very windy;52;35;NNW;19;63%;57%;3 Santa Monica;A touch of rain;57;40;WNW;11;45%;84%;2 Santa Rosa;Periods of sun, cool;55;29;NW;10;52%;17%;3 Santa Ynez;A shower or two;52;31;NNW;9;75%;69%;2 Santee;A little rain;56;38;WNW;12;58%;90%;1 South Lake Tahoe;Cold with snow;27;9;NNW;7;75%;89%;1 Stockton;Periods of sun, cool;54;32;WNW;9;54%;31%;3 Thermal;Mostly cloudy;58;37;N;7;41%;35%;2 Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of a.m. snow;28;5;NW;5;72%;88%;1 Twentynine Palms;A morning shower;50;35;W;15;39%;45%;3 Ukiah;Partly sunny;49;30;WNW;8;65%;41%;3 Vacaville;Periods of sun;56;29;WNW;10;40%;13%;3 Van Nuys;A little rain;57;39;NW;9;37%;85%;1 Vandenberg AFB;A shower or two;52;41;NW;26;65%;86%;2 Victorville;Snow and rain;42;24;W;15;74%;86%;1 Visalia;Cooler;49;31;W;11;70%;64%;1 Watsonville;Periods of sun, cool;53;33;NNW;8;66%;41%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather