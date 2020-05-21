CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Clouds breaking;58;29;NW;7;46%;2%;10
Arcata;Clouds breaking;61;44;N;12;68%;10%;9
Auburn;Turning sunny, cool;71;50;NNE;6;50%;1%;11
Avalon;Plenty of sun;70;56;W;7;60%;1%;11
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;86;54;N;7;33%;1%;11
Beale AFB;Turning sunny;78;50;NNE;9;41%;1%;10
Big Bear City;Sunshine, but cool;64;34;W;8;46%;4%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;81;44;NNW;9;17%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cool;55;45;NE;7;54%;26%;11
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;99;67;SSW;12;14%;0%;11
Burbank;Sunny;79;56;SE;7;47%;1%;11
Camarillo;Sunny and beautiful;72;56;SE;8;62%;1%;11
Camp Pendleton;Nice with sunshine;73;61;SSE;9;67%;3%;11
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;77;42;WSW;11;38%;3%;12
Carlsbad;Sunny;74;56;SSE;9;72%;3%;11
Chico;Clouds breaking;78;54;N;11;38%;2%;9
China Lake;Becoming very windy;87;55;W;18;19%;0%;11
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;81;55;SW;8;45%;3%;11
Concord;Sun and some clouds;79;53;WSW;7;38%;1%;11
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;SSE;7;43%;2%;11
Crescent City;Increasingly windy;60;46;NNW;18;70%;10%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Increasingly windy;89;59;WSW;24;19%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Sunny and windy;82;52;SW;20;27%;0%;12
El Centro;Plenty of sun;97;65;W;10;18%;0%;11
Eureka;Clouds breaking;60;46;N;14;68%;10%;9
Fairfield;Turning sunny, nice;80;51;W;8;40%;1%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny;82;55;NW;11;34%;1%;11
Fullerton;Sunny and nice;78;61;SSE;7;56%;3%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny;84;50;NW;8;32%;2%;11
Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;73;60;SSE;9;65%;1%;11
Hayward;Partly sunny;71;51;SW;8;53%;3%;11
Imperial;Plenty of sun;97;65;W;10;18%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Sunshine and nice;71;61;S;10;72%;3%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;82;52;WSW;16;27%;1%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;85;49;NNW;12;28%;0%;11
Lincoln;Turning sunny, nice;77;48;NE;7;44%;2%;10
Livermore;Partial sunshine;76;49;WSW;7;43%;3%;11
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;65;47;NW;15;67%;1%;11
Long Beach;Sunny and pleasant;73;61;S;9;63%;1%;11
Los Alamitos;Sunny and pleasant;75;60;SSE;8;55%;1%;11
Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;78;59;SSE;7;53%;2%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;78;59;SSE;7;53%;2%;11
Madera;Partial sunshine;82;49;NW;10;37%;2%;11
Mammoth;Clouds breaking;58;33;NW;9;46%;3%;10
Marysville;Turning sunny;78;50;NNW;9;44%;1%;10
Mather AFB;Turning sunny;80;51;NNW;9;40%;0%;10
Merced;Sun and some clouds;81;52;NW;11;37%;1%;11
Merced (airport);Sun and some clouds;81;52;NW;11;37%;1%;11
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and pleasant;76;59;S;8;64%;3%;11
Modesto;Turning sunny;80;56;NW;11;34%;1%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;WSW;9;48%;2%;11
Mojave;Mostly sunny, windy;79;49;WNW;18;25%;2%;12
Montague;Clouds breaking;65;33;N;9;39%;14%;9
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;67;52;W;12;62%;2%;11
Mount Shasta;Clouds breaking;60;36;NNW;8;41%;9%;9
Napa County;Partly sunny;76;46;WNW;8;48%;1%;11
Needles;Mostly sunny;99;70;W;12;10%;2%;11
North Island;Sunshine and nice;72;62;SSW;9;69%;2%;11
Oakland;Sun and some clouds;71;52;WSW;9;52%;3%;11
Oceanside;Sunny;74;56;SSE;9;72%;3%;11
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;81;55;SW;8;45%;3%;11
Oroville;Clouds breaking;78;53;NE;7;46%;2%;9
Oxnard;Sunshine;67;53;NE;9;74%;1%;11
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;97;67;WNW;9;20%;0%;11
Palmdale;Sunny and breezy;81;54;SW;21;28%;1%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;81;44;NW;10;39%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Sunshine;68;52;SSW;9;74%;1%;11
Porterville;Mostly sunny;84;49;ENE;7;37%;2%;11
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;SSW;7;49%;26%;12
Redding;Clouds breaking;77;52;N;12;30%;4%;9
Riverside;Sunny and warm;85;55;S;8;39%;2%;11
Riverside March;Brilliant sunshine;84;53;SE;7;41%;3%;12
Sacramento;Turning sunny;78;52;NW;8;42%;2%;10
Sacramento International;Turning sunny;79;54;NNW;11;38%;0%;10
Salinas;Partial sunshine;67;50;S;13;59%;2%;11
San Bernardino;Sunshine;84;53;SSE;7;41%;26%;11
San Carlos;Cool with some sun;70;51;W;10;45%;3%;11
San Diego;Sunny and pleasant;72;62;SW;8;63%;2%;11
San Diego Brown;Sunny and nice;75;58;S;8;63%;3%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Sunshine, pleasant;74;60;S;9;64%;3%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;68;52;W;11;52%;3%;11
San Jose;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;W;10;47%;2%;11
San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;71;48;E;15;55%;1%;11
San Nicolas Island;Very windy, sunny;67;54;WNW;25;66%;2%;11
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;68;49;NW;15;44%;1%;12
Santa Ana;Sunny and nice;77;59;S;8;53%;3%;11
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;73;51;N;8;58%;2%;11
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;47;SW;15;64%;1%;11
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;69;58;SSE;8;72%;1%;11
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;75;44;WNW;7;47%;2%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;80;44;NNW;9;66%;2%;11
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;81;58;SSW;7;36%;26%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, cool;55;28;E;9;35%;0%;12
Stockton;Turning sunny;82;55;WNW;9;36%;1%;11
Thermal;Sunny and seasonable;98;69;NW;9;20%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, cool;57;24;NE;10;43%;25%;11
Twentynine Palms;Abundant sunshine;90;62;WSW;11;15%;2%;12
Ukiah;Clouds breaking;74;45;WNW;10;41%;2%;9
Vacaville;Turning sunny;81;54;WNW;8;30%;2%;11
Van Nuys;Plenty of sun;78;56;SE;7;52%;2%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;63;47;NW;17;72%;1%;11
Victorville;Sunny and nice;80;47;SW;11;33%;2%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny;83;52;NW;9;38%;1%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;47;ESE;6;55%;2%;11
