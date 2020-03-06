CA Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Spotty showers;42;20;W;8;57%;70%;1

Arcata;Spotty showers;50;34;E;6;83%;71%;1

Auburn;Cloudy with showers;50;40;S;7;92%;90%;1

Avalon;A shower in spots;60;52;W;7;67%;73%;2

Bakersfield;Cloudy and cooler;65;48;N;6;51%;32%;2

Beale AFB;Cooler with showers;59;38;ESE;11;73%;78%;1

Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;46;25;SW;7;86%;44%;2

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;63;31;NW;9;27%;27%;2

Blue Canyon;Spotty showers;35;29;E;9;83%;90%;1

Blythe;Rather cloudy;81;53;S;9;29%;25%;4

Burbank;Cooler with a shower;61;47;SSW;7;66%;55%;2

Camarillo;A shower in spots;63;44;WNW;7;63%;57%;2

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;64;54;NW;8;65%;70%;2

Campo;Cooler;58;39;W;12;60%;65%;4

Carlsbad;Rather cloudy;65;49;WNW;8;67%;44%;2

Chico;Cooler with showers;59;39;SE;10;70%;79%;1

China Lake;Not as warm;67;41;SW;15;36%;6%;3

Chino;Cooler;63;46;WSW;8;63%;66%;2

Concord;Cloudy with a shower;60;39;SW;9;61%;61%;1

Corona;Cooler;65;48;W;7;59%;65%;2

Crescent City;Spotty showers;47;35;ESE;7;78%;73%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Not as warm;69;45;WSW;15;34%;4%;2

Edwards AFB;Cooler;61;41;SW;20;54%;13%;2

El Centro;Mainly cloudy;78;54;W;12;34%;7%;4

Eureka;Spotty showers;50;35;ENE;6;83%;69%;1

Fairfield;Cloudy with a shower;60;35;WSW;9;70%;61%;1

Fresno;Cloudy and cooler;64;48;NW;7;53%;44%;1

Fullerton;Not as warm;66;52;W;6;58%;44%;2

Hanford;Cloudy and cooler;64;43;WNW;6;58%;44%;1

Hawthorne;A shower in spots;64;54;WNW;7;58%;72%;2

Hayward;Cloudy with a shower;55;40;SW;7;68%;62%;1

Imperial;Mainly cloudy;78;54;W;12;34%;7%;4

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;62;54;NNW;9;76%;44%;2

Lancaster;Cooler;59;41;WSW;15;59%;15%;2

Lemoore Nas;Cloudy and cooler;65;40;WNW;9;57%;44%;1

Lincoln;Cooler with showers;56;39;SSE;8;75%;79%;1

Livermore;Cloudy with a shower;54;37;WSW;7;75%;64%;1

Lompoc;Cloudy with a shower;60;42;SE;6;74%;65%;1

Long Beach;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;51;WNW;7;58%;66%;2

Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;64;51;W;7;64%;66%;2

Los Angeles;A shower in spots;63;50;WSW;7;64%;73%;2

Los Angeles Downtown;A shower in spots;63;50;WSW;7;64%;73%;2

Madera;Cloudy and cooler;64;45;NNW;6;64%;44%;1

Mammoth;Colder with a shower;38;22;SSE;6;67%;73%;1

Marysville;Cooler with showers;59;38;SE;9;72%;76%;1

Mather AFB;Cooler with showers;57;39;SW;9;73%;73%;1

Merced;Cooler with a shower;59;41;NW;4;72%;67%;1

Merced (airport);Cooler with a shower;59;41;NW;4;72%;67%;1

Miramar Mcas;Cooler;65;51;N;7;65%;55%;2

Modesto;Spotty showers;59;42;NW;6;69%;76%;1

Moffett Nas;Spotty showers;58;39;WNW;6;66%;67%;1

Mojave;Cooler;59;39;WSW;15;50%;12%;2

Montague;Spotty showers;49;27;NW;5;64%;75%;1

Monterey Rabr;Spotty showers;56;43;WNW;6;70%;72%;1

Mount Shasta;Spotty showers;44;28;N;3;65%;81%;1

Napa County;Cloudy with a shower;58;33;WNW;10;67%;59%;1

Needles;Mostly cloudy;81;54;SSW;12;21%;1%;4

North Island;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;55;NW;8;67%;55%;2

Oakland;Cloudy with a shower;56;41;W;9;66%;62%;1

Oceanside;Rather cloudy;65;49;WNW;8;67%;44%;2

Ontario;Cooler;63;46;WSW;8;63%;66%;2

Oroville;Cooler with showers;58;41;ESE;10;68%;82%;1

Oxnard;A shower in places;61;46;WNW;8;70%;55%;2

Palm Springs;Not as warm;74;52;WNW;8;35%;16%;2

Palmdale;Cooler;59;40;WSW;17;55%;16%;2

Paso Robles;Cloudy and cooler;58;40;SE;8;74%;66%;1

Point Mugu;A shower in places;62;43;W;7;73%;55%;2

Porterville;Cloudy and cooler;64;43;SSW;5;56%;38%;1

Ramona;Cooler;60;45;W;6;87%;66%;2

Redding;Cloudy with showers;57;40;NNE;7;66%;90%;1

Riverside;Cooler;64;48;WSW;7;71%;55%;2

Riverside March;Cooler;61;45;SSW;6;70%;65%;2

Sacramento;Spotty showers;58;39;SSW;8;69%;70%;1

Sacramento International;Spotty showers;59;37;S;9;71%;70%;1

Salinas;Cloudy with a shower;57;41;S;9;72%;67%;1

San Bernardino;Cooler;62;47;SW;7;69%;67%;2

San Carlos;Cloudy with a shower;57;39;WSW;7;66%;63%;1

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;64;55;W;7;65%;44%;2

San Diego Brown;Cooler;62;49;NNE;7;74%;66%;2

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;64;51;NNW;7;64%;55%;2

San Francisco;A passing shower;56;43;WNW;9;70%;62%;1

San Jose;Spotty showers;58;40;NW;7;65%;67%;1

San Luis Obispo;Spotty showers;58;44;SE;7;75%;84%;1

San Nicolas Island;A shower in spots;59;47;WSW;8;73%;55%;2

Sandberg;Cloudy and cooler;49;37;SSE;12;73%;59%;2

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;51;WSW;7;62%;44%;2

Santa Barbara;Cooler with a shower;59;44;NNW;6;73%;55%;1

Santa Maria;Cloudy with a shower;60;44;SE;7;72%;82%;1

Santa Monica;A shower in spots;61;52;W;7;62%;73%;2

Santa Rosa;A passing shower;57;32;SSE;7;68%;59%;2

Santa Ynez;Cloudy with a shower;61;41;ENE;6;84%;58%;1

Santee;Not as warm;66;49;W;6;55%;66%;2

South Lake Tahoe;Snow showers, colder;39;25;SW;11;57%;93%;1

Stockton;Spotty showers;57;40;W;7;73%;75%;1

Thermal;Mostly cloudy;77;54;WNW;8;33%;11%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Snow showers, colder;40;22;SSE;12;61%;86%;1

Twentynine Palms;Not as warm;70;42;WSW;11;30%;8%;3

Ukiah;A passing shower;57;33;ESE;4;61%;60%;2

Vacaville;Cloudy with a shower;61;33;WSW;9;59%;63%;1

Van Nuys;Cooler with a shower;61;47;SW;7;70%;55%;2

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy with a shower;58;46;SSE;6;73%;82%;2

Victorville;Cooler;57;39;SSW;16;64%;36%;2

Visalia;Cloudy and cooler;64;44;SW;7;61%;66%;1

Watsonville;Cloudy with a shower;56;41;ESE;6;81%;66%;1

