CA Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;91;49;SSE;3;25%;0%;7
Arcata;Partly sunny;66;51;SSW;5;72%;0%;6
Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;SE;5;28%;2%;8
Avalon;Some sun;80;64;WNW;9;43%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;100;68;NE;5;22%;0%;8
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;SE;5;42%;0%;7
Big Bear City;Sunny and beautiful;79;47;SSW;6;31%;0%;10
Bishop;Sunlit and hot;96;57;NW;6;17%;0%;9
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;80;65;ENE;4;37%;3%;8
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;113;85;S;8;17%;1%;9
Burbank;Some sun;94;64;SE;5;30%;0%;8
Camarillo;Partly sunny;79;60;WNW;7;64%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Some sun;83;64;WNW;8;63%;0%;8
Campo;Sunny, breezy, hot;99;57;WSW;12;19%;0%;10
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;83;63;W;8;72%;0%;8
Chico;Sunny and hot;101;68;SE;4;31%;0%;7
China Lake;Sunshine and hot;104;67;SW;8;13%;0%;9
Chino;Sunshine and hot;97;64;WSW;7;29%;0%;9
Concord;Some sun;93;61;SW;9;47%;0%;7
Corona;Sunny and hot;100;62;SW;7;31%;0%;9
Crescent City;Partly sunny;63;53;NNE;11;80%;3%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;106;71;WNW;11;13%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;100;61;WSW;12;15%;0%;9
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;112;80;SW;6;17%;1%;9
Eureka;Partly sunny;64;51;NW;5;78%;0%;6
Fairfield;Sunny and warm;91;58;WSW;9;43%;0%;8
Fresno;Sunny and hot;99;68;NW;4;36%;0%;8
Fullerton;Some sun;91;65;SW;5;48%;0%;8
Hanford;Sunny and hot;99;63;SW;4;31%;0%;8
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;79;65;SW;7;66%;0%;8
Hayward;Partly sunny;82;58;WSW;6;55%;0%;7
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;112;80;SW;6;17%;1%;9
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;79;67;NW;11;73%;0%;8
Lancaster;Sunny and hot;99;64;WSW;11;13%;0%;9
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;100;64;W;7;30%;0%;8
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;97;64;SSE;5;35%;0%;8
Livermore;Sunny and very warm;96;59;WSW;6;38%;0%;8
Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;53;N;9;77%;1%;8
Long Beach;Partly sunny;85;66;WSW;7;58%;0%;8
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, warm;87;65;WSW;6;53%;0%;8
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;89;65;S;6;48%;1%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;89;65;S;6;48%;1%;8
Madera;Sunny and hot;99;62;NW;5;33%;0%;8
Mammoth;Mostly sunny and hot;92;56;NW;4;26%;0%;7
Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;63;SSE;5;36%;0%;7
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;SSE;5;37%;0%;8
Merced;Sunny and hot;97;63;NNW;4;40%;0%;8
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;97;63;NNW;4;40%;0%;8
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;89;67;NNW;8;60%;0%;8
Modesto;Sunny and hot;97;64;N;5;41%;0%;8
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;81;61;NE;3;63%;0%;7
Mojave;Sunny and hot;97;63;W;11;12%;0%;9
Montague;Sunny and very hot;97;56;N;3;30%;0%;7
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;72;58;NNW;5;68%;0%;8
Mount Shasta;Sunshine and hot;92;54;NNW;1;36%;0%;7
Napa County;Partly sunny;82;56;SW;9;64%;0%;7
Needles;Abundant sunshine;115;87;WSW;7;11%;2%;9
North Island;Partly sunny;80;68;NW;12;69%;0%;8
Oakland;Partly sunny;74;58;WSW;6;63%;0%;7
Oceanside;Partly sunny;83;63;W;8;72%;0%;8
Ontario;Sunshine and hot;97;64;WSW;7;29%;0%;9
Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;SE;4;34%;0%;7
Oxnard;Partly sunny;73;59;WNW;9;78%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;111;82;WNW;7;16%;0%;9
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;99;65;SW;12;13%;0%;9
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;91;51;S;7;46%;1%;8
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;74;59;NNW;9;72%;0%;8
Porterville;Sunny and warm;97;63;SE;6;29%;1%;8
Ramona;Sunshine and hot;97;55;E;7;32%;0%;9
Redding;Sunny and hot;105;69;SW;6;27%;0%;7
Riverside;Sunny and hot;101;66;W;6;28%;0%;9
Riverside March;Sunny and hot;100;62;N;6;26%;0%;9
Sacramento;Mostly sunny and hot;96;61;S;5;40%;0%;8
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny and hot;97;62;SSE;6;44%;0%;8
Salinas;Nice with sunshine;75;56;N;8;70%;0%;8
San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;100;66;SSW;6;27%;0%;9
San Carlos;Partly sunny;80;56;WSW;6;56%;0%;7
San Diego;Partly sunny;82;69;NW;8;61%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Some sun;84;64;NW;7;65%;0%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, warm;86;67;NW;8;61%;0%;8
San Francisco;Partly sunny;71;58;WSW;8;63%;0%;7
San Jose;Partly sunny;86;60;W;7;54%;0%;7
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;76;52;W;5;69%;1%;8
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;58;WNW;15;73%;1%;8
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;SW;13;20%;0%;9
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;90;66;SW;6;50%;0%;8
Santa Barbara;Some sun;76;56;SW;6;65%;1%;8
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;73;53;NW;6;71%;1%;8
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;77;63;S;7;67%;0%;8
Santa Rosa;Some sun;84;53;SW;6;51%;0%;7
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;94;53;ENE;6;61%;1%;8
Santee;Sunny and hot;95;64;WNW;7;35%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine and warm;81;47;W;5;37%;25%;8
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;62;NW;5;36%;0%;8
Thermal;Sunny and hot;112;79;NW;6;16%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;85;43;NNE;4;39%;25%;8
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;107;77;WSW;6;13%;0%;9
Ukiah;Sunny and hot;102;59;W;5;32%;0%;8
Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;61;SW;5;35%;0%;8
Van Nuys;Partly sunny, warm;93;63;SE;6;36%;1%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;69;51;W;6;78%;1%;8
Victorville;Plenty of sun;96;61;S;10;21%;0%;9
Visalia;Hot with sunshine;96;63;SW;4;48%;0%;8
Watsonville;Partly sunny;73;55;SW;6;63%;0%;8
