CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A bit of a.m. snow;45;32;WSW;6;72%;85%;2
Arcata;A little rain;57;47;S;6;77%;83%;1
Auburn;A little rain;51;43;SSE;6;80%;90%;2
Avalon;Inc. clouds;61;53;WNW;6;65%;23%;5
Bakersfield;Cloudy and cool;63;49;WSW;6;57%;42%;3
Beale AFB;Rain and drizzle;56;44;SE;8;73%;89%;1
Big Bear City;Inc. clouds;44;28;W;5;78%;33%;7
Bishop;Cloudy and cold;56;31;S;9;32%;41%;2
Blue Canyon;Showers of rain/snow;37;30;SE;6;71%;93%;2
Blythe;Partly sunny;74;54;S;5;32%;0%;7
Burbank;Inc. clouds;64;47;SSW;6;57%;27%;6
Camarillo;Inc. clouds;65;49;NE;7;55%;44%;5
Camp Pendleton;Inc. clouds;65;53;SW;7;58%;32%;5
Campo;Inc. clouds;59;38;W;8;60%;20%;8
Carlsbad;Inc. clouds;65;50;N;6;66%;33%;5
Chico;Spotty showers;56;47;SE;6;75%;92%;1
China Lake;Cloudy and cool;63;43;WSW;5;42%;16%;2
Chino;Inc. clouds;63;46;SW;6;61%;27%;7
Concord;Cloudy with a shower;58;48;SSW;6;77%;69%;2
Corona;Inc. clouds;66;46;W;5;58%;25%;7
Crescent City;A touch of rain;53;47;S;13;84%;90%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;48;W;7;33%;3%;3
Edwards AFB;Inc. clouds;61;43;WSW;9;49%;11%;6
El Centro;Mostly cloudy, cool;74;52;W;5;32%;2%;6
Eureka;A touch of rain;56;47;S;7;77%;85%;1
Fairfield;Spotty showers;57;46;WSW;6;81%;78%;1
Fresno;An afternoon shower;62;49;NW;4;54%;55%;2
Fullerton;Inc. clouds;68;53;ESE;6;51%;28%;6
Hanford;An afternoon shower;61;48;NW;5;60%;55%;2
Hawthorne;Inc. clouds;65;53;SW;7;53%;26%;6
Hayward;Cloudy with a shower;57;48;WSW;7;74%;69%;2
Imperial;Mostly cloudy, cool;74;52;W;5;32%;2%;6
Imperial Beach;Inc. clouds;63;54;NNW;9;61%;32%;7
Lancaster;Inc. clouds;60;43;W;8;51%;15%;7
Lemoore Nas;An afternoon shower;62;47;NNW;6;57%;55%;3
Lincoln;A little rain;56;45;SSE;6;74%;90%;2
Livermore;Cloudy with a shower;55;47;WSW;6;80%;69%;2
Lompoc;Inc. clouds;62;47;NNW;8;65%;44%;6
Long Beach;Inc. clouds;64;52;SE;7;55%;27%;5
Los Alamitos;Inc. clouds;66;52;WSW;7;58%;27%;5
Los Angeles;Inc. clouds;66;51;SSW;6;61%;27%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Inc. clouds;66;51;SSW;6;61%;27%;6
Madera;An afternoon shower;62;47;NNW;5;64%;55%;2
Mammoth;A bit of a.m. snow;45;33;SSW;9;69%;90%;2
Marysville;Brief p.m. showers;57;46;SSE;6;75%;92%;1
Mather AFB;Rain and drizzle;56;45;SE;7;73%;86%;2
Merced;A shower in the p.m.;61;48;NW;4;66%;66%;2
Merced (airport);A shower in the p.m.;61;48;NW;4;66%;66%;2
Miramar Mcas;Inc. clouds;65;51;NE;7;58%;33%;5
Modesto;Rain and drizzle;60;48;E;4;64%;66%;2
Moffett Nas;Cloudy with a shower;57;46;S;5;73%;69%;2
Mojave;Inc. clouds;58;40;WNW;8;49%;13%;6
Montague;An afternoon shower;53;37;S;6;63%;82%;1
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy with a shower;59;49;SSW;5;72%;66%;2
Mount Shasta;A morning shower;45;34;SE;3;77%;80%;1
Napa County;Spotty showers;55;45;SSW;7;87%;76%;1
Needles;Mainly cloudy, cool;73;56;S;6;24%;1%;5
North Island;Inc. clouds;64;56;NW;8;59%;33%;5
Oakland;Cloudy with a shower;57;51;SW;8;71%;69%;2
Oceanside;Inc. clouds;65;50;N;6;66%;33%;5
Ontario;Inc. clouds;63;46;SW;6;61%;27%;7
Oroville;Spotty showers;57;48;SE;6;71%;92%;1
Oxnard;Inc. clouds;61;49;NNW;8;63%;31%;5
Palm Springs;Inc. clouds;73;52;WNW;5;35%;6%;6
Palmdale;Inc. clouds;59;43;WSW;9;46%;27%;7
Paso Robles;Cloudy and cool;60;44;WSW;3;69%;44%;2
Point Mugu;Inc. clouds;63;50;NW;9;65%;28%;5
Porterville;Cloudy and cool;62;45;SE;5;61%;44%;2
Ramona;Inc. clouds;62;44;W;6;68%;31%;7
Redding;Spotty showers;55;46;SSE;5;77%;89%;1
Riverside;Inc. clouds;66;48;W;5;57%;28%;7
Riverside March;Inc. clouds;63;44;SSW;5;64%;27%;7
Sacramento;Spotty showers;57;46;SSW;6;77%;92%;2
Sacramento International;Spotty showers;56;45;SSE;7;82%;92%;2
Salinas;Damp in the morning;59;48;SE;7;72%;63%;2
San Bernardino;Inc. clouds;63;46;SSW;5;62%;26%;7
San Carlos;Cloudy with a shower;57;48;WSW;6;73%;69%;2
San Diego;Inc. clouds;65;55;WNW;7;57%;33%;5
San Diego Brown;Inc. clouds;64;49;ENE;7;63%;31%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Inc. clouds;64;53;N;6;59%;33%;6
San Francisco;Cloudy with a shower;56;51;SW;8;74%;68%;2
San Jose;Spotty showers;58;47;SE;6;74%;77%;2
San Luis Obispo;A thick cloud cover;61;45;N;7;62%;44%;2
San Nicolas Island;Inc. clouds;60;50;NW;17;69%;28%;5
Sandberg;Inc. clouds;50;35;NW;9;60%;44%;6
Santa Ana;Inc. clouds;67;52;SSW;6;57%;30%;5
Santa Barbara;Inc. clouds;61;47;NNW;6;62%;44%;6
Santa Maria;Inc. clouds;62;45;NNW;8;64%;44%;6
Santa Monica;Inc. clouds;63;51;SW;7;57%;26%;6
Santa Rosa;Rain and drizzle;55;46;SW;5;80%;75%;1
Santa Ynez;Inc. clouds;66;44;NNW;6;73%;44%;6
Santee;Inc. clouds;67;49;W;6;49%;24%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy with flurries;38;25;WSW;5;60%;69%;2
Stockton;Rain tapering off;58;47;SSW;6;72%;72%;2
Thermal;Inc. clouds;74;54;NW;7;31%;4%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy with flurries;37;25;SSW;4;72%;71%;2
Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;46;WSW;6;33%;4%;3
Ukiah;Cloudy with showers;55;44;SE;3;79%;93%;1
Vacaville;Spotty showers;57;46;SSW;6;79%;81%;1
Van Nuys;Inc. clouds;64;48;WSW;6;62%;27%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Inc. clouds;60;46;NNW;10;66%;44%;6
Victorville;Inc. clouds;59;39;WSW;6;60%;20%;6
Visalia;A stray p.m. shower;61;48;NW;4;64%;55%;2
Watsonville;Rain and drizzle;57;46;WSW;5;74%;65%;1
