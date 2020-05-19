CA Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, cool;62;35;WNW;10;54%;3%;10

Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;60;48;NNE;7;83%;26%;10

Auburn;A shower in spots;70;50;ENE;5;65%;41%;11

Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;69;58;WNW;7;59%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Sunny and warmer;79;54;E;6;39%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Sunshine, a shower;75;51;ENE;5;57%;41%;10

Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;58;31;WNW;7;52%;2%;12

Bishop;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;44;WNW;6;27%;9%;11

Blue Canyon;A shower in spots;52;42;NE;5;74%;49%;9

Blythe;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;S;6;17%;0%;11

Burbank;Sunny and beautiful;76;55;E;6;44%;0%;11

Camarillo;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;NNE;8;57%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Sunny and nice;73;57;WSW;9;61%;2%;11

Campo;Sunshine and warmer;73;40;E;9;51%;2%;12

Carlsbad;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;N;9;68%;0%;11

Chico;A shower in places;77;53;ENE;4;53%;42%;10

China Lake;Sunny, but cool;80;52;WSW;4;25%;0%;11

Chino;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;WSW;7;49%;2%;11

Concord;Mostly sunny;77;54;WSW;7;51%;6%;11

Corona;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;SW;7;48%;0%;11

Crescent City;Some sun;60;49;NNW;10;79%;16%;7

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;81;55;WSW;11;27%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Sunny and warmer;78;46;W;9;32%;0%;11

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;W;5;24%;0%;11

Eureka;Partly sunny;59;49;NNE;8;83%;26%;10

Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;77;51;W;7;55%;5%;10

Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;78;56;WNW;8;46%;6%;11

Fullerton;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;SSE;6;52%;0%;11

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;79;53;NW;6;43%;3%;11

Hawthorne;Sunshine;71;58;SW;9;60%;0%;11

Hayward;Mostly sunny;69;53;SW;8;63%;7%;11

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;W;5;24%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Abundant sunshine;70;56;NW;11;63%;2%;11

Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;77;48;W;10;35%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;80;51;NW;8;40%;0%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny, cool;75;50;E;5;60%;16%;10

Livermore;Mostly sunny, cool;74;51;WSW;8;53%;6%;11

Lompoc;Sunny;67;48;NW;13;66%;1%;11

Long Beach;Sunny and pleasant;73;58;S;8;55%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Sunny and beautiful;74;57;SSW;7;54%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;S;7;51%;2%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;S;7;51%;2%;11

Madera;Mostly sunny;80;52;NW;7;46%;3%;11

Mammoth;Cool with some sun;62;36;NW;10;52%;4%;10

Marysville;A shower in spots;77;51;E;5;59%;41%;10

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;77;50;WSW;5;52%;1%;10

Merced;Mostly sunny;78;53;NW;7;48%;1%;11

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;78;53;NW;7;48%;1%;11

Miramar Mcas;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;NNE;8;58%;1%;11

Modesto;Mostly sunny;78;55;NW;6;46%;3%;11

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;71;51;W;8;58%;9%;11

Mojave;Sunny and warmer;73;48;NW;11;30%;0%;12

Montague;Partly sunny;69;42;NNE;7;48%;20%;10

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;65;53;NW;10;68%;25%;11

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cool;66;39;NW;4;48%;16%;10

Napa County;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;WNW;7;65%;5%;10

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;WNW;5;14%;0%;11

North Island;Nice with sunshine;71;59;NW;9;61%;2%;11

Oakland;Mostly sunny;68;54;SSW;8;62%;6%;11

Oceanside;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;N;9;68%;0%;11

Ontario;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;WSW;7;49%;2%;11

Oroville;A shower in spots;76;54;ENE;4;57%;41%;10

Oxnard;Abundant sunshine;66;52;NW;9;70%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;WNW;6;25%;0%;11

Palmdale;Sunny and warmer;77;49;WSW;11;30%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Sunny and nice;78;45;NW;6;49%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;NNW;9;71%;0%;11

Porterville;Sunny;77;51;E;5;44%;3%;11

Ramona;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;NNE;7;53%;2%;12

Redding;A stray shower;77;52;N;5;51%;43%;10

Riverside;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;W;7;46%;0%;11

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;77;49;WSW;7;45%;2%;11

Sacramento;Mostly sunny, cool;77;52;WSW;5;56%;10%;10

Sacramento International;Sunshine and cool;77;52;W;6;55%;11%;10

Salinas;Mostly sunny;67;51;SSE;11;64%;11%;11

San Bernardino;Sunny;78;51;W;6;45%;0%;11

San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;69;52;WSW;8;57%;9%;11

San Diego;Sunny and pleasant;71;58;NW;8;58%;2%;11

San Diego Brown;Sunny and nice;73;53;NW;8;57%;2%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Sunlit and pleasant;74;57;NNW;8;55%;1%;11

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;66;53;WSW;9;64%;8%;11

San Jose;Mostly sunny;73;53;WNW;8;54%;9%;11

San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;70;50;NNE;13;57%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Sunny and windy;66;54;NW;21;65%;2%;11

Sandberg;Plenty of sun;62;50;NNW;15;53%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Sunny and nice;75;56;SSW;6;51%;2%;11

Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;NNE;8;59%;2%;11

Santa Maria;Brilliant sunshine;68;48;WNW;15;64%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;68;56;S;9;69%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, cool;72;46;W;6;61%;6%;10

Santa Ynez;Sunny and nice;79;46;N;9;71%;2%;11

Santee;Sunny and nice;77;53;NNW;7;36%;1%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine, a shower;55;32;W;6;57%;40%;11

Stockton;Mostly sunny;80;53;W;6;47%;5%;11

Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;NW;7;22%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;A shower in spots;57;27;N;5;60%;40%;11

Twentynine Palms;Sunny, but cool;82;58;WNW;7;21%;0%;12

Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;75;46;NW;6;51%;7%;10

Vacaville;Mostly sunny, cool;79;52;W;4;51%;6%;10

Van Nuys;Sunny and nice;76;56;SE;6;49%;2%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;63;48;NW;16;71%;1%;11

Victorville;Sunny and warmer;75;45;WSW;7;41%;0%;12

Visalia;Sunny;77;52;NW;7;52%;4%;11

Watsonville;Mostly sunny, cool;67;49;ESE;7;67%;12%;11

