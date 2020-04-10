CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;65;28;N;9;51%;2%;7
Arcata;Mostly sunny;60;42;NNW;7;76%;4%;7
Auburn;Mostly sunny;66;48;SE;5;82%;37%;5
Avalon;Clearing and cool;63;53;W;5;68%;56%;5
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;ESE;5;53%;23%;8
Beale AFB;Sunshine, pleasant;71;50;SE;7;68%;36%;6
Big Bear City;Clouds, then sun;49;35;W;7;83%;38%;9
Bishop;Sunny and warmer;72;43;NW;8;28%;11%;8
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;56;43;ENE;6;63%;34%;5
Blythe;Plenty of sun;74;57;SSW;5;51%;25%;9
Burbank;Some sun;67;53;SSE;5;69%;30%;8
Camarillo;Partly sunny;69;54;E;7;62%;21%;6
Camp Pendleton;Turning sunny;66;58;S;7;68%;73%;6
Campo;Clearing;60;43;WSW;9;75%;44%;6
Carlsbad;Turning sunny;65;55;SE;6;82%;75%;6
Chico;Mostly sunny;75;53;E;6;72%;34%;7
China Lake;Sunny and warmer;75;46;WSW;7;48%;4%;8
Chino;Clearing and cool;65;52;SW;7;73%;33%;8
Concord;Mostly sunny;68;50;SW;8;69%;27%;6
Corona;Turning sunny, cool;68;51;SW;6;70%;33%;8
Crescent City;Increasingly windy;58;44;NNW;17;80%;3%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warmer;73;55;WSW;13;53%;4%;9
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;69;50;WSW;10;68%;1%;9
El Centro;Warmer;74;54;WSW;5;52%;25%;6
Eureka;Mostly sunny;58;44;N;9;77%;4%;7
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;69;48;WSW;9;73%;29%;6
Fresno;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;N;4;59%;34%;6
Fullerton;Turning sunny;69;57;SE;5;63%;60%;6
Hanford;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;N;4;60%;32%;6
Hawthorne;Turning sunny;67;56;SSE;6;66%;52%;8
Hayward;Mostly sunny;64;50;WSW;7;71%;26%;6
Imperial;Warmer;74;54;WSW;5;52%;25%;6
Imperial Beach;Turning sunny;65;58;W;7;71%;59%;5
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;50;WSW;10;57%;17%;9
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;SW;6;60%;33%;6
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;71;48;SE;5;77%;35%;6
Livermore;Mostly sunny;68;48;WSW;7;72%;29%;6
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;64;48;NNW;10;77%;14%;8
Long Beach;Turning sunny, cool;65;57;SSW;6;69%;60%;8
Los Alamitos;Clearing and cool;66;56;S;6;65%;52%;8
Los Angeles;Turning sunny, cool;68;56;SSE;6;58%;63%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny, cool;68;56;SSE;6;58%;63%;8
Madera;Sunshine and nice;75;50;NNW;5;62%;34%;6
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;65;31;NW;10;46%;3%;7
Marysville;Mostly sunny;72;52;SE;6;80%;36%;6
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;72;49;S;6;68%;27%;7
Merced;Mostly sunny;74;50;WSW;4;65%;34%;6
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;74;50;WSW;4;65%;34%;6
Miramar Mcas;Clearing;67;56;SSW;6;68%;73%;6
Modesto;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;NNW;4;63%;35%;6
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;65;48;WNW;5;70%;24%;6
Mojave;Mostly sunny;66;49;WNW;11;55%;26%;9
Montague;Mostly sunny;70;33;NNE;8;49%;10%;7
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;62;54;W;6;74%;24%;6
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;68;37;NNW;6;46%;14%;7
Napa County;Mostly sunny;65;47;SSW;9;78%;26%;6
Needles;Warmer;80;57;S;6;33%;14%;6
North Island;Turning sunny, cool;65;57;W;7;70%;71%;5
Oakland;Mostly sunny;61;50;SW;8;74%;24%;6
Oceanside;Turning sunny;65;55;SE;6;82%;75%;6
Ontario;Clearing and cool;65;52;SW;7;73%;33%;8
Oroville;Mostly sunny;74;52;ESE;5;72%;36%;6
Oxnard;Partly sunny;64;52;NE;8;73%;19%;6
Palm Springs;Clearing and warmer;78;57;WNW;7;43%;16%;8
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;69;49;SW;11;58%;17%;9
Paso Robles;Sunshine and nice;73;47;S;3;70%;26%;8
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;64;52;SSE;8;74%;19%;6
Porterville;Sunshine and nice;72;50;ESE;5;65%;26%;6
Ramona;Clearing and cool;63;50;SW;6;72%;39%;6
Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;79;52;W;6;54%;24%;7
Riverside;Turning sunny, cool;68;53;SW;6;61%;33%;8
Riverside March;Clearing and cool;66;49;SSW;5;70%;33%;8
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;72;49;SSW;6;72%;34%;6
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;72;49;SSE;7;72%;34%;6
Salinas;Mostly sunny;64;52;W;7;75%;27%;8
San Bernardino;Turning sunny;66;50;SSW;6;69%;33%;8
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;63;48;WSW;7;70%;23%;6
San Diego;Turning sunny, cool;66;58;SSW;7;60%;61%;5
San Diego Brown;Turning sunny;66;54;WSW;6;70%;62%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;65;55;SW;6;67%;73%;5
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;60;50;WSW;9;78%;23%;5
San Jose;Mostly sunny;69;50;NE;6;67%;25%;6
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;66;49;NNW;10;73%;22%;8
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;62;49;WNW;20;77%;20%;6
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, milder;59;45;WNW;14;70%;18%;9
Santa Ana;Clearing;66;56;S;6;60%;33%;6
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;68;51;NNE;7;64%;30%;8
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;66;49;NNW;11;72%;17%;8
Santa Monica;Turning sunny;63;54;SSE;6;73%;68%;8
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;66;46;SSW;5;79%;23%;6
Santa Ynez;Lots of sun, nice;74;46;NNW;8;76%;17%;8
Santee;Clearing and cool;69;55;SSW;6;49%;81%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;56;35;W;6;56%;26%;8
Stockton;Mostly sunny;75;50;NW;5;65%;32%;6
Thermal;Warmer;78;59;WNW;6;43%;27%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;57;29;WSW;5;60%;26%;8
Twentynine Palms;Pleasant and warmer;73;52;WSW;9;42%;14%;8
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;76;48;NW;4;63%;22%;7
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;72;49;SW;7;66%;31%;6
Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cool;67;53;SSE;6;68%;62%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;61;47;NNW;12;80%;30%;8
Victorville;Sunshine, but cool;66;44;SW;7;65%;15%;9
Visalia;Mostly sunny;73;53;NE;4;65%;30%;6
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;61;51;SW;6;75%;25%;6
