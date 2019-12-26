CA Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;17;WSW;3;59%;0%;2

Arcata;Partly sunny;53;37;ESE;5;74%;1%;2

Auburn;Mostly sunny;52;32;ENE;4;70%;0%;2

Avalon;Sunshine, but cool;59;49;SW;7;58%;3%;3

Bakersfield;Fog in the morning;53;37;ESE;4;76%;9%;3

Beale AFB;Freezing fog;54;31;NNE;4;66%;0%;2

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cold;34;19;NW;7;98%;7%;3

Bishop;Sunny, but chilly;47;28;NNW;8;37%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, milder;45;34;ENE;5;35%;1%;2

Blythe;A shower in the a.m.;59;37;SW;7;63%;55%;2

Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;62;39;NE;5;61%;3%;3

Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;62;41;ENE;4;55%;3%;3

Camp Pendleton;Sunny, but cool;59;42;ENE;6;59%;5%;3

Campo;Partly sunny, cold;51;29;N;6;61%;6%;3

Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;E;4;63%;5%;3

Chico;Areas of morning fog;56;33;E;6;58%;0%;2

China Lake;Sunny, but chilly;49;27;W;6;58%;0%;3

Chino;Sunshine;59;38;NNE;5;73%;5%;3

Concord;Fog in the morning;57;36;SW;2;57%;0%;2

Corona;Sunshine;61;36;ESE;5;67%;3%;3

Crescent City;Partly sunny;52;39;NE;6;77%;5%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;50;33;WSW;12;60%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Sunny, but chilly;46;25;WSW;5;73%;0%;3

El Centro;Clouds breaking;62;37;W;6;53%;0%;3

Eureka;Partly sunny;53;39;E;6;71%;1%;2

Fairfield;Areas of morning fog;58;33;NW;5;55%;0%;2

Fresno;Fog in the morning;53;36;ESE;3;68%;4%;3

Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;ENE;3;55%;4%;3

Hanford;Fog in the morning;52;32;E;4;81%;7%;3

Hawthorne;Plenty of sun;63;44;N;4;47%;3%;3

Hayward;Areas of morning fog;56;38;SSE;4;59%;2%;2

Imperial;Clouds breaking;62;37;W;6;53%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;60;46;ESE;6;64%;6%;3

Lancaster;Plenty of sun;47;27;W;6;68%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Freezing fog;52;29;NNW;5;75%;4%;3

Lincoln;Fog in the morning;53;30;ESE;5;78%;2%;2

Livermore;Mostly sunny;55;33;SSW;5;64%;2%;2

Lompoc;Plenty of sun;59;38;NNE;8;66%;0%;3

Long Beach;Plenty of sun;62;41;NE;4;56%;4%;3

Los Alamitos;Plenty of sun;63;41;E;5;57%;4%;3

Los Angeles;Plenty of sun;63;42;NE;5;56%;4%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sun;63;42;NE;5;56%;4%;3

Madera;Areas of morning fog;53;32;E;4;83%;2%;2

Mammoth;Chilly with some sun;37;18;NE;4;62%;0%;2

Marysville;Areas of morning fog;55;31;SE;6;71%;0%;2

Mather AFB;Freezing fog;53;31;SE;3;71%;1%;2

Merced;Freezing fog;53;30;SE;3;72%;0%;2

Merced (airport);Freezing fog;53;30;SE;3;72%;0%;2

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;62;43;E;5;62%;6%;3

Modesto;Fog in the morning;53;31;ESE;4;66%;0%;2

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;57;38;WSW;4;62%;1%;2

Mojave;Sunshine, but chilly;43;27;NW;7;81%;1%;3

Montague;Partly sunny, chilly;41;23;NNE;3;67%;3%;2

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;58;41;ENE;3;64%;1%;3

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, chilly;42;27;NW;4;58%;0%;2

Napa County;Fog in the morning;56;33;NNW;4;65%;0%;2

Needles;A shower in the a.m.;58;40;NW;9;53%;55%;2

North Island;Mostly sunny, cool;61;45;ESE;5;63%;6%;3

Oakland;Areas of morning fog;56;40;SSE;4;54%;2%;2

Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;E;4;63%;5%;3

Ontario;Sunshine;59;38;NNE;5;73%;5%;3

Oroville;Areas of morning fog;55;34;E;6;65%;2%;2

Oxnard;Sunshine;59;40;NE;6;59%;3%;3

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;62;42;W;5;45%;0%;3

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;46;26;SW;7;69%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;54;31;ESE;3;73%;1%;3

Point Mugu;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;NE;6;59%;3%;3

Porterville;Fog in the morning;53;33;ESE;4;77%;9%;3

Ramona;Mostly sunny;58;32;E;5;63%;5%;3

Redding;Partly sunny;58;36;NNW;7;47%;1%;2

Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;NE;7;66%;4%;3

Riverside March;Sunny;58;31;E;7;67%;5%;3

Sacramento;Fog in the morning;54;31;SE;5;79%;2%;2

Sacramento International;Fog in the morning;54;31;NNW;4;71%;0%;2

Salinas;Partly sunny;58;37;ESE;6;64%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Brilliant sunshine;58;35;NE;8;65%;4%;3

San Carlos;Partly sunny;56;40;SW;4;64%;2%;2

San Diego;Cool with sunshine;62;45;ESE;5;65%;6%;3

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, cool;59;42;E;4;64%;6%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sun;61;43;E;4;63%;6%;3

San Francisco;Areas of morning fog;55;43;SSW;5;61%;1%;2

San Jose;Partly sunny;57;38;SSW;5;56%;1%;2

San Luis Obispo;Brilliant sunshine;60;37;NNE;5;61%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Windy;58;47;NW;21;68%;4%;3

Sandberg;Sunny and chilly;40;32;NW;15;65%;7%;3

Santa Ana;Sunshine;63;41;E;5;59%;4%;3

Santa Barbara;Abundant sunshine;61;38;NNE;5;63%;3%;3

Santa Maria;Brilliant sunshine;60;36;NNE;7;62%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;61;42;NNE;5;50%;3%;3

Santa Rosa;Freezing fog;56;32;NE;4;67%;0%;2

Santa Ynez;Sunny;61;31;NNE;5;69%;2%;3

Santee;Mostly sunny;62;38;ESE;5;56%;4%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;37;20;WSW;4;51%;0%;3

Stockton;Fog in the morning;55;31;SE;5;65%;0%;2

Thermal;Partly sunny;65;36;WNW;6;47%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;36;14;ENE;1;65%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;53;34;WNW;11;54%;1%;3

Ukiah;Freezing fog;57;31;ENE;3;61%;0%;2

Vacaville;Areas of morning fog;58;30;WNW;4;54%;1%;2

Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;NNE;6;51%;4%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny, but cool;58;37;NNE;10;67%;0%;3

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;45;24;SSW;6;84%;3%;3

Visalia;Fog in the morning;52;33;E;3;76%;6%;3

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;57;35;ENE;4;71%;1%;2

