CA Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A passing shower;37;15;NW;8;80%;56%;1
Arcata;A little rain;53;35;NE;8;77%;65%;2
Auburn;Spotty showers;48;29;NNE;6;91%;66%;1
Avalon;Partly sunny;59;50;NW;13;61%;30%;2
Bakersfield;A shower;52;42;ESE;5;82%;62%;2
Beale AFB;Spotty showers;55;31;NNE;7;81%;67%;1
Big Bear City;A shower in the p.m.;41;19;NNW;11;99%;66%;2
Bishop;Some sun returning;49;29;NNW;9;41%;21%;2
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;38;31;ENE;4;74%;30%;1
Blythe;Partly sunny;63;41;WSW;5;59%;33%;3
Burbank;An afternoon shower;60;42;NNE;6;64%;42%;1
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;64;42;NE;9;54%;28%;2
Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun, cool;59;41;E;10;71%;44%;2
Campo;Cooler;50;29;WNW;15;74%;55%;2
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;64;38;ESE;8;74%;44%;2
Chico;Spotty showers;55;32;NE;6;78%;67%;1
China Lake;Clouds breaking;55;30;W;6;52%;26%;3
Chino;A few showers;57;38;NNE;6;71%;61%;2
Concord;Spotty showers;58;37;WSW;8;70%;67%;1
Corona;A few showers;59;37;ESE;6;65%;61%;2
Crescent City;A little rain;52;36;NNE;11;77%;68%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Windy;57;34;WSW;21;50%;28%;2
Edwards AFB;A few showers;54;27;WSW;16;61%;57%;2
El Centro;Sun, some clouds;67;40;W;12;55%;16%;3
Eureka;A bit of rain;53;36;NNE;10;77%;66%;2
Fairfield;Spotty showers;56;33;NNW;8;74%;67%;1
Fresno;Spotty showers;53;41;NW;5;80%;71%;1
Fullerton;Periods of sun;64;42;NE;6;60%;32%;2
Hanford;Spotty showers;51;39;N;5;89%;70%;2
Hawthorne;An afternoon shower;64;45;NNW;7;55%;42%;2
Hayward;Spotty showers;57;38;NE;9;73%;66%;2
Imperial;Sun, some clouds;67;40;W;12;55%;16%;3
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;62;45;ESE;13;68%;44%;2
Lancaster;A few showers;53;30;W;18;68%;57%;1
Lemoore Nas;Spotty showers;53;37;NNW;8;90%;71%;1
Lincoln;Spotty showers;53;30;NNE;7;86%;66%;1
Livermore;Clearing, a shower;55;34;E;8;75%;57%;1
Lompoc;Spotty showers;60;38;N;10;75%;67%;1
Long Beach;An afternoon shower;63;42;NNW;8;61%;44%;2
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;62;42;N;7;64%;30%;2
Los Angeles;An afternoon shower;62;43;N;6;58%;42%;1
Los Angeles Downtown;An afternoon shower;62;43;N;6;58%;42%;1
Madera;Spotty showers;52;40;NW;6;83%;71%;1
Mammoth;A shower;38;18;NW;9;77%;59%;1
Marysville;Spotty showers;53;31;N;8;86%;65%;1
Mather AFB;Spotty showers;54;32;NNW;7;84%;61%;1
Merced;Spotty showers;53;35;NW;8;84%;69%;1
Merced (airport);Spotty showers;53;35;NW;8;84%;69%;1
Miramar Mcas;A few showers;64;42;ESE;11;63%;67%;2
Modesto;Spotty showers;54;37;NW;8;79%;65%;1
Moffett Nas;Clearing, a shower;57;38;W;10;75%;57%;2
Mojave;Windy;49;29;NW;19;62%;57%;2
Montague;A little rain;42;23;E;5;80%;64%;1
Monterey Rabr;Spotty showers;59;40;NE;12;71%;65%;1
Mount Shasta;Occasional rain;41;23;NNW;4;77%;64%;1
Napa County;Spotty showers;57;35;NNW;9;75%;66%;1
Needles;Sun, some clouds;60;43;NW;5;47%;27%;3
North Island;Partly sunny;62;45;ESE;13;69%;44%;2
Oakland;Spotty showers;57;40;ENE;10;70%;66%;1
Oceanside;Partly sunny;64;38;ESE;8;74%;44%;2
Ontario;A few showers;57;38;NNE;6;71%;61%;2
Oroville;Spotty showers;54;34;NE;7;79%;66%;1
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;62;41;NW;13;57%;28%;1
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;64;44;W;7;49%;33%;2
Palmdale;A few showers;53;30;W;16;61%;57%;1
Paso Robles;Spotty showers;55;34;NE;7;82%;66%;2
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;62;41;NNW;13;61%;27%;1
Porterville;Showery;52;39;E;5;86%;78%;1
Ramona;A few showers;55;33;SE;7;80%;67%;2
Redding;Showers around;57;35;N;4;68%;68%;1
Riverside;A few showers;58;38;ENE;5;70%;62%;2
Riverside March;A few showers;55;33;ESE;6;81%;63%;2
Sacramento;Spotty showers;54;34;NNW;7;81%;67%;2
Sacramento International;Spotty showers;53;34;NNW;7;84%;67%;1
Salinas;Spotty showers;58;36;ESE;11;76%;69%;1
San Bernardino;A shower in the p.m.;55;38;NNE;5;79%;61%;2
San Carlos;Spotty showers;57;40;NE;10;72%;66%;1
San Diego;Clouds and sun, cool;62;45;N;8;70%;44%;2
San Diego Brown;A few showers;60;42;SE;10;72%;67%;2
San Diego Montgomery;A few showers;62;42;ESE;10;66%;67%;2
San Francisco;Spotty showers;56;44;ENE;11;75%;66%;1
San Jose;Clearing, a shower;58;38;WNW;11;72%;57%;1
San Luis Obispo;Spotty showers;60;40;NNE;8;69%;63%;1
San Nicolas Island;Very windy;59;46;NW;28;73%;27%;2
Sandberg;A few showers;42;33;NNW;19;79%;59%;1
Santa Ana;Partly sunny, cool;62;42;ESE;6;60%;34%;2
Santa Barbara;A passing shower;61;41;NNE;8;57%;57%;1
Santa Maria;Spotty showers;60;40;NNE;10;71%;64%;2
Santa Monica;An afternoon shower;62;44;NNW;7;55%;41%;1
Santa Rosa;Spotty showers;58;33;NE;7;72%;66%;1
Santa Ynez;A passing shower;57;35;NNE;6;77%;57%;1
Santee;Clouds and sun, cool;62;39;SE;7;64%;44%;2
South Lake Tahoe;A snow shower;36;15;W;6;62%;57%;1
Stockton;Spotty showers;55;36;NNW;8;79%;64%;1
Thermal;Partly sunny;68;44;WNW;5;48%;24%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Snow showers;39;16;ENE;4;75%;76%;1
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;58;38;NW;9;51%;21%;3
Ukiah;Occasional rain;56;33;NNW;5;77%;57%;2
Vacaville;Spotty showers;55;35;NW;7;76%;61%;1
Van Nuys;An afternoon shower;61;43;N;7;62%;53%;1
Vandenberg AFB;Spotty showers;58;41;NNE;15;77%;64%;2
Victorville;Mainly cloudy;52;27;WSW;14;74%;31%;1
Visalia;Spotty showers;53;38;NW;5;84%;73%;1
Watsonville;A shower;60;35;NE;6;69%;57%;2
