CA Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;93;51;WSW;5;26%;1%;10

Arcata;Clouds and sun;64;55;WNW;6;85%;55%;4

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;SSE;4;33%;0%;10

Avalon;Partly sunny;74;56;W;6;66%;0%;10

Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;100;66;NNW;6;24%;0%;10

Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;93;57;SSE;7;46%;0%;9

Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;80;47;WSW;7;38%;1%;12

Bishop;Sunny and hot;103;57;NW;6;10%;0%;11

Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;ENE;6;34%;0%;10

Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;114;80;SSW;9;17%;0%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny;86;60;SSE;6;52%;0%;11

Camarillo;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;SSE;7;70%;0%;10

Camp Pendleton;Some sun;76;64;SSE;8;69%;0%;10

Campo;Breezy with sunshine;96;50;SW;12;23%;0%;11

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;78;63;S;8;75%;0%;10

Chico;Sunny and seasonable;97;59;SE;6;36%;0%;9

China Lake;Abundant sunshine;107;68;SW;7;12%;0%;11

Chino;Mostly sunny;92;61;SW;7;42%;0%;11

Concord;Sunny and not as hot;83;60;SSW;13;54%;5%;10

Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;94;60;SSW;7;42%;0%;11

Crescent City;Periods of sun;62;54;NNE;7;88%;3%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;108;74;WSW;14;12%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;102;67;SW;15;15%;0%;11

El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;113;77;W;9;21%;0%;11

Eureka;Sun and clouds;63;55;NW;6;87%;28%;4

Fairfield;Sunny and not as hot;84;58;WSW;13;53%;4%;10

Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;98;62;NW;6;33%;0%;10

Fullerton;Partly sunny;83;65;SSE;5;58%;0%;10

Hanford;Sunny and warm;98;61;NNW;5;30%;0%;10

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;75;62;SSE;7;70%;0%;10

Hayward;Sunshine and cool;69;59;WSW;10;70%;53%;10

Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;113;77;W;9;21%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;74;63;W;9;73%;0%;10

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;99;67;SW;15;16%;0%;11

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;99;58;NNW;7;28%;0%;10

Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;92;58;SSE;6;44%;0%;10

Livermore;Sunny;79;57;SW;11;58%;4%;10

Lompoc;Partly sunny;66;55;NW;14;80%;1%;9

Long Beach;Partly sunny;78;63;S;6;69%;0%;10

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;78;63;S;6;63%;0%;10

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;82;62;SSE;6;57%;1%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;82;62;SSE;6;57%;1%;10

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;96;57;NW;7;35%;0%;10

Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;91;56;NW;5;29%;1%;10

Marysville;Plenty of sunshine;94;56;SSE;6;42%;0%;9

Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;92;57;S;8;47%;0%;10

Merced;Plenty of sun;92;58;W;9;40%;0%;10

Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;92;58;W;9;40%;0%;10

Miramar Mcas;Some sun;80;63;SW;8;68%;0%;10

Modesto;Sunny;92;60;N;8;43%;0%;10

Moffett Nas;Cool with sunshine;71;56;WSW;6;67%;8%;10

Mojave;Plenty of sun;99;65;W;12;14%;0%;11

Montague;Plenty of sunshine;97;60;N;5;34%;1%;9

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;66;60;WNW;10;78%;5%;9

Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;91;55;NNW;1;38%;0%;9

Napa County;Mostly sunny;76;58;SW;12;68%;6%;10

Needles;Sunny and hot;115;81;SW;7;11%;2%;11

North Island;Partly sunny;75;67;W;10;70%;0%;10

Oakland;Partly sunny, cool;69;59;WSW;11;73%;53%;10

Oceanside;Partly sunny;78;63;S;8;75%;0%;10

Ontario;Mostly sunny;92;61;SW;7;42%;0%;11

Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;96;58;SSE;5;39%;0%;9

Oxnard;Some sun;69;56;SSE;8;81%;0%;10

Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;113;77;WNW;8;16%;0%;11

Palmdale;Plenty of sun;98;67;SW;14;16%;0%;11

Paso Robles;Not as hot;92;53;WNW;11;42%;0%;10

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;70;56;SSE;8;75%;0%;10

Porterville;Plenty of sun;98;61;W;6;27%;1%;10

Ramona;Mostly sunny;92;54;S;7;42%;0%;11

Redding;Sunny and warm;101;66;SSW;6;32%;0%;9

Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;95;62;SW;7;40%;0%;11

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;96;57;SSE;7;40%;1%;11

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;S;7;51%;0%;10

Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SSE;9;54%;0%;10

Salinas;Mostly sunny;67;61;SW;12;75%;27%;10

San Bernardino;Sunshine;96;60;SSW;7;38%;0%;11

San Carlos;Sun and clouds, cool;69;58;W;10;63%;26%;9

San Diego;Partly sunny;75;65;WSW;7;64%;0%;10

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;79;61;W;7;66%;0%;10

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;65;SW;8;65%;0%;10

San Francisco;Partial sunshine;67;58;W;15;66%;7%;10

San Jose;Mostly sunny;76;59;WNW;9;63%;7%;10

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;73;54;SSW;12;68%;0%;10

San Nicolas Island;Windy;68;54;WNW;21;76%;0%;10

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;87;60;WNW;10;24%;0%;11

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;81;63;SSW;6;59%;1%;10

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;54;N;6;74%;0%;10

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;69;54;W;11;76%;0%;9

Santa Monica;Some sun;72;60;NE;6;77%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;80;54;WSW;6;59%;4%;10

Santa Ynez;Not as hot but humid;85;50;NNW;7;76%;0%;11

Santee;Partly sunny;88;61;SSW;7;37%;0%;10

South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;80;45;WSW;6;30%;0%;11

Stockton;Sunshine;89;59;W;8;48%;1%;10

Thermal;Sunny and hot;113;76;NW;6;19%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine;85;41;S;6;35%;0%;10

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;107;74;WSW;7;11%;0%;11

Ukiah;Abundant sunshine;88;57;NW;7;45%;1%;10

Vacaville;Sunny;92;58;SW;8;44%;1%;10

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;86;60;SSE;6;51%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;54;NW;13;86%;1%;9

Victorville;Brilliant sunshine;96;59;SSW;11;25%;0%;11

Visalia;Sunny and warm;96;60;NW;6;45%;0%;10

Watsonville;Not as warm;67;57;WSW;7;70%;7%;10

