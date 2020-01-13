CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A snow shower;33;21;SSW;11;71%;62%;1
Arcata;A touch of rain;50;40;S;6;80%;86%;1
Auburn;A morning shower;49;36;ESE;7;76%;45%;1
Avalon;Partly sunny;57;49;E;5;76%;2%;3
Bakersfield;Clouds breaking;55;36;SE;4;67%;9%;3
Beale AFB;Rather cloudy;55;38;SE;10;74%;35%;1
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;51;26;WSW;7;85%;3%;3
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;56;26;W;8;30%;1%;2
Blue Canyon;Snow in the morning;31;24;ESE;9;89%;82%;1
Blythe;Plenty of sun;68;37;SE;4;45%;0%;3
Burbank;Mostly sunny, cool;64;42;NE;5;66%;1%;3
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;64;39;ENE;4;58%;3%;3
Camp Pendleton;Some sun;61;41;ENE;4;71%;1%;3
Campo;Mostly sunny;63;29;N;7;44%;1%;3
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;64;39;N;4;74%;1%;3
Chico;A shower;53;39;SE;8;72%;67%;1
China Lake;Partly sunny;61;30;WSW;7;44%;0%;3
Chino;Lots of sun, cool;62;41;NE;5;71%;2%;3
Concord;A morning shower;57;39;WSW;7;65%;45%;2
Corona;Lots of sun, cool;64;38;ENE;5;68%;1%;3
Crescent City;Chilly with rain;47;38;SE;9;82%;85%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;34;WSW;14;34%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;61;27;SW;14;45%;0%;3
El Centro;Mostly sunny;71;38;NW;3;40%;0%;3
Eureka;A little rain;50;41;S;6;79%;82%;1
Fairfield;Clouds breaking;56;36;WSW;8;62%;25%;2
Fresno;Clouds breaking;55;34;NW;6;68%;6%;2
Fullerton;Partly sunny;65;44;ENE;3;64%;1%;3
Hanford;Clouds breaking;56;31;NW;5;79%;10%;2
Hawthorne;Some sun;63;47;NE;3;60%;1%;3
Hayward;A morning shower;55;40;WSW;7;62%;45%;2
Imperial;Mostly sunny;71;38;NW;3;40%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;62;46;ENE;6;73%;1%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;30;W;16;53%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Clouds breaking;55;31;NW;7;77%;11%;2
Lincoln;A morning shower;54;37;SE;8;69%;47%;1
Livermore;A morning shower;54;35;SW;7;62%;44%;2
Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;60;34;N;10;67%;2%;3
Long Beach;Partly sunny;63;43;NE;3;67%;1%;3
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;62;43;ENE;5;77%;1%;3
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;63;44;NE;5;69%;2%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;63;44;NE;5;69%;2%;3
Madera;Clouds breaking;56;31;NW;5;74%;11%;2
Mammoth;A snow shower;34;23;SSW;10;68%;80%;1
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;54;39;SE;9;70%;36%;1
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;35;SE;7;75%;22%;2
Merced;Clouds breaking;56;31;NNW;5;72%;16%;2
Merced (airport);Clouds breaking;56;31;NNW;5;72%;16%;2
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;65;43;NE;4;65%;1%;3
Modesto;Clouds breaking;57;33;NNW;5;68%;21%;2
Moffett Nas;A morning shower;55;37;SSW;5;69%;44%;2
Mojave;Mostly sunny;56;29;NW;13;55%;1%;3
Montague;Chilly with snow;41;26;NE;10;73%;74%;1
Monterey Rabr;A morning shower;58;39;E;6;65%;42%;3
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;38;26;N;3;73%;81%;1
Napa County;A morning shower;55;36;NW;7;72%;47%;2
Needles;Mostly sunny;67;41;NW;6;38%;1%;3
North Island;Partly sunny;62;45;NE;4;72%;1%;3
Oakland;A morning shower;55;41;WNW;8;61%;46%;2
Oceanside;Partly sunny;64;39;N;4;74%;1%;3
Ontario;Lots of sun, cool;62;41;NE;5;71%;2%;3
Oroville;A shower;53;41;ESE;9;72%;65%;1
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;61;42;ENE;5;61%;3%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;72;44;WNW;3;35%;0%;3
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;30;W;15;41%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Clouds breaking;57;32;NNE;5;77%;10%;3
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;61;40;ENE;5;63%;2%;3
Porterville;Some sun returning;55;34;SE;5;75%;9%;3
Ramona;Cool with sunshine;63;33;E;5;70%;2%;3
Redding;Mostly cloudy;51;37;N;8;74%;55%;1
Riverside;Lots of sun, cool;64;40;E;4;76%;1%;3
Riverside March;Cool with sunshine;62;34;E;4;77%;2%;3
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;56;38;SSE;7;62%;31%;1
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;56;36;SSE;9;70%;33%;1
Salinas;A morning shower;57;36;ESE;7;71%;42%;3
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;62;39;ENE;4;71%;1%;3
San Carlos;A morning shower;55;41;W;7;62%;45%;2
San Diego;Partly sunny;62;45;N;5;73%;1%;3
San Diego Brown;Some sun;62;40;E;5;72%;1%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;63;42;NE;4;67%;1%;3
San Francisco;A morning shower;54;43;WNW;9;70%;47%;2
San Jose;A morning shower;56;37;ENE;7;67%;44%;2
San Luis Obispo;Clouds breaking;61;38;NNE;9;61%;7%;3
San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;59;46;NW;16;75%;3%;3
Sandberg;Winds subsiding;47;34;NW;16;61%;6%;3
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, cool;64;43;NE;5;71%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;63;38;NE;5;64%;3%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;62;37;N;10;62%;3%;3
Santa Monica;Some sun;61;45;NE;4;63%;1%;3
Santa Rosa;A morning shower;54;36;W;7;67%;53%;2
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, cool;63;32;NE;6;69%;3%;3
Santee;Partly sunny, cool;67;39;E;5;62%;2%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Occasional snow;33;22;WSW;12;51%;68%;1
Stockton;Clouds breaking;57;36;W;7;63%;28%;2
Thermal;Mostly sunny;71;37;WNW;3;44%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Chilly with snow;34;18;S;11;67%;66%;1
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sun;64;37;NW;5;41%;1%;3
Ukiah;A morning shower;49;36;N;4;82%;69%;1
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;57;36;W;7;67%;32%;1
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;64;41;NNE;5;65%;2%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;N;14;70%;3%;3
Victorville;Mostly sunny;61;28;WSW;9;64%;2%;3
Visalia;Clouds breaking;55;34;WNW;5;75%;9%;3
Watsonville;A morning shower;57;35;ENE;5;67%;42%;2
