CA Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Periods of sun;82;35;S;4;36%;0%;5
Arcata;Partly sunny;66;52;NNE;5;80%;25%;5
Auburn;Hazy sunshine;85;62;ESE;5;33%;1%;5
Avalon;Partly sunny;78;63;WSW;6;54%;0%;6
Bakersfield;Abundant sunshine;90;66;ESE;5;32%;0%;6
Beale AFB;Hazy sun;88;58;ESE;3;44%;1%;5
Big Bear City;Sunny;75;40;SSW;7;48%;0%;7
Bishop;Mostly sunny;91;50;NW;8;18%;0%;6
Blue Canyon;Hazy sunshine;74;60;ENE;5;31%;1%;6
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;107;77;S;6;23%;0%;7
Burbank;Partly sunny;87;61;SE;5;47%;0%;6
Camarillo;Partly sunny;78;58;SE;5;63%;0%;6
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;76;60;SSW;6;65%;0%;6
Campo;Mostly sunny;92;54;N;9;28%;0%;7
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;78;58;NNE;6;79%;0%;6
Chico;Partly sunny;91;61;E;4;39%;1%;5
China Lake;Sunny;97;65;WSW;5;17%;0%;6
Chino;Sunshine;92;63;WSW;6;41%;0%;7
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;SSW;5;48%;0%;6
Corona;Sunshine;94;61;WSW;6;42%;0%;7
Crescent City;Periods of sun;67;54;S;7;82%;5%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;101;67;W;7;19%;0%;6
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;94;55;WSW;4;25%;0%;7
El Centro;Sunny and hot;106;73;S;5;33%;0%;7
Eureka;Partly sunny;65;53;NNE;5;80%;25%;5
Fairfield;Partly sunny;90;57;WSW;7;45%;0%;5
Fresno;Sunshine;88;64;NNW;3;48%;0%;6
Fullerton;Sunshine;84;63;SE;4;60%;0%;7
Hanford;Brilliant sunshine;90;56;NNW;4;40%;0%;6
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;78;63;SE;5;69%;0%;6
Hayward;Sunshine;83;59;SW;6;56%;0%;6
Imperial;Sunny and hot;106;73;S;5;33%;0%;7
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;76;65;WSW;8;74%;0%;6
Lancaster;Sunny;94;54;WSW;6;21%;0%;7
Lemoore Nas;Abundant sunshine;90;57;NW;6;41%;0%;6
Lincoln;Hazy sun;89;58;ESE;5;42%;1%;5
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;SW;6;42%;0%;6
Lompoc;Clouds and sun, cool;72;53;NNW;7;76%;0%;6
Long Beach;Partly sunny;80;62;ESE;5;68%;0%;6
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;80;63;SSW;6;65%;0%;6
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;62;S;6;58%;0%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;62;S;6;58%;0%;6
Madera;Sunny;89;57;NNW;4;42%;0%;6
Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;80;43;WNW;4;38%;0%;5
Marysville;Hazy sunshine;89;57;SE;4;43%;1%;5
Mather AFB;Hazy sunshine;89;58;SSE;3;44%;0%;5
Merced;Abundant sunshine;89;57;WNW;3;50%;0%;6
Merced (airport);Abundant sunshine;89;57;WNW;3;50%;0%;6
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;82;62;SSE;6;65%;0%;6
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;88;61;NNW;4;49%;0%;6
Moffett Nas;Abundant sunshine;81;59;WNW;3;59%;0%;6
Mojave;Mostly sunny;92;56;WNW;7;20%;0%;7
Montague;Partly sunny;84;45;NE;3;37%;0%;5
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;72;57;SW;5;70%;0%;6
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;82;45;NNW;1;42%;0%;5
Napa County;Partly sunny;84;55;SW;6;63%;0%;5
Needles;Mostly sunny;109;79;SW;7;16%;2%;6
North Island;Partly sunny;78;65;SSW;8;70%;0%;6
Oakland;Sunny;78;59;SSW;6;61%;0%;6
Oceanside;Partly sunny;78;58;NNE;6;79%;0%;6
Ontario;Sunshine;92;63;WSW;6;41%;0%;7
Oroville;Hazy sunshine;89;62;ENE;4;41%;1%;5
Oxnard;Some sun;70;56;E;7;85%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;106;78;WNW;5;22%;0%;7
Palmdale;Brilliant sunshine;94;57;WSW;5;22%;0%;7
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;91;50;SSW;4;41%;0%;6
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;73;57;SE;6;77%;0%;6
Porterville;Mostly sunny;88;59;ESE;5;37%;2%;6
Ramona;Sunny;92;54;SE;7;44%;0%;7
Redding;Partly sunny, warm;94;58;NW;6;26%;1%;5
Riverside;Warm with sunshine;96;63;WSW;6;39%;0%;7
Riverside March;Sunny;95;57;ESE;5;39%;0%;7
Sacramento;Hazy sunshine;89;58;S;4;46%;0%;5
Sacramento International;Hazy sunshine;89;59;S;3;48%;0%;5
Salinas;Mostly sunny;77;55;ESE;8;66%;0%;6
San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;95;63;SSW;6;37%;0%;7
San Carlos;Plenty of sunshine;82;58;WSW;6;57%;0%;6
San Diego;Partly sunny;78;66;NW;7;66%;0%;6
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;81;60;N;5;67%;0%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Some sun;83;64;S;6;60%;0%;6
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;75;60;SW;7;63%;0%;6
San Jose;Plenty of sunshine;85;60;S;5;54%;0%;6
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;78;53;SE;6;57%;0%;6
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;75;59;WNW;10;68%;0%;6
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;83;57;W;9;20%;0%;7
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;84;63;SW;5;58%;0%;7
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;55;E;6;68%;0%;6
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;76;53;WNW;5;66%;0%;6
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;74;59;E;5;74%;0%;6
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;85;53;SW;6;52%;0%;5
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;90;52;ENE;5;66%;0%;6
Santee;Mostly sunny;90;62;WSW;6;46%;0%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;72;38;SW;5;40%;0%;6
Stockton;Hazy sun;92;58;W;4;41%;0%;6
Thermal;Sunny and hot;106;75;NW;7;27%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sun;78;35;N;4;39%;0%;6
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;102;72;WSW;7;18%;0%;7
Ukiah;Periods of sun;93;52;NW;3;43%;0%;5
Vacaville;Hazy sunshine;93;56;WSW;4;37%;0%;5
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;86;60;SSE;5;50%;0%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds and sun;70;52;NW;4;73%;0%;6
Victorville;Sunny;92;56;SSW;8;32%;0%;7
Visalia;Sunny;87;59;N;4;57%;0%;6
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;76;55;SSE;5;62%;0%;6
