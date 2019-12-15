CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Periods of sun;37;17;ESE;5;72%;0%;2
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;57;42;ESE;5;69%;5%;2
Auburn;Periods of sun, cool;50;36;ENE;4;72%;4%;2
Avalon;Mostly sunny;64;53;ENE;7;32%;2%;3
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;56;40;ESE;4;68%;2%;3
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;53;33;ENE;4;69%;4%;2
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;21;ENE;20;47%;3%;3
Bishop;Partly sunny, chilly;44;19;W;6;37%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;43;29;ENE;7;46%;6%;2
Blythe;Plenty of sun;63;37;NNE;9;34%;0%;3
Burbank;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;44;NE;15;30%;1%;3
Camarillo;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;49;ENE;14;29%;1%;3
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;64;45;NE;8;45%;1%;3
Campo;Mostly sunny, windy;55;39;NE;20;30%;1%;3
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;68;39;NE;5;45%;1%;3
Chico;Periods of sun;55;37;NE;4;64%;6%;2
China Lake;Partly sunny, cool;54;29;N;6;35%;0%;3
Chino;Mostly sunny;60;44;NE;7;29%;2%;3
Concord;Periods of sun;55;37;ENE;4;66%;1%;2
Corona;Mostly sunny;61;43;ENE;7;31%;1%;3
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;54;44;SE;5;71%;6%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cool;55;30;ESE;6;37%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, cool;53;27;ENE;7;42%;0%;3
El Centro;Mostly sunny;65;37;NW;7;35%;0%;3
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;58;45;SE;5;72%;5%;2
Fairfield;Partly sunny;55;38;NNE;6;68%;1%;2
Fresno;Variable cloudiness;56;37;ENE;3;69%;2%;2
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;67;45;ENE;6;32%;1%;3
Hanford;Variable cloudiness;55;34;ESE;3;81%;4%;2
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;68;46;NE;4;34%;1%;3
Hayward;Partly sunny;56;41;ENE;5;65%;2%;2
Imperial;Mostly sunny;65;37;NW;7;35%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;66;48;ENE;8;41%;1%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;28;ENE;14;43%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;55;32;SSW;4;74%;3%;2
Lincoln;Partly sunny;52;34;ENE;3;79%;4%;2
Livermore;Partly sunny;54;36;ENE;6;69%;2%;2
Lompoc;Partly sunny;63;36;ESE;4;54%;0%;3
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;66;45;NE;5;37%;1%;3
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;67;46;ENE;5;36%;1%;3
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;67;46;NNE;5;35%;2%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;67;46;NNE;5;35%;2%;3
Madera;Variable clouds;56;35;E;3;86%;3%;2
Mammoth;Partly sunny;39;22;SE;5;68%;0%;2
Marysville;Partly sunny;52;34;N;4;77%;6%;2
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;53;35;E;3;74%;0%;2
Merced;More clouds than sun;54;34;ESE;2;76%;1%;2
Merced (airport);More clouds than sun;54;34;ESE;2;76%;1%;2
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;69;46;E;6;38%;1%;3
Modesto;Variable cloudiness;54;38;ESE;2;74%;0%;2
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;57;40;SE;3;66%;1%;2
Mojave;Partly sunny, chilly;49;31;NE;15;38%;1%;3
Montague;Periods of sun;44;24;N;4;73%;3%;2
Monterey Rabr;Periods of sun;59;45;SE;5;61%;1%;3
Mount Shasta;Periods of sun;44;27;SSE;2;69%;5%;2
Napa County;Partly sunny;55;39;ENE;6;74%;1%;2
Needles;Winds subsiding;58;43;NNW;15;29%;1%;3
North Island;Mostly sunny;65;47;NE;6;47%;1%;3
Oakland;Partly sunny;56;42;ENE;5;57%;2%;2
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;68;39;NE;5;45%;1%;3
Ontario;Mostly sunny;60;44;NE;7;29%;2%;3
Oroville;Partly sunny;55;38;NE;4;71%;7%;2
Oxnard;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;48;ENE;14;36%;1%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;67;43;W;5;24%;0%;3
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;28;E;13;43%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;56;32;E;6;69%;2%;3
Point Mugu;Lots of sun, breezy;66;49;NE;15;36%;1%;3
Porterville;Mostly cloudy;56;34;E;4;73%;4%;2
Ramona;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;42;E;14;32%;2%;3
Redding;Partly sunny;57;37;NE;5;58%;4%;2
Riverside;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;44;NE;15;25%;1%;3
Riverside March;Winds subsiding;60;39;ENE;19;32%;2%;3
Sacramento;Partly sunny;53;35;N;5;80%;2%;2
Sacramento International;Periods of sun;54;34;ENE;4;78%;1%;2
Salinas;Partly sunny;59;43;ESE;8;63%;1%;2
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;42;NE;15;30%;1%;3
San Carlos;Partly sunny;56;42;E;5;69%;2%;2
San Diego;Mostly sunny;67;48;ENE;6;43%;1%;3
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;66;44;E;7;39%;1%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;67;44;ENE;5;40%;1%;3
San Francisco;Partly sunny;55;46;ENE;7;68%;3%;2
San Jose;Partly sunny;57;42;SE;5;66%;1%;2
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;64;37;NNE;6;50%;1%;3
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;63;53;ENE;10;50%;2%;3
Sandberg;Not as cold;44;34;ENE;15;43%;0%;3
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;65;48;ENE;6;33%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;63;40;NE;5;49%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;65;38;E;5;47%;1%;3
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;66;45;N;4;37%;1%;3
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;56;38;E;4;76%;2%;2
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;63;34;ENE;5;60%;2%;3
Santee;Mostly sunny;67;44;E;6;34%;2%;3
South Lake Tahoe;More clouds than sun;34;16;SE;6;59%;0%;2
Stockton;Variable clouds;54;38;E;4;74%;1%;2
Thermal;Mostly sunny;67;39;NW;6;29%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;33;12;SSE;2;73%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, breezy;55;33;NW;14;33%;1%;3
Ukiah;Partly sunny;58;38;ESE;2;70%;2%;2
Vacaville;Partly sunny;57;37;N;5;70%;2%;2
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;45;NNE;15;29%;2%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;61;39;E;5;54%;0%;3
Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;52;28;ENE;8;42%;2%;3
Visalia;Variable cloudiness;55;34;ENE;3;74%;3%;2
Watsonville;Periods of sun;59;41;ENE;5;68%;1%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather