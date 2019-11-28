CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;28;15;SW;6;82%;30%;1
Arcata;Sunshine and chilly;48;35;SE;5;77%;30%;2
Auburn;Sunshine and chilly;45;33;ESE;6;85%;44%;2
Avalon;A shower in spots;58;52;WNW;10;55%;58%;2
Bakersfield;A few showers;51;37;E;5;70%;83%;2
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;34;SE;7;72%;44%;2
Big Bear City;Snow showers;29;14;WSW;7;100%;77%;2
Bishop;Clouds and sun, cold;38;14;NW;5;50%;19%;2
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;27;21;ESE;5;94%;63%;1
Blythe;Partly sunny;61;39;SSW;13;49%;10%;3
Burbank;A shower in spots;55;41;SSW;6;56%;52%;2
Camarillo;Some sun, a shower;58;42;NE;9;62%;50%;2
Camp Pendleton;A shower or two;58;45;E;13;69%;67%;2
Campo;Spotty showers;47;35;WSW;16;74%;88%;2
Carlsbad;A shower or two;60;41;E;10;68%;82%;2
Chico;Sunshine and chilly;48;37;ESE;5;75%;44%;2
China Lake;Cold with some sun;46;26;W;14;56%;16%;3
Chino;A few showers;53;40;SSW;7;76%;80%;2
Concord;Mostly sunny, cool;55;35;S;6;63%;44%;2
Corona;Brief showers;54;42;E;7;79%;86%;2
Crescent City;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;35;SE;6;73%;21%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Windy;53;32;WSW;23;41%;13%;3
Edwards AFB;Winds subsiding;45;27;SW;15;60%;22%;2
El Centro;Clouds and sun;63;42;SW;16;50%;25%;3
Eureka;Sunshine and chilly;48;37;SE;6;74%;30%;2
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;54;37;SE;7;68%;42%;2
Fresno;Clouds and sun, cool;50;34;ESE;5;77%;33%;2
Fullerton;A shower or two;60;43;ENE;7;59%;66%;2
Hanford;Showers around;52;32;ESE;4;73%;64%;2
Hawthorne;A stray shower;59;46;ENE;9;57%;55%;2
Hayward;Cool with sunshine;52;40;SE;7;67%;44%;3
Imperial;Clouds and sun;63;42;SW;16;50%;25%;3
Imperial Beach;A few showers;61;50;W;14;62%;76%;1
Lancaster;Cold with some sun;46;30;WSW;14;66%;26%;3
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, cool;53;31;SE;6;73%;34%;2
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;37;ESE;7;77%;44%;2
Livermore;Cool with sunshine;51;35;SE;8;70%;44%;3
Lompoc;Spotty showers;56;37;ESE;6;76%;69%;2
Long Beach;A shower in spots;59;44;ENE;10;59%;55%;2
Los Alamitos;A shower or two;59;44;N;6;51%;66%;2
Los Angeles;A shower in places;58;44;S;7;54%;53%;2
Los Angeles Downtown;A shower in places;58;44;S;7;54%;53%;2
Madera;Mostly sunny, cool;52;34;E;5;69%;38%;3
Mammoth;Periods of sun;30;18;SSW;5;75%;19%;1
Marysville;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;34;ESE;6;76%;44%;2
Mather AFB;Cool with sunshine;51;36;SE;7;73%;20%;2
Merced;Sunshine and cool;52;31;ESE;5;77%;43%;2
Merced (airport);Sunshine and cool;52;31;ESE;5;77%;43%;2
Miramar Mcas;A few showers;60;45;E;10;68%;70%;2
Modesto;Sunshine and cool;52;37;SE;6;71%;44%;2
Moffett Nas;Cool with sunshine;53;41;SSE;5;70%;44%;2
Mojave;Partly sunny, cold;42;26;WNW;14;76%;22%;3
Montague;Sunshine, very cold;33;17;E;2;74%;33%;2
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny, cool;55;42;SSE;5;64%;44%;2
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, cold;33;25;SSE;2;74%;74%;2
Napa County;Mostly sunny, cool;52;37;SE;5;74%;40%;2
Needles;Clouds and sun, cool;60;39;S;8;45%;30%;3
North Island;A few showers;61;48;NW;15;62%;78%;1
Oakland;A shower in the a.m.;53;42;SE;8;64%;66%;2
Oceanside;A shower or two;60;41;E;10;68%;82%;2
Ontario;A few showers;53;40;SSW;7;76%;80%;2
Oroville;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;39;ESE;6;75%;44%;2
Oxnard;A shower in places;57;39;NNE;12;64%;50%;2
Palm Springs;Spotty showers;59;41;N;10;50%;69%;2
Palmdale;Partly sunny, cold;47;29;SW;15;62%;26%;3
Paso Robles;A shower in places;52;29;SE;5;75%;56%;3
Point Mugu;A shower in spots;58;39;N;12;62%;50%;2
Porterville;Showers around;50;31;E;4;68%;62%;2
Ramona;A shower or two;52;36;WNW;8;75%;75%;2
Redding;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;36;ESE;4;64%;54%;2
Riverside;A few showers;54;40;ESE;6;80%;87%;2
Riverside March;Partly sunny, cold;51;37;E;7;83%;55%;2
Sacramento;Sunshine and cool;52;40;SE;6;73%;44%;2
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, cool;51;36;SSE;5;74%;44%;2
Salinas;A shower;52;40;ESE;8;78%;67%;2
San Bernardino;Clouds and sun, cool;52;38;SSE;6;79%;55%;2
San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;53;43;SSE;6;67%;44%;2
San Diego;A few showers;60;49;WNW;11;63%;72%;1
San Diego Brown;A few showers;59;45;S;11;68%;77%;2
San Diego Montgomery;A few showers;60;45;ENE;11;67%;70%;2
San Francisco;Mostly sunny, cool;52;46;SSE;8;65%;44%;2
San Jose;Sunshine and cool;52;40;SE;6;74%;44%;2
San Luis Obispo;A passing shower;53;38;ENE;5;74%;66%;2
San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;58;49;W;17;61%;62%;2
Sandberg;Partly sunny, cold;36;28;WNW;12;85%;36%;2
Santa Ana;A stray shower;58;43;NNE;6;61%;56%;2
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, cool;57;39;NNE;7;58%;37%;2
Santa Maria;A shower in the a.m.;54;36;ESE;5;75%;66%;2
Santa Monica;A stray shower;58;44;ENE;9;61%;52%;2
Santa Rosa;Lots of sun, cool;52;37;ESE;5;73%;41%;2
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cool;55;36;ENE;6;82%;42%;2
Santee;A few showers;58;43;WNW;9;61%;83%;2
South Lake Tahoe;Snow showers;27;10;WSW;8;82%;67%;1
Stockton;Sunshine and cool;54;38;SE;7;70%;44%;2
Thermal;Spotty showers;62;37;NW;6;60%;64%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Snow showers;28;8;SSW;7;89%;68%;1
Twentynine Palms;Spotty showers;53;34;WSW;14;52%;63%;3
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;34;SE;2;71%;36%;2
Vacaville;Cool with sunshine;53;37;SSW;4;71%;42%;2
Van Nuys;A shower or two;57;41;SSW;6;54%;64%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Spotty showers;53;37;ESE;7;75%;71%;2
Victorville;Clouds and sun, cold;44;29;SSW;11;80%;41%;2
Visalia;Showers around;50;31;ESE;5;82%;63%;1
Watsonville;Sunshine and cool;53;39;E;6;72%;44%;3
