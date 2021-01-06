CA Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Clouds and sun;40;30;SSE;7;80%;65%;2 Arcata;An afternoon shower;53;47;S;7;80%;79%;1 Auburn;Some sun;54;44;SE;4;74%;70%;2 Avalon;Mostly sunny;68;55;WNW;5;29%;0%;3 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;59;40;E;4;73%;0%;3 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;54;42;E;4;89%;70%;2 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;61;31;WSW;5;40%;2%;3 Bishop;Partly sunny;60;22;W;5;26%;6%;3 Blue Canyon;Sun and some clouds;51;37;E;5;38%;78%;2 Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;71;41;NNW;6;22%;0%;3 Burbank;Mostly sunny;72;46;NE;4;38%;0%;3 Camarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;74;47;NE;6;37%;1%;3 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;67;49;N;4;46%;0%;3 Campo;Mostly sunny;70;34;NE;8;30%;0%;3 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;68;39;NNE;4;64%;0%;3 Chico;Periods of sun;54;43;SE;5;81%;82%;2 China Lake;Mostly sunny;64;30;NW;4;34%;0%;3 Chino;Sunshine and nice;73;45;NNE;5;34%;2%;3 Concord;Periods of sun;59;47;S;6;70%;68%;2 Corona;Mostly sunny;73;43;E;5;34%;0%;3 Crescent City;An afternoon shower;53;48;S;10;77%;83%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;65;39;SW;4;26%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;61;31;SSE;2;41%;0%;3 El Centro;Mostly sunny, nice;74;43;WNW;3;28%;0%;3 Eureka;An afternoon shower;53;47;S;8;80%;85%;1 Fairfield;Fog in the morning;56;43;SSW;6;79%;74%;2 Fresno;Areas of morning fog;57;41;ENE;3;77%;5%;2 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;75;48;E;2;36%;0%;3 Hanford;Areas of morning fog;56;37;S;4;82%;2%;2 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;70;48;NNE;3;45%;0%;3 Hayward;Some sun;58;50;SW;5;69%;70%;2 Imperial;Mostly sunny, nice;74;43;WNW;3;28%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;67;49;ENE;6;51%;0%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;64;32;NNW;5;39%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Areas of morning fog;59;37;SE;4;72%;2%;2 Lincoln;Partly sunny;55;42;ESE;5;85%;70%;2 Livermore;Partly sunny;59;46;WSW;6;73%;65%;2 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;66;44;NW;6;60%;1%;3 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;71;46;ESE;3;47%;0%;3 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;71;50;ESE;4;49%;0%;3 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;71;51;NNE;4;42%;2%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;71;51;NNE;4;42%;2%;3 Madera;Fog in the morning;55;42;E;4;91%;12%;2 Mammoth;Partly sunny, chilly;39;31;S;7;76%;81%;2 Marysville;Partly sunny;53;42;ESE;5;87%;81%;2 Mather AFB;Areas of morning fog;55;43;E;5;87%;70%;2 Merced;Fog in the morning;55;41;ENE;3;84%;45%;2 Merced (airport);Fog in the morning;55;41;ENE;3;84%;45%;2 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;72;46;ENE;5;43%;0%;3 Modesto;Areas of morning fog;56;43;ENE;4;81%;45%;2 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;59;47;SSE;2;74%;63%;2 Mojave;Mostly sunny;60;29;N;6;42%;1%;3 Montague;Mostly cloudy;40;34;ENE;5;87%;79%;1 Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;63;49;S;3;70%;10%;3 Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;42;33;SSE;2;72%;82%;1 Napa County;Areas of morning fog;58;46;NE;6;78%;81%;2 Needles;Partly sunny;72;47;NNW;10;19%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny;67;47;N;5;57%;0%;3 Oakland;Partly sunny;57;49;SSW;6;67%;71%;2 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;68;39;NNE;4;64%;0%;3 Ontario;Sunshine and nice;73;45;NNE;5;34%;2%;3 Oroville;Partly sunny;54;44;SE;5;82%;81%;2 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;67;47;N;7;48%;1%;3 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;76;51;W;4;22%;0%;3 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;61;35;S;4;36%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Sun and some clouds;64;38;E;5;60%;2%;3 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;68;45;N;7;48%;1%;3 Porterville;Areas of morning fog;57;38;E;4;89%;2%;3 Ramona;Mostly sunny;73;32;E;5;37%;2%;3 Redding;Milder;56;44;NNW;4;67%;81%;2 Riverside;Lots of sun, nice;74;45;NE;5;35%;0%;3 Riverside March;Sunshine and warm;72;38;E;5;36%;2%;3 Sacramento;Fog in the morning;57;44;SE;4;78%;70%;2 Sacramento International;Fog in the morning;55;44;E;6;83%;71%;2 Salinas;Partly sunny;67;48;SSE;8;64%;8%;3 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;73;42;NNE;5;34%;0%;3 San Carlos;Partly sunny;56;48;SW;5;76%;70%;2 San Diego;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;5;54%;0%;3 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;73;46;E;5;38%;0%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;71;45;N;4;44%;0%;3 San Francisco;Partly sunny;56;50;SW;6;78%;78%;2 San Jose;Partial sunshine;62;49;SE;3;66%;63%;2 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;70;45;NNE;6;53%;2%;3 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;65;52;WNW;9;57%;2%;3 Sandberg;Mostly sunny;58;47;NW;11;30%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;71;49;E;4;49%;2%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;67;42;NNE;5;63%;2%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;67;43;ESE;6;58%;1%;3 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;4;45%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Fog in the morning;55;45;SSE;4;91%;81%;2 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;66;43;NNE;5;66%;2%;3 Santee;Mostly sunny;73;41;E;4;40%;1%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;46;29;WSW;4;56%;71%;3 Stockton;Areas of morning fog;58;45;SE;4;72%;65%;2 Thermal;Mostly sunny, nice;76;41;WNW;3;27%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;42;27;SSE;1;74%;66%;2 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;69;41;WNW;6;23%;1%;3 Ukiah;Periods of sun;57;46;E;3;81%;82%;2 Vacaville;Fog in the morning;59;45;W;5;70%;81%;2 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;73;46;N;5;36%;2%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;63;46;NW;8;61%;1%;3 Victorville;Mostly sunny;61;32;SW;4;45%;1%;3 Visalia;Areas of morning fog;57;37;SSE;3;85%;2%;2 Watsonville;Partial sunshine;63;45;S;5;72%;61%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather